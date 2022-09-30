Islam
Friday Sermon: The Devil’s Rectangle 3: The Complacent Electorate
Islam makes no sharp division between sacred and secular affairs; it expects governments to be imbued with righteousness. Likewise, Islam expects Muslims to respect the authority of such government for otherwise there can be no order or discipline. This however, applies more to a theocracy than to a modern nation-state.
This is the bane of religious precepts in a secular environment. It is argued that it is not in consonant with participatory democracy and the qualities desired from followers in modern nation-states.
This is the origin of the proverbial docility, acquiescence, and unquestioning acceptance of leadership and the rankadede syndrome, an unquestioning obeisance of leaders. The above verse of the Quran notwithstanding, recent developments in seemingly Islamic states tend to question this assertion.
Secondly, there is a serious misconception regarding many of the Islamic entities as caliphates where the rulers derive their authority from the Quran. Three major caliphates succeeded each other: the Rashidun Caliphate (632–661), the Umayyad Caliphate (661–750), and the Abbasid Caliphate (750–1258) which is the last. Only these qualify as Caliphates in the strict meaning of the word. All others were or are Sultanates. Sultan, an Arabic abstract noun meaning “strength”, “authority”, “rulership”, derived from the verbal noun sulṭah.
The Ottoman Sultanate (1299-1922 or an empire) was a Turkic imperial state and renowned the strongest military superpower of its time, the empire was replaced by the modern Republic of Turkey after the First World War (1914-1918). Turkey is ruled by a constitution that lays down the ground rules of engagement. Even during its apogee there were instances of protests and rebellion against its rulers. The case of the Young Turks readily comes to mind.
The ‘Arab Spring’ and other uprisings and protests in patently Islamic climes have shown that it is not religion that makes a citizen apathetic, irresponsible to his political duties and obligations; rather it is the political culture of lethargy and de-participation.
Today, women in Iran, of all places, are up in arms over the arrest of a lady for improper dressing. Unfortunately for the regime, the victim died in custody. The protest is still raging. Wahala!!!
There are also instances in the stories of the Prophet and the Caliphs of the importance of followers asking questions and making demands on their leaders.
A person cannot be a functioning member of his community if he or she lacks knowledge and wisdom. Equally a follower is expected to be courageous. According to Mohamed Yasien “courage is a quality of the soul, it’s heart’s strength against shock and composure when experiencing fear.” (Mohamed, Y. (2006); The Path to Virtue: The Ethical Philosophy of Al-Raghib Al-Işfahani: International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization, p 275)
The earliest followers in Islam were credible, honest, and courageous. Therefore, they established themselves as independent, critical thinkers whose knowledge and wisdom are dependable. Bashir bin Sa‘ad was a courageous follower during Omar’s regime. He was bold enough to tell Caliph ‘Omar that they will straighten him as they do with their arrows if he fails to properly perform his duties as a leader.
Caliph Omar said, “It is the duty of the leader and followers to listen to each other and to voice out their concern.” He added, “When followers do not participate and provide input, they are not contributing something useful. And we are not useful if we do not consent to their contributions.” (Ali, Abbas. J. (2005), Islamic Perspectives on Management and Organization. Cheltenham: Edward Elgar. P 135
Modern nation states demand a set of qualities from followers among which are willingness to assume responsibilities, competence and self-management, efficiency, political engagement, readiness to be mobilized and lending a voice to protest bad leadership and of course, demand for accountability. Unfortunately, most of these qualities are wanting in the followership in our society.
As followers we are too timid and complacent. We do not make forceful demands on our rulers. We acquiesce and resort to self-help. We make little or no demands on our leaders for accountability and limit our complaints to rancorous discussions at the beer parlor or at social events over plates of jollof rice and Coca Cola.
In the words of Prof Wole Soyinka: “Let us begin with some collective introspection. I have become increasingly convinced that, between leadership and the led, there is only a very thin dividing line, often nearly indistinguishable. There is no question in my mind that, most often, the so-called led are their own worst enemies, even to the point of self-betrayal and treachery to their own existence. . . . .” Wole Soyinka: ‘Handshake Across History’.
