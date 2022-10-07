Islam
Friday Sermon: The Devil’s Rectangle 4: The Fourth Estate
By Babatunde Jose
The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny. – Wole Soyinka
When the public’s right to know is threatened, and when the rights of free speech and free press are at risk, all the other liberties we hold dear are endangered. – Christopher Dodd
Information is golden to both the ruler and the ruled. There is no more Tempo etc. The press and their journalists have been bought for a dime and so have lost the courage and focus-totally abdicated their constitutional rights. The press removed Trump despite the over-bearing power of the Republican Party. – DF
The Press is the last leg of the quadrilateral called the Devil’s Rectangle; although it was intended to be a “watchdog” for the country and the last bastion of vox populi, with its functions spelt out in the Constitution, it has had difficulty fulfilling that role due to the demands of the various competing special interest groups.
“Anywhere in the world, the press has always been involved in politics, formation of public opinion, perception of images of candidates for political offices, the definition of social reality and social norms, the education, information, enlightenment and entertainment of the public, as well as the presentation and clarification of issues, values, goals and changes in culture and society.” (Lazarsfeld, P., Berelson, B., & Gaudet, H. The People’s Choice: How the Voter Makes up His Mind in a Presidential Campaign. Columbia University Press.).
At various times, the press can champion causes dear to the people and even act as the vanguard of the people’s revolution. The press can be many things, for it is first and foremost a tool in the hands of its user.
Rather than singing a melody of restraint on the excesses of the political class, the Nigerian press as presently constituted has become a Babel. Henry Ward Beecher said that: “The pen is the tongue of the hand; a silent utterer of words for the eye”…
Akogun Tola Adeniyi listed the press among the perpetrators of the ‘culture of silence’ in Nigeria political space. “I have critically examined the factors that had kept Nigeria on her knees for this long and I have concluded that the timidity of our people, the fear in raising a voice in the face of severest oppression and deprivation and the loss of self-esteem ranked the highest in the scale of culprits.”
He went on to say: “With our eyes wide open we allowed rogues, ruffians, and charlatans to dictate how our lives would be run and governed. Thieves of various shades and sizes seized our common patrimony, and we applauded them in mosques and churches even as they nonchalantly rape all of us with unprecedented impunity.”
There is no iota of doubt; the complicity of the Nigerian press is responsible for this sad situation. Journalism has become a cash and carry industry and unlike our revered journalists of old, today’s members of the press are in it for their getonity rather than for the good of the people.
The press is in alliance with the First and Second Estate of the Realm and there are no more watchdogs to hold the Executive and Legislature accountable. In a profession where revered doyens of the profession such as Uncle Sam have not changed his residence from Anthony Village in over four decades, or late Allah De who lived in his Anjorin Street, Surulere abode till he died, our modern-day Press Barons live and hobnob with the powers that be in Asokoro, Parkview and the like. Many even ride exotic cars which were once the exclusive preserve of captains of commerce and industry: All these, from proceeds of political blackmail; ‘his master’s voice’ syndrome and running of stories favourable to the establishment.
The press is the vanguard of Vox Populi. It is the moulder of opinion and the purveyor of people’s feelings. Where the press is silent and fails to be the barometer of public opinion, then the collective voice of the people is attenuated and silenced.
Equally, where the press abdicates its constitutionally given role and decides to go into bed with the oppressors then the people are finished. Most of the so-called mass media are on the ringside of one political party, candidate or the other. The people have been reduced into a permanent condition of shut up!
The Nigerian press has become an enemy of the Nigerian people. They eulogise and celebrate plunderers of our patrimony, offer spurious defence for pen-robbers who presumably have paid tithes at the altar of the press lords; they justify high-wire corruption and chastise the government for going after their corrupt pipers.
Imagine the quantum of monies doled out to them through their so-called representatives during the last ‘gold rush’ under the embattled National Security Adviser. And it is possible the sponsors of national discord are still paying. To all intents and purposes, most of our celebrated journalists have gone rogue. The Joses, Odunewus, Enahoros would be turning in their graves.
Those members of the profession who fought on the barricades in the NADECO years or the ‘war against corruption in the terminal stage of the Gowon regime; will be looking at this period with shame. This is not the press they bequeathed to us. Today, there are no more ombudsmen, investigative reporters, no diligent expos, no in-depth analysis of issues and no crack team of guerrilla journalists: Welcome to the age of pre-paid stories and reports!
