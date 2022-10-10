Featured
APC Northern Christians Set to Dump Tinubu/Shettima Ticket, Vow to Adopt Pan-Nigerian Political Platform
The APC Northern Christian leaders, led by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, have agreed to focus on issues that unite them as a people rather than encouraging attacks on sensitive religious issues in the name of politics.
The resolutions were contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Dogara and a former deputy governor of Sokoto State and ex-Minister of Water Resources during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mukhari Shagari, after a consultative meeting held in Abuja on Saturday.
The meeting also had in attendance a former governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; a former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed; ex-Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango; Senator Idris Ahmed Umar; and two former deputy governors of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi and Simon Achuba.
The communiqué partly read, “The APC Northern Christian leaders have, in line with their communiqué issued on July 29, 2022, met with some Muslim brothers and sisters across the 19 northern states and the FCT and resolved as follows:
“That we have agreed to work together to foster unity, peace, and national cohesion.
“To work together and jointly adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness, and a sense of belonging among the Nigerian citizenry.
“Conscious of the multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-cultural configuration of Nigeria, we believe that a same-faith ticket and voting along religious lines may trigger dangerous dimensions of negative consequences among our disparate peoples in ways that will hamper nation-building.
“Consequently, we have agreed to channel our energies on matters that unite us more as a people instead of encouraging attacks on sensitive issues bothering religion in the name of politics.
“Given the above, we have agreed to set up a committee with the mandate to fashion out strategies for advancing the objectives outlined in this resolution.”
Encomiums, Eulogies as Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out
By Eric Elezuo
Popularly known as “The Queen of Nollywood films” because of her passion and dedication to the Nigerian film and entertainment industry, Maria Ogechi Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death as announced through a terse statement on January 9, 2023, turned the Nigerian entertainment sector upside down.
Consequently, an outpouring of eulogies has been trailing the news of the death of Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive, who had a degree in Law and Political Science from Oxford Brookes University, England.
In a statement announcing her death, Anyiam-Osigwe’s family described her as a trailblazer who left indelible imprints on the sands of time, as follows:
“Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe: An epitome of creative transcendance
“The Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good and in accordance with His divine will, pattern and plan, announce the passing to eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Ms. Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe (MFR)
“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time.
“We as a family and clan will continue do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on – the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Africa Film Academy, along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly by institutions she set up and with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other Institutions and Government Agencies whith whom she has worked over the years.* Her numerous charities across different religious denominations and other communities will also be continued.
“We will miss the love and companionship we shared with her and we pray “that your Chi guide you on the path to God’s everlasting love into the light of his consciousness.”
“We also pray God our Father of all mercies to grant you eternal rest in his heavenly kingdom where his perpetual light will continue to shine on
We believe you are alive in the life of God because as our father said “ALL IS LIFE AND LIFE ALONE”. And you continue to live in the hearts of all who love you.
“The family will announce the details of her rites of passage in due course.
“Meanwhile, the Family respectfully asks, at this time, for the public to respect the privacy of the family as we contemplate God’s love for his children.
Signed
Anyiam-Osigwe Family
However, after the news of her death became public knowledge, the Nigerian public was thrown into mourning, and took time to send a flurry of eulogies and encomiums, notably from top dignitaries.
SHE WAS VERY INDUSTRIOUS AND CREATIVE – PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI
In a message, President Muhammadu Buhari shared the pain of loss with the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career, knowing a huge gap had been created by Anyiam-Osigwe’s exit.
President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the industrious and creative artiste and administrator to the growth of the film industry in Nigeria, using the award platform to engage and inspire many.
The President believes the strong institutions Anyiam-Osigwe built for discovery and promotion of African talents, AMAA and African Film Academy, will carry on her legacies.
President Buhari prays for the repose of her soul.
HER DEATH IS A BIG BLOW TO NIGERIA – ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, took to his Facebook page to mourn the filmmaker as follows:
“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was not only a pillar of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, but a renowned filmmaker and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards.
“Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole.
“May God continue to comfort her family, loved ones, colleagues and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry and may He grant her soul eternal rest.”
SHE LEFT A VACUUM DIFFICULT TO FILL – OTUNBA SEGUN RUNSEWE
President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of the founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a painful loss to Nigerian culture and creative sectors.
Runsewe said her death leaves a vacuum difficult to fill and prays that God gives the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.
“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole with the ANYIAM OSIGWE FAMILY.
WE WILL KEEP HER AMAA DREAM ALIVE – LAI MOHAMMED
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed also expressed shock over the death of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)’ Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
Mohammed said the best tribute that could be paid to the deceased was to keep her dream alive through the sustenance of her much-acclaimed project, AMMA.
In the statement issued by his aide, Mr Segun Adeyemi, the minister expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the creative amazon.
Mohammed described the deceased as “a legend, strong and positive force in the nation’s creative Industry’’.