Political participation includes any activity that shapes, affects, or involves the political field. Civic and political participation of the people is important to keep a functioning government and society.
Public participation, therefore, as a political principle or practice, may also be recognized as a right. … It implies that the public’s contribution will influence the decision. Public participation may also be regarded as a way of empowerment and as vital part of democratic governance. The key role of citizens in a democracy is to participate in public life.
In other climes they protest and riot over increase in the price of bread or rice, fuel and other issues that impinge on the welfare of the people. Here we are content to accept all that they throw at us with equanimity. We make little or no demands on our leaders and do not hold them responsible for our degradation.
Political apathy can be categorized as the indifference of an individual and a lack of interest in participating in political activities and it can lead to low voter turnout and stagnation in government. This has been the case in most of our elections.
Though 82 million people registered for the 2019 election, only about 28 million turned up to vote. Yet over 50% of our population are youths. Would it be higher in 2023 because of heightened interest in some quarters? ‘Videbimus ‘, we shall see!
Some voters would make up their minds on ethnic grounds which is a very powerful sentiment in Nigerian politics, only periodically overcome by other considerations. We have had 9 presidential elections in Nigeria since 1979. Candidates of Northern origin won on five occasions 1979, 1983, 2007, 2015 and 2019, while candidates of Southern origin prevailed on four occasions 1993, 1999, 2003 and 2011.
There is less of a crisis when both major candidates are of the same ethnicity, such as in 1999, 2007 and 2019, however, it becomes a different ball game if they are from different regions as witnessed in 2011 and 2015. That’s why 2023 promises to be interesting because a party with majority support in the North has a candidate of Southern origin while another party with majority support in the South has a candidate of Northern origin. And added to this is the rising profile of a third candidate from a third ethnic nationality.
A political factor sometimes more potent than ethnicity is religion. It is a tricky proposition because three of the four major candidates, including the top two, are of the Muslim faith. Their choice of running mates has been the driver of current political debate.
In the words of Wole Soyinka: “The ball has been kicked back to the people’s court. You have a responsibility – But, considering all that has gone before, and threatens to kill the future of this nation, you have a responsibility to go further and say, ‘Enough’ of unchangeable casts of minds whose possessors only re-cycle themselves either directly or by surrogation. It is time to disarm the entire political scene and re-arm the visionaries. The nation needs new players, new minds. It is time that a united opposition seize the bull by the horns and make a determined effort towards total transformation.”
Our National Grid has collapsed seven times this year and we experienced fuel shortage twice with localized shortages uncountable times, food prices are going through the roof and hunger and starvation promise to do us in. We are not protesting but settle for hurricane lantern when there is power failure and stew without meat or resort to the ubiquitous 010 eating formulae. We are used to the hard life.
Whoever wins the election, will continue from where the last slave master stopped. Hmmmmm, when will we leave this slave camp? It’s a question we need to answer urgently as a people. The current crop of aspirants are the same old leaders, deodorized, rejigged, recharged and re-engineered. They are not even varnished!
There is no doubt, we need to hold presidential (and gubernatorial) candidates to a higher standard than in the past based on the enormity of the tasks at hand. Therefore, as they get into the campaign groove, we should ask for much more. It is important to ask them specific questions and go through their plans with fine combs. Yes, we need to know their antecedents and examine their records. We also need to weigh their plans against current realities. – Waziri Adio
However, Mystic Mallam, a concerned commentator in This Day had this to say: Journalists should not cop out from their journalistic responsibilities to interrogate and expose the capacity of candidates to provide effective and successful leadership. They cannot abdicate their responsibilities and pass the buck to regular citizens to undertake that duty.
The above comment set the tone for the concluding part of our discourse where we will look at the role of the mass media and their bearing on participatory democracy and responsibility and accountability of political actors.
The press is the vanguard of Public Opinion. It is the moulder of opinion and the purveyor of people’s feelings. Where the press is silent and fails to be the barometer of public opinion, then the collective Voice of the people is attenuated and silenced.
Equally, where the press abdicates its constitutionally given role and decides to go into bed with the oppressors then the people are finished. I pray this is not where we are today. Most of the so-called mass media are on the ringside of one political party, candidate or the other. The people have been rendered into a permanent condition of shut up!
