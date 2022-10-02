One of Africa’s most famous and celebrated music acts P-Square has revealed that the first project of their reunion will be released in 2023.
Phyna Wins BBN Level Up Season
By Eric Elezuo
After 11 weeks of intense house tasks and relationships, Phyna has emerged winner of Season Seven of Big Brother Naija christened Level Up.
Phyna beat a total of 27 other contestants including two riders and fake housemates to cart away the N100 million grand prizes.
However Bryan came second while Daniella emerged sixth
Kizz Daniel Begins 2023 with Release of New Single, RTID
Nigeria’s pop sensation, Kizz Daniel has kickstarted the year 2023 with another single, expected to be a banger, titled Rich Till I Die (RTID).
The over two and half minutes song, with traces of Afrobeats and Afropop, is expected to be released January 6, 2023.
According to reports, the song produced by Flyboy Inc/Empire is a single that packs the melodic template of his 2022 hits ‘Buga’ and ‘Cough’ while deploying log drums and choir technique for some diversity.
We Cashed, Sold Out in 2022, Will Release New Album This 2023 – P-Square
Peter Okoye AKA Mr. P made the revelation via his Twitter account where he revealed it was a strategic decision for them not to release a new project in 2022 as they wished to tour and connect with their fans. He further revealed that they intend to release the first album of their second coming in 2023.
P-Square has been one of Africa’s most famous duos for over a decade with their music gaining them massive followership across the world. The twin brothers parted ways in 2017 as they pursued solo careers and this brought an end to the multi-award-winning duo.
In 2021, the brothers reconciled and returned as a duo announcing themselves in the December 2021 reunion concert in which they apologized to fans for splitting up.
In 2022, P-Square released two tracks ‘Jaiye’ and ‘Find Somebody’. They also performed in multiple countries making special guest appearances at Afronation Portugal and Ghana where they delivered nostalgia.
Fans will be eager to receive a new project from the duo whose music captures different eras of the evolution of Afrobeats.
I Don’t Want to Die, Teni Explains Reason Behind Her Weight Loss
Singer and self-professed “sugar mummy of the world,” Teni Apata, has explained that she feared for her health, which led to her weight loss journey.
Teni posted a video on Twitter flaunting her transformation and mouthing musical lyrics that explained why she had to shed weight.
“I realised you only have one life. Me, I don’t want to die,” she said. In order to encourage people who might want to go on the same journey, she said looking at her should be enough. “If you need inspiration, you’re looking right here…look at me,” the singer said.
Teni revealed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that she shed 75 pounds naturally without the use of surgery, but the comments that followed the post caused the singer to criticise a wide range of people.
“Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!” she wrote in response to the negative comments.
This is not the first time a celebrity has come under fire for their weight loss journey.
Earlier this year, Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, chastised an Instagram user for claiming that she had previously admitted to having weight loss surgery.