He said the deceased’s contributions to the entertainment industry in general and the film industry in particular, were the stuff of legends.
The minister condoled with the family, friends and associates of the deceased and prayed God to give them strength and comfort as well as grant repose to the soul of the departed.
MOVIE INDUSTRY LOST ONE OF ITS FINEST – HON FEMI GBAJABIAMILA
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila described as shocking, the death of the founder and CEO of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. The Speaker said the Nigerian and indeed the African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.
Gbajabiamila recalled that the late Anyiam-Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent.
Gbajabiamila prayed to the Almighty God to grant her eternal rest and give her family and many associates the fortitude to bear the loss.
SHE WAS GOD’S GIFT TO HUMANITY – GOV HOPE UZODINMA
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State expressed shock over the death of Nigeria’s foremost film producer and entertainment icon, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, saying that the Nigerian film and entertainment industries would be badly affected by her death.
Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, stated that his principal could not agree less with her family that she was God’s gift to humanity, in general, and the creative industry, in particular, and that while she was alive, she acquitted herself creditably, giving proper account of her creative ingenuity.”
Similarly, the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has reacted to the death of Anyiam-Osigwe,
NFC, in a statement issued in Jos, yesterday, described her death as heart wrenching, painful and saddening, saying that the film industry has lost one of its finest, most dedicated, consummate and hardworking stakeholders, who contributed so much to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.
NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, in a statement, further described her death as robbery of a legend whose impact within Nollywood shall continue to be referenced.
HER DEATH IS HEART WRENCHING, PAINFUL AND SADDENING – NFC
The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) also mourned the legendary Nigerian film stakeholder, noting that her demise has left Nigeria’s movie industry in a state of mourning.
In a statement issued in Jos, on Tuesday by Dr Chidia Maduekwe, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, and signed by Brian Etuk, Director, Public Affairs described her death as heart-wrenching, painful and saddening, saying the film industry has lost one of its finest, most dedicated, consummate and hardworking stakeholders who contributed so much to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.
Maduekwe further described her death as a robbery of a legend whose impact within Nollywood shall continue to be referenced.
He said the Late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, caught the fancy and interest of Nigerians and indeed Africans especially youths and upcoming filmmakers, given the sustained and annual film training and mentorship opportunities she provided through the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).
“Her contributions to the professionalization and growth of the various film industry guilds and associations knew no bounds due to her deep participation and leadership support for Federal Government Film Development initiatives. She shall be greatly missed.” He said.
SHE WAS AN AMAZON OF THE CREATIVE SECTOR – GOV JIDE SANWO-OLU
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the late filmmaker as an amazon of the creative sector, a trailblazer and visionary leader, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the creative industry in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole during her lifetime.
Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement, stated that Ayiam-Osagwe during her lifetime produced many blockbuster movies, facilitated, trained and empowered hundreds of young people in the creative industry through the ‘Film in a Box’ programme by the African Film Academy in conjunction with the Lagos State Government.
He said the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is a great loss to Lagos State, considering the unique role the deceased was playing in the actualisation of the various commitments and programmes of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to the entertainment industry through the Africa Film Academy and Lagos Committee on Film Production Empowerment, which the deceased was a member.
“On behalf of my family, the Government and the good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
“The late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent. She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.
“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was a reliable partner in the Entertainment and Tourism pillar of our Greater Lagos agenda. She partnered with the Lagos State Government to train hundreds of young people in Acting, Art Directing, Light and Lighting, Editing, Sound Production, and Post Production, among others, through the African Film Academy. She was also a member of the Lagos State Committee on Film Production Empowerment.
“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death will leave a vacuum that would take some time to be filled in the creative industry. I pray that God will grant the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe eternal rest and grant the family, colleagues, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
NIGERIA HAS LOST A RARE GEM – JANDOR
The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a Jandor), in a statement by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head of Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, described Anyiam-Osigwe’s death as a huge loss to the nation, and especially the entertainment industry.
The PDP candidate, who condoled the Anyiam-Osigwe’s family, extolled the virtues of the deceased and commended her invaluable contribution to the growth of Nollywood.
“Nigeria has lost a rare gem. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death is a big blow to all of us and she will be greatly missed by all the stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry,” Adediran said.
The governorship hopeful prayed that God would grant the entire Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan and the good people of Imo the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Others including the Chief Executive Officer, Anambra Broadcasting Service, Uche Nworah, CEO of Virtual Entertainment Network, Femi Aderibigbe, aka Kwame, Lawyer-turned-filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, artiste, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, and film and communication expert, Fidelis Duker, have variously sent their condolences, eulogising the prolific filmmaker.
Supreme Court Sacks Obong of Calabar
The Supreme Court has dethroned the Obong of Calabar, His Royal Majesty Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.