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: When the Grave Beckons: The Mathematics of Death
By Babatunde Jose
“Foolish is the one who shows pride and arrogance on earth due to his wealth, not realizing that none of it will be of use in his grave.”
As we usher in the new year 2023, all of us are adding another year to our life here on earth. However, let it be known that we are all moving closer to our grave. For every minute, hour, day, week, month, and year that we add, there is a corresponding movement towards the grave. Everyman born of a woman must taste death. Quran 3:185 “Every soul shall have a taste of death:”
Ever since the dawn of ‘man’ he has always been enthralled and fascinated by the inevitability of death and its associated facts. With the advance in civilization and the growth of religion, burial and other acts, concern has centered on the Hereafter, retribution, and the possibilities of punishment for earthly transgressions.
The thinking man has also reflected on his actions and the possible legacies he would leave behind, its enduring nature or the obliteration of all he had worked for in life. There is a constant need to visit these concepts to reassure ourselves that we are walking on the right path and not going in the other direction.
A columnist Abdul Rafiu opined that, “Death and the Beyond are subjects many people avoid contemplating or discussing, terrified by sheer thought of the inevitability of it, that it approaches for everyone inexorably, and one day one after the other we will take our exit from this earthly plane. What is expected of each human being, where does his path lead him after the sojourn on earth?”
There is no doubt many of us are not intellectually equipped to fathom the questions of death and the beyond. They are usually couched in esoteric language bordering on the occultic. Unfortunately, the major imported religions are not helpful in discerning the complex concepts and terms used in discussing these issues.
Fortunately, concepts such as inevitability of death and legacy are not too much to understand. However, few understand the importance of legacy in the life of man. Many supposedly rich and great men have had their legacies tarnished and obliterated shortly after their demise. Some even had their life efforts destroyed in their lifetimes by their progenies.
As for the grave, we are told the life of the deceased in the grave is different from his life in this world. It is a special kind of life in al-barzakh (the interval between his death and the Day of Resurrection) which is not like his life in this world. To this end we often pray for our dead to be spared the punishment of the grave.
According to an expose on the experience of a particular soul who not only witnessed his own burial rites but also his internment in the grave. He said: “I awoke to find myself in the dirtiest, ‘most wretched’ hovel you can imagine. It stood in a horrible, bleak spot without a garden or any living thing round. Seeing it for the first time, some might have thought that poverty was the trouble. So it was—poverty of the soul—for I had never done anything for anyone on earth, except it be for my own ultimate benefit, not theirs. The very clothes I was wearing were threadbare and soiled. In this dingy hole I found myself, smoldering with rage that I should, in some inconceivable fashion, have been reduced to a state of squalor. I didn’t seem able to leave the premises; I felt glued to the house. I gazed out of the windows and could see nothing but barren ground. A grim, dismal outlook…I stormed and raved.” – A view from the grave. From the book: Life in the World Unseen, first published in 1956. The words of an ex-Catholic Monsignor Robert Hugh Benson, who discovered that life after death is completely different to that which he spent his life teaching.
Two important concerns of a good Muslim are his legacy and the grave. There is always the fear that his progeny would obliterate whatever good he has spent his life to build. It is a real and founded fear. We are witnesses to the aftermath of many great men whose legacies have not only remained in tatters, but their offspring are not worth speaking about. May Allah give us children who will preserve our legacies. Amen.
The next fear is that of what will happen in the grave. In his piece, Journey Through the Beyond, Abdul Rafiu wrote: “As there are no words to describe the torments in the Dark Region so are there no words to describe the bliss, splendor and wonders of the Region of Light which is even the Forecourt to Paradise. It is not all gloom and torments for everyone who departs the earth. The lofty Heights and Land of the truly noble, described as the Land of the Blessed, here the spirit breaks through what may remain as the thinned out, light ethereal covering, shining, his hallow blazing like a flame! Mankind are permitted this inexhaustible knowledge today so that they can make their choice—Salvation or Damnation!”