Even in the age of online newspapers, many are poorly managed and sloppy in rendition with monumental mistakes that would shame a fresh student of NIJ. Headlines are routinely cast with mediocrity; the age-old sub editing of stories is a thing of the past and pictures don’t often match the stories and often at times wrongly captioned. Poor site administrators: they repeat dead stories which often nauseate readers.
The Audited Circulation of all the newspapers today is not up to the circulation of the old Lagos Weekend in the 70s. Then the Daily Times dominated the Nigerian publishing industry with 13 related papers and magazines. By 1975 the Daily Times had grown to a circulation of 275,000 copies while the Sunday Times reached 400,000. No other Nigerian newspaper has achieved such levels apart from MKO Abiola’s Daily Concord in the early 1990s which chalked up 100,000.
At that time, when the press talks, people listen. They were communicating; that dyadic relationship was maintained. Today, like William Hachten wrote in his epic book, ‘Muffled Drums; The News Media in Africa, ‘when the communicator no longer reaches the audience, then nobody is talking’.
The decline in newspaper circulation is a worldwide phenomenon not peculiar to this clime. Some of the falls have been spectacular. In the UK the Daily Mirror has suffered a sales plunge from 2,777,501 to 562,000; the paper once did 5,000,000. The best-selling daily, the Sun, dropped to 1,450,000, from 3,500,000.
Again, as individualism became more prevalent in society, certainly by the 1990s, the old forms of broadcasting media began to break up, allowing people wide choice of TV and radio and, eventually, infinite choice through the computer terminal.
With circulation of newspapers at an abysmal level and a general dearth of newsmagazines on the newsstand people are getting less informed and the space which was once occupied by the traditional press has been usurped by the iniquitous ‘social media’; a medium worse than what late Chris Okotie of Newbreed magazine termed ‘witchcraft journalism’; purveyors of outlandish fake news, photoshopped illustrations, misrepresentation of facts including outright fabrications and posting of irrelevant stories; not to talk of propaganda of Goebellian proportion. Unfortunately, otherwise rational and intelligent social media users are taken in and swallow the gibberish hook line and sinker, turning them into educated illiterates overnight.
The overwhelming majority of journalists believe the internet is to blame for the dwindling fortune of the printed media, plus the growing availability of information through mobile phones. That, at least, makes sense. But it cannot be the definitive reason because the gradual, but inexorable, circulation decline predated the widespread use of the net through the extension of broadband.
Over the past decade there has been an observable drop in the quality of the Nigerian popular press, which has adopted the worst features of the London tabloids: enormous headlines, the systematic quest for scandal, stories invented from start to finish and flagrant attacks on people’s persona and privacy. Today, many of the dramatis personae in the orgy of yellow journalism have closed shop and litter the dustbin of history.
Ownership of the mass media in Nigeria tends to determine how they are used for political communications in the country. Other factors, such as ethnicity, religion, literacy, language of communication, legal limitations, political and socio-economic conditions, are also considered. However, the fact of ownership is not only the key which determines how the mass media are used for moulding the citizen’s perception of political reality in the country, but that it is also a more precise means of understanding and investigating the role of the press in political stability or instability, national integration or disintegration.
We might conclude that as Nigeria approaches another crossroad in its march for sustained democracy in socio-economic conditions which are less propitious, there is a need for the Nigerian mass media to operate in a way which contributes to national integration: That is if they are not already compromised.
Subhana Rabbika Rabbil ‘izzati ‘amma yasifun. Wa salamun ‘alal-Mursalin. Wal hamdu lillahi Rabbil ‘alamin. “Thy Lord is Holy and clear of all that is alleged against Him (by the non-believers); and He is Exalted. May God’s blessing be upon all Messengers. All praise truly belongs to Allah Who is the Sustainer of all the worlds.”
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Tafsir Surah Al-Ma’idah (The Table Spread with Food) Quran 5
By Babatunde Jose
In a multi-faith society, it is usually necessary to clear misconceptions about each other’s religion, particularly those things that are capable of causing disaffection between people. Some of such issues relate to food. What is halal and what is haram, interfaith marriage, attendance at burials, and even felicitations during festivals. Unfortunately, there are clerics who try to exacerbate these differences by accentuating the gulf between the religions out of ignorance, misinterpretation of the gospels and in some cases outright mischief to cause ill-will and disaffection. The Quran offers an insight into these issues in some of the Surahs. Today we shall examine the issue of food as enunciated in Chapter 5 of the Quran.
