Lagos Govt to Investigate Nurses for Filming Rico Swavey’s Last Moments

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that the Lagos State government had commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a former reality TV star, Patrick Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey, at a hospital in the state.

He said, “That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conducts of those who appeared in that video.”

Recall that a 30-second video clip showing the final moments of Rico Swavey, at the hospital has been making the rounds on the internet, and has equally been condemned members of the public.

In the clip recorded by one of the nurses attending to Rico Swavey, the deceased was placed on oxygen as he was unconscious on a chair.

It was observed that the nurses were attempting to carry him on a bed when the nurse brought out a phone and started recording him.

Another nurse was heard cautioning her colleague against the act.

“You people should stop making the video; somebody is dying, you people are making video,” the nurse said. According to a Punch report, many Nigerians have reacted negatively to the actions of the nurses, including a marketing strategist, Samuel Atigba.

Using his verified Twitter handle, @SamuelOtigba, he wrote, “Anytime I watch that video of the nurses joking, laughing and making needless videos of Rico for social media instead of giving him the necessary urgent attention needed to save his life, my heart breaks over again cause he could have survived. RIP Rico.”

A director, Egai Eti, wrote, “This hospital should be closed and the license of those nurses should be seized.”

Rico got involved in an accident on Tuesday.

A fellow ex-housemate in Big Brother Naija Season 3, Alex Asogwa, who shared the news on her Twitter page on Tuesday, said doctors were trying to resuscitate him.

Rico Swavey, however, died as result of his injuries on Thursday.