“O Prophet! Truly We have sent thee as a Witness, a Bearer of Glad Tidings, and a Warner, And as one who invites to Allah’s (Grace) by His leave, and as a Lamp spreading Light. (Quran 33:45-46)
In this verse of the Quran, Allah summarizes the legacy of Prophet Muhammad as the harbinger of good tidings, the warner, the summoner unto Allah, and as the lamp spreading light in a world that was plunged in darkness; a man who delivered a message to humanity that enlightened every aspect of human life, carrying with it solutions to every problem that humanity would ever face – political, economic, social, judicial, moral and spiritual – for all times, places and people, to take mankind from the darkness and oppression of man-made ways of life and systems to the light and justice of the System from the Lord of the Worlds.
The Prophet left a legacy of a political system that was the embodiment of guardianship and care of the people and whose distinctive qualities were justice and accountability in governance as acknowledged by Muslims and non-Muslims alike. A system fashioned upon the words of Allah in Surah an-Nisa: “O ye who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even as against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, and whether it be (against) rich or poor: For Allah can best protect both. Follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest ye swerve, and if ye distort (justice) or decline to do justice, verily Allah is well acquainted with all that ye do.” (Quran 4:135)
Apart from leaving a legacy of a sound political system based on justice, fairness and equity, the Prophet also left a legacy of good leadership. The Caliber of Leaders the Prophet left behind can be gleaned from the life of the Khalifs: Leaders who utterly understood their heavy duty to be the guardians and servants of their people, caring for their every need. The prophet said: “Each of you is a guardian and each of you is questioned over his subjects, the Imam is responsible over the people and he is questioned over his responsibility.”
Leaders such as Khalifah Umar bin Al Khattab who during the famine in Medina refused to eat anything but coarse food, saying; “If I don’t taste suffering, how can I know the suffering of others?”
He left behind a legacy of leaders like Khalifah Umar bin Abdul Aziz. This was a man who refused to use even a drop of public oil to fuel his lamp for his personal affairs or even use water heated with the state charcoal for his ablution due to his immense sense of accountability over state funds. Subhanallah!
Can we say these about our leaders? Do they even understand what it means to leave a legacy of service? Legacy is fundamental to what it is to be human. Being reminded of death is a good thing because death informs life. It gives you a perspective on what is important.
As we usher in the new year, there is a need to realize that for each new hour, new day, new week, new month and new year, there is a corresponding movement towards the grave. This is the mathematics of death. The grave beckons with the ticking of time. It cannot be halted or reversed.
“I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.” Stephen Grellet 1773–1855
Barka Juma’at and best wishes for a happy new year.
Friday Sermon: Conceptions of God in Monotheist and Henotheistic Religions
By Babatunde Jose
“Shama Israelu Adonai Ila Hayno Adna Ikhad” – Deuteronomy 6:4,
Conceptions of God in monotheist, or of the supreme deity in henotheistic religions – can extend to various levels of abstraction: as a powerful, personal, supernatural being, or as the deification of an esoteric, mystical, or philosophical entity or as the “Ultimate”, the summum bonum, the “Absolute Infinite”, the “Transcendent”, or Existence or Being itself that which we cannot understand.
This is the conundrum of the conception of God in modern religious philosophy. It has brewed so much confusion so much so that some have reduced God to the level of a created being and equate that being with God.
This broad conceptualization also covers the notion of God in non-Western societies; in Africa we encounter similar notions, for example among the Yoruba who conceive of God in henotheistic paradigm. Olodumare in Yoruba is the supreme being and stands co-terminus with modern Western conception of God, but with a pantheon of subordinate deities.
The first recordings that survive of monotheistic conceptions of God, borne out of henotheism are from the Hellenistic period. Of the many objects and entities that religions and other belief systems across the ages have labelled as divine, the one criterion they share is their acknowledgment as divine.
In his Metaphysics, Aristotle’s definition of God attributes perfection to this being, and, as a perfect being, it can only contemplate upon perfection and not on imperfection. God, according to Aristotle, is in a state of “stasis” untouched by change and imperfection. Although, in the 18th century, the French educator Allan Kardec brought a very similar conception of God during his work of codifying Spiritism, this differs from the interpretation of God in most religions, where he is seen to be personally involved in his creation.
In the ancient Greek philosophical Hermetica, the ultimate reality is called by many names, such