This Surah has been called Al-Ma’idah (the food), because of the invocation of Jesus (as) when he asked for the descent of heavenly food, mentioned in verse 114 of this Surah. The Arabic term Ma’idah originally is used for a tray with food inside. At-Tirmidhi recorded that `Abdullah bin `Amr said, “The last Surahs to be revealed were Surat Al-Ma’idah (Chapter 5) and Surat Al-Fath (chapter 48).”
The chapter’s topics include animals which are forbidden, and Jesus’ and Moses’ missions. Verse 90 prohibits “The intoxicant” (alcohol). Verse 8 contains the passage: “Do not let the hatred of a people lead you to injustice”. And Verse 67 is relevant to the Farewell Pilgrimage.
The highpoint of this Surah relates to the permission and prohibition of foods, thereby clarifying confusions being perpetrated by ignorant interpreters.
This topic is very important in view of interfaith relations and understanding. Can I break bread with my neighbor from another religion? Can he break bread with me too? Can I marry from another religion? Can I join my friends in celebrating their religious festivals? Can I as a Muslim wish my neighbor Merry Christmas during their yuletide? Can I offer him meat from my Ileya ram? Can I eat the food he brings me during their Easter and Christmas celebrations? Can I attend his burial?
For the purpose of this exercise, we shall limit our interrogation to verses 1,3-5 of this Surah as they have a bearing on the illicit interpretation of ignorant and mischievous Alfas who are bent on endangering the religious harmony that exist between Muslims and their Christian brethren. They have caused so much confusion that one is at a loss to discern what food is halal and what is haram.
The Quran says in the opening of the Surah: Believers! Honor your bonds! All grazing beasts of the flock are permitted to you except those which are recited to you hereinafter, . . . . Indeed, Allah decrees as He wills. (Quran 5:1)
This brief introductory statement is followed by an enunciation of those prohibitions which people are required to observe.
The terms in which the injunction is conveyed are bahimat al-an’am (all grazing beasts of the flock). Hence the permission is of wider import and embraces all grazing quadrupeds of the cattle type, i.e. which do not possess canine teeth, which feed on plants rather than animals.
This implies that the flesh of those animals which have canine teeth and are carnivorous is not permissible. This implication was elucidated by the Prophet (peace be on him) and is embodied in a tradition in which he prohibited those beasts which kill and eat other animals. Likewise, the Prophet (peace be on him) also prohibited birds with claws and those that feed on carrion. (Bukhari, Tirmidhi, ‘At’imah’, Muslim, ‘Sayd’, Nasa’i, ‘Sayd wa Dhaba’ih’, Ibn Majah.
Allah went on to elucidate: Forbidden to you are carrion, blood, the flesh of swine, the animal slaughtered in any name other than Allah’s, the animal which has either been strangled, killed by blows, has died of a fall, by goring or that devoured by a beast of prey – unless it be that which you yourselves might have slaughtered while it was still alive – and that which was slaughtered at the altars. . . . . . . . . . This day I have perfected for you your religion and have bestowed upon you My bounty in full measure and have been pleased to assign for you Islam as your religion. (Follow, then, the lawful and unlawful bounds enjoined upon you.) As for he who is driven by hunger, without being willfully inclined to sin, surely Allah is All-Forgiving, All-Compassionate. (Quran 5:3)
It is lawful to eat the flesh of an animal which may have suffered from any of the above-mentioned accidents providing it was still alive until slaughtered. This verse also makes it clear that the flesh of an animal becomes lawful only by slaughtering ritually, and that no other method of killing is valid. The preferred method is slitting the throat so that the blood is completely drained from the animal’s body.
The disadvantage of killing an animal by either guillotine or strangulation is that the greater part of the blood remains within the body, and at various places it sticks to the flesh and forms congealed lumps. If an animal is slaughtered by slitting the throat, on the other hand, the connection between mind and body remains intact for a short while, with the result that the blood is thoroughly drained out from all the veins and the flesh becomes fully cleansed of blood. We have just come across the injunction prohibiting the eating of blood. So only that flesh which has been purged of blood is declared lawful.