The apex court who judgement was delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, ordered the kingmakers and Traditional Rulers’ Council to conduct a fresh selection process to produce another Obong of Calabar.
However, the judgment written by Justice Amina Augie and read by Justice Akomoye Agim, stated that the Obong can still contest for the position.
The court held that the the selection process for the new Obong should be held in accordance with the 2002 constitution of the Palace.
A former Minister of Finance under late Gen Sani Abacha regime, Etubom Anthony Ani, had contested the outcome of the selection process of the Obong in Suit No. HC/102/2008, filed by his lead counsel,
Mr Joe Agi, SAN, had on behalf of the former minister sued Otu and others in their capacities as members of the Etuboms’ Traditional Council for not adhering to the screening process of the Western Calabar.
The court ruled that “the 1st Respondent (Etubom Ani) who admittedly was not capped/inducted into the Etuboms’ Council of the Palace of the Obong by the Obong at the time of the selection process was not traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20.
“That the 1st Appellant (Abasi Otu) was traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20 at the time of the selection process”, hence the Appeal court set aside the selection process that produced Etubom Ani as candidate and also set aside the March 31 proclamation of Etubom Abasi Otu as Obong Ordered by the Etuboms’ Conclave of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, whose mandate it is under Article 5(a) (ii) (iv) of Exhibit 1/20, to do so and it “to conduct another process of selecting a new Obong of Calabar, in accordance with the provisions of Exhibit 1/20 and in strict compliance with the rules of natural justice”.
Why We Are Yet to Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, revealed that the problem of insufficient funds and the increasing price of construction materials were the only issues delaying the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
This was as he blamed the previous administration for neglecting critical infrastructure.
Fashola made the revelation when he appeared on Television Continental programme, Your View, where he said crash barriers returned to the site because of the volume of vehicles plying the road, as he pleaded for patience and cooperation with the contractors.
He added that the last mile of the project would be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
He said, “Let me first appreciate commuters who use that road, a major transport artery in Nigeria for their understanding. This road could have been built between 1999 and 2015 but it wasn’t. This road is in better shape than we inherited and it is now at the last mile of completion.
“The major source of delay first is funding.
“You remember at a point this road was removed from the budget completely and I was engaging the National Assembly until the president unveiled the presidential infrastructure development fund which was essentially from investments from the Nigerian LNG and funds recovered from outside Nigeria.
“So, when people talk about corruption and anti-corruption, a president who goes to recover funds stolen and put it in investment for his people is the real anti-corruption as far as I am concerned.
“On the crash barriers, they are there because we are building through a major transport artery. Our last traffic count indicates that at least N40,000 vehicles use that road from the Lagos end to the Sagamu end.
“After Sagamu it drops to 22 thousand so that has to be managed to ensure the safety of the construction workers.
“We closed site work in December because traditionally construction companies shut down mid-December and resume mid-January.
“We are still expecting to finish the project in the first quarter.”
When asked about solutions to reduce gridlock, he said, “You can’t expect to drive fast in a construction zone, there will be a bit of slowdown and it is in that slowdown that ‘how we behave’ becomes very important.”
Speaking further, the former Lagos governor disclosed that the construction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway had received funding of N7 billion from the new Sukuk bonds assuring that the pains of Ogun residents would be alleviated soon.
“I hear the concern about Lagos-Abeokuta (Road) and there are people we should ask why Lagos -Abeokuta (Road) was not built.
“I can categorically say that all roads that lead into and out of Lagos as a strategic commercial capital of Nigeria are receiving one form of attention or the other.
“Again, contractors had abandoned the site when we came and we revived and we are putting the Sukuk into it and the last Sukuk has about N7 billion in it. So, we don’t have all the money to build it. I understand there is more pain on the Ogun side but the Lagos side work is going because the contractor is constructing from Lagos to Ogun.
“In a matter of weeks, I am hopeful we would have a more enjoying financial solution not only to Lagos-Abeokuta but also to Akure and Ado Ekiti and once that is done, whether we are in government or not, those roads will be constructed,” he said.
On the need to toll some roads, he asserted that it was a necessary business venture that would raise revenue without sacrificing the quality of service delivered to commuters.
He stated, “First, we have to understand that out of about 200,000 plus kilometers, the total quantity of roads that would be under the tolling policy approved by the government will be only five per cent, so it is not such a high volume of roads.
“The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was built as a toll road from day one and we want to sustain the quality of service.
“I think it is sensible in terms of traffic volume that roads can be subject to commercial policies, not just to raise revenue but render quality service to Nigerians.
“Tolling itself is business everywhere in the world. We have to continue opening up the economy to these things.
“We can’t stay with agriculture, oil, tech and all of that. We have to open up more economic opportunities.”
Furthermore, the minister announced his retirement from public service, stating that he had been extremely privileged to run government for 21 years and wanted to take a break.