As regards the swine, its prohibition is not only in the Quran but dates back to the older religions. According to Leviticus 11:3, animals like cows, sheep, and deer that have divided hooves and chew their cud may be consumed. Pigs should not be eaten because they don’t chew their cud. The ban on the consumption of pork is repeated in Deuteronomy 14:8. In the old days, it was believed they ate calorie-dense foods, not only nuts and grains but also less salubrious items such as carrion, human corpses and feces. The pigs were unclean because they ate filth. The Jews were not alone in this prejudice. In the great civilizations of Mesopotamia and Egypt, priests and rulers avoided pork at all costs.
In Ayat 4 of the Surah, Allah said: They ask you what has been made lawful to them. Say: ‘All clean things have been made lawful to you, and such hunting animals as you teach, training them to hunt, teaching them the knowledge Allah has given you – you may eat what they catch for you – but invoke the name of Allah on it. Have fear of Allah (in violating His Law). Allah is swift in His reckoning.’
There is a certain subtlety in how the query is answered. Religious-minded people often fall into a prohibitionist mentality by tending to regard as unlawful everything not expressly declared as lawful. This makes them excessively fastidious and over-suspicious and inclined to ask for a complete list of all that is lawful and permitted. The Qur’an’s response to this question seems to be aimed, in the first place, at the reform of this mentality.
Henceforth, except for a few prohibitions, the lawful domain embraced virtually everything.
The lawfulness of things has been tied, however, to the stipulation of their being clean so that no one can argue for the lawfulness of things which are unclean. Therefore, everything is clean apart from those things which can be reckoned unclean either according to any of the principles embodied in the Law or which are repellent to man’s innate sense of good taste or which civilized human beings have generally found offensive to their natural feelings of cleanliness and decency.
Hence, Allah says: This day all good things have been made lawful to you. The food of the People of the Book is permitted to you, and your food is permitted to them. And permitted to you are chaste women, be they either from among the believers or from among those who have received the Book before you, provided you become their protectors in wedlock after paying them their bridal-due, rather than go around committing fornication and taking them as secret-companions. The work of he who refuses to follow the way of faith will go to waste, and he will be among the utter losers in the Hereafter. (Quran 5:5)
The food of the People of the Book includes the animals slaughtered by them. The rule that ‘our food is lawful to them and theirs lawful to us’ signifies that there need be no barriers between us and the People of the Book regarding food. We may eat with them, and they will eat with us. But this general proclamation of permission is preceded by a reiteration of the statement: ‘All good things have been made lawful to you.’
This indicates that if the People of the Book either do not observe those principles of cleanliness and purity which are considered obligatory by the Law or if their food includes prohibited items, then one should abstain from eating them.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
+2348033110822
Islam
Friday Sermon: When the Grave Beckons: The Mathematics of Death
By Babatunde Jose
“Foolish is the one who shows pride and arrogance on earth due to his wealth, not realizing that none of it will be of use in his grave.”
As we usher in the new year 2023, all of us are adding another year to our life here on earth. However, let it be known that we are all moving closer to our grave. For every minute, hour, day, week, month, and year that we add, there is a corresponding movement towards the grave. Everyman born of a woman must taste death. Quran 3:185 “Every soul shall have a taste of death:”
Ever since the dawn of ‘man’ he has always been enthralled and fascinated by the inevitability of death and its associated facts. With the advance in civilization and the growth of religion, burial and other acts, concern has centered on the Hereafter, retribution, and the possibilities of punishment for earthly transgressions.
The thinking man has also reflected on his actions and the possible legacies he would leave behind, its enduring nature or the obliteration of all he had worked for in life. There is a constant need to visit these concepts to reassure ourselves that we are walking on the right path and not going in the other direction.
A columnist Abdul Rafiu opined that, “Death and the Beyond are subjects many people avoid contemplating or discussing, terrified by sheer thought of the inevitability of it, that it approaches for everyone inexorably, and one day one after the other we will take our exit from this earthly plane. What is expected of each human being, where does his path lead him after the sojourn on earth?”
There is no doubt many of us are not intellectually equipped to fathom the questions of death and the beyond. They are usually couched in esoteric language bordering on the occultic. Unfortunately, the major imported religions are not helpful in discerning the complex concepts and terms used in discussing these issues.
Fortunately, concepts such as inevitability of death and legacy are not too much to understand. However, few understand the importance of legacy in the life of man. Many supposedly rich and great men have had their legacies tarnished and obliterated shortly after their demise. Some even had their life efforts destroyed in their lifetimes by their progenies.
As for the grave, we are told the life of the deceased in the grave is different from his life in this world. It is a special kind of life in al-barzakh (the interval between his death and the Day of Resurrection) which is not like his life in this world. To this end we often pray for our dead to be spared the punishment of the grave.
According to an expose on the experience of a particular soul who not only witnessed his own burial rites but also his internment in the grave. He said: “I awoke to find myself in the dirtiest, ‘most wretched’ hovel you can imagine. It stood in a horrible, bleak spot without a garden or any living thing round. Seeing it for the first time, some might have thought that poverty was the trouble. So it was—poverty of the soul—for I had never done anything for anyone on earth, except it be for my own ultimate benefit, not theirs. The very clothes I was wearing were threadbare and soiled. In this dingy hole I found myself, smoldering with rage that I should, in some inconceivable fashion, have been reduced to a state of squalor. I didn’t seem able to leave the premises; I felt glued to the house. I gazed out of the windows and could see nothing but barren ground. A grim, dismal outlook…I stormed and raved.” – A view from the grave. From the book: Life in the World Unseen, first published in 1956. The words of an ex-Catholic Monsignor Robert Hugh Benson, who discovered that life after death is completely different to that which he spent his life teaching.
Two important concerns of a good Muslim are his legacy and the grave. There is always the fear that his progeny would obliterate whatever good he has spent his life to build. It is a real and founded fear. We are witnesses to the aftermath of many great men whose legacies have not only remained in tatters, but their offspring are not worth speaking about. May Allah give us children who will preserve our legacies. Amen.
The next fear is that of what will happen in the grave. In his piece, Journey Through the Beyond, Abdul Rafiu wrote: “As there are no words to describe the torments in the Dark Region so are there no words to describe the bliss, splendor and wonders of the Region of Light which is even the Forecourt to Paradise. It is not all gloom and torments for everyone who departs the earth. The lofty Heights and Land of the truly noble, described as the Land of the Blessed, here the spirit breaks through what may remain as the thinned out, light ethereal covering, shining, his hallow blazing like a flame! Mankind are permitted this inexhaustible knowledge today so that they can make their choice—Salvation or Damnation!”
“O Prophet! Truly We have sent thee as a Witness, a Bearer of Glad Tidings, and a Warner, And as one who invites to Allah’s (Grace) by His leave, and as a Lamp spreading Light. (Quran 33:45-46)
In this verse of the Quran, Allah summarizes the legacy of Prophet Muhammad as the harbinger of good tidings, the warner, the summoner unto Allah, and as the lamp spreading light in a world that was plunged in darkness; a man who delivered a message to humanity that enlightened every aspect of human life, carrying with it solutions to every problem that humanity would ever face – political, economic, social, judicial, moral and spiritual – for all times, places and people, to take mankind from the darkness and oppression of man-made ways of life and systems to the light and justice of the System from the Lord of the Worlds.
The Prophet left a legacy of a political system that was the embodiment of guardianship and care of the people and whose distinctive qualities were justice and accountability in governance as acknowledged by Muslims and non-Muslims alike. A system fashioned upon the words of Allah in Surah an-Nisa: “O ye who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, and whether it be (against) rich or poor: For Allah can best protect both. Follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest ye swerve, and if ye distort (justice) or decline to do justice, verily Allah is well acquainted with all that ye do.” (Quran 4:135)
Apart from leaving a legacy of a sound political system based on justice, fairness and equity, the Prophet also left a legacy of good leadership. The Caliber of Leaders the Prophet left behind can be gleaned from the life of the Khalifs: Leaders who utterly understood their heavy duty to be the guardians and servants of their people, caring for their every need. The prophet said: “Each of you is a guardian and each of you is questioned over his subjects, the Imam is responsible over the people and he is questioned over his responsibility.”
Leaders such as Khalifah Umar bin Al Khattab who during the famine in Medina refused to eat anything but coarse food, saying; “If I don’t taste suffering, how can I know the suffering of others?”
He left behind a legacy of leaders like Khalifah Umar bin Abdul Aziz. This was a man who refused to use even a drop of public oil to fuel his lamp for his personal affairs or even use water heated with the state charcoal for his ablution due to his immense sense of accountability over state funds. Subhanallah!
Can we say these about our leaders? Do they even understand what it means to leave a legacy of service? Legacy is fundamental to what it is to be human. Being reminded of death is a good thing because death informs life. It gives you a perspective on what is important.
As we usher in the new year, there is a need to realize that for each new hour, new day, new week, new month and new year, there is a corresponding movement towards the grave. This is the mathematics of death. The grave beckons with the ticking of time. It cannot be halted or reversed.
“I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.” Stephen Grellet 1773–1855
Barka Juma’at and best wishes for a happy new year.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Conceptions of God in Monotheist and Henotheistic Religions
By Babatunde Jose
“Shama Israelu Adonai Ila Hayno Adna Ikhad” – Deuteronomy 6:4,
Conceptions of God in monotheist, or of the supreme deity in henotheistic religions – can extend to various levels of abstraction: as a powerful, personal, supernatural being, or as the deification of an esoteric, mystical, or philosophical entity or as the “Ultimate”, the summum bonum, the “Absolute Infinite”, the “Transcendent”, or Existence or Being itself that which we cannot understand.
This is the conundrum of the conception of God in modern religious philosophy. It has brewed so much confusion so much so that some have reduced God to the level of a created being and equate that being with God.
This broad conceptualization also covers the notion of God in non-Western societies; in Africa we encounter similar notions, for example among the Yoruba who conceive of God in henotheistic paradigm. Olodumare in Yoruba is the supreme being and stands co-terminus with modern Western conception of God, but with a pantheon of subordinate deities.
The first recordings that survive of monotheistic conceptions of God, borne out of henotheism are from the Hellenistic period. Of the many objects and entities that religions and other belief systems across the ages have labelled as divine, the one criterion they share is their acknowledgment as divine.
In his Metaphysics, Aristotle’s definition of God attributes perfection to this being, and, as a perfect being, it can only contemplate upon perfection and not on imperfection. God, according to Aristotle, is in a state of “stasis” untouched by change and imperfection. Although, in the 18th century, the French educator Allan Kardec brought a very similar conception of God during his work of codifying Spiritism, this differs from the interpretation of God in most religions, where he is seen to be personally involved in his creation.
In the ancient Greek philosophical Hermetica, the ultimate reality is called by many names, such as God, Lord, Father, Mind (Nous), the Creator, the All, the One, etc. However, peculiar to the Hermetic view of divinity is that it is both all and the creator of all: all created things pre-exist in God, and God is the nature of the cosmos, yet the things themselves and the cosmos were all created by God. Thus, God creates itself, and is both transcendent and immanent.
The Abrahamic conception of God is conceived of as eternal, omnipotent, omniscient and as the creator of the universe. God is further held to have the properties of holiness, justice, omnibenevolence and omnipresence.
Proponents of Abrahamic faiths believe that God is also transcendent, meaning that he is not bound by space and time and therefore not subject to anything within his creation, but at the same time a personal God, involved, listening to prayer, and reacting to the actions of his creatures.
In the Old Testament of the Bible, we read that God is One, when Moses proclaimed: “Shama Israelu Adonai Ila Hayno Adna Ikhad”. It is a Hebrew quotation which means: “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord” Deuteronomy 6:4. This passage exemplifies what the Holy Quran also says about Allah, where the most concise definition of God is given in the four verses of Surah Ikhlas, which is Chapter 112 of the Qur’an:
“Say: He is Allah, The One and Only.
“Allah, the Eternal, Absolute.
“He begets not, nor is He begotten.
And there is none like unto Him.” (Quran 112:1-4)
The basic creed of Islam, Shahadah (recited under oath to enter the religion), involves: “I testify there are no deities other than God alone.” The Quran asserts the existence of a single and absolute truth that transcends the world; a unique and indivisible being who is independent of the entire creation. This is equally emphasized in the Old Testament of the Bible where The Book of Isaiah also proclaimed the unity of God: “. . . . . . I am God, and there is none like me.” [Isaiah 46:9].
As a result of these, the Bible condemned idol worship, see Exodus 20:3-5. A similar message is repeated in the book of Deuteronomy: 5:7-9 … This theme is equally made in the Quran where idolatry is regarded as the greatest sin: (Quran 31:13). See also Quran 4:48; Quran 22:30. Allah is self-sufficient and requires no helper: (Quran 6:133)
In Islam, God is beyond all comprehension or and does not resemble any of his creations. Thus, Muslims are not iconodules and are not expected to visualize God. In Surah al-Hadid (The Iron), Allah said: He is the First and the Last, the Evident and the Immanent: And He has full knowledge of all things. (Quran 57:3)
The Quran describes God as being fully aware of everything that happens in the universe, including private thoughts and feelings, and asserts that one cannot hide anything from God:(Quran 10:61)
It is however impossible to arrive at a universal conceptualization of God. If only we can define God we can have a complete concept of reality and then it is a valid question to ask what is beyond it, i.e. what is beyond God?
Instead, we must look at what God’s messengers to Mankind have said about God. Hence, we look at His attributes as a means of knowing who He is. In Islam the primary source of statements on the attributes of God is the Qur’an.
The name “Allah” is the common Arabic word for God. Literally it means THE Divinity. It is a word that has no plural and has no gender. The second name is ar-Rahman. This means the Most Gracious. This is in comparison with ar-Rahim meaning the Bestower of grace.
While the foregoing attempts to explain God from a Western and Middle Eastern conception, confusion sets in when we examine the conception of God in colonial and neo-colonial states where wholesale histories have been literally wiped out and obliterated and the people have undergone an about turn in their mental regimen. Cultures have been upturned and traditions poopooed while even languages are referred to in derogatory slangs as vernacular. The old deities are referred to as fetish and unworthy of being worshipped; these are the evil effects of the colonial situation.
Colonialism had a total influence on society and the life of the colonized. Not only did it affect their culture and values, but it also engendered a lasting influence on the mindset of the colonized, especially their values and religious orientation, particularly their conception of God. Today, rather than concentrating on the needful and think of how to catch up with the rest of the world, the colonized is engaged in a proxy war on behalf of the colonizer. Islam and Christianity are pitched in a war to win the minds of the unfortunate beings. The result is social and political instability. An ebullient situation that works to the advantage of the imperialist powers.
Every people have a consciousness of God and the Supreme Being is encountered in different cultures and traditions. But to the racial bigots and colonial anthropologists: “Africa is seen as the “Dark Continent” where people had no idea of God and where the Devil in all his abysmal, grotesque, and forbidden features, armed to the teeth and with horns complete, held sway.”
These theorists had fantastic tales to talk about Africa. Emil Ludwig, a biographer, and colonial apologist said: “How can the untutored Africans comprehend God? Deity is a philosophical concept which savages are incapable of framing.”
These show the ignorance, racial prejudice, and arrogance of these theorists. Racist and patronizing, they still see us as less than human. They dismissed Africa as a spiritual desert: Alternatively, they raised doubt as to whether the God that the Africans believed in was the “real God” or their own God. What racial and spiritual arrogance!
Contrary to the colonialist anthropologist summation, Africans are not polytheists but pantheists. The deities they consult are not gods and neither are they equal in rank to the supreme God, as espoused by late Professor Bolaji Idowu, President of the Methodist Church, in his book, Olodumare: God in Yoruba Belief: The most referenced book on the Yoruba concept of a supreme God.
It is this supreme God, therefore, who reveals Himself to every people on earth and whom they have comprehended according to the degree of their spiritual conception, expressing their knowledge of Him.
Unfortunately, despite our adoption of Christianity and Islam, there is more corruption, crime, delinquency, and waywardness in our society today. Our religiosity has become a transparent sham, and our prayers to God an opaque sham. Our leaders do not fear God anymore. They are today more brazen in their thievery. We continue to live a lie and our whole lives have become truncated.
Finally, we should realize that religion; all religions are man-made and evolved from the values, culture, and their conceptions of God, including the idiosyncrasies they have evolved to uphold these values.
More than 2 billion Christians on earth commemorate Christmas on 25th, December as the birth of Jesus (peace be upon him). We have heard critics allude to the fact that Christmas is the pagan ritual entered into the religion through the church in 325 AD by Constantine in Constantinople. That the birth of Jesus was in mid-summer rather than winter of solstices. This should not concern none-Christians as everyone with their own conception of God and the religion they have evolved from such conceptualization. In any case the date has come to stay and accepted as such.
In this season of commemorating the birth of Jesus, we need to harken to his words; the Sabbath was made for man and not man for the Sabbath. Religion was made for man and not man for religion. It should not matter if you are Muslim, Christian, or other faiths; there is only one God up there. And only one moral principle: Do unto others as you would love them to do unto you. This is the crux of Jesus’ teaching.
Barka Juma’at and Merry Christmas. And a happy birthday too to this writer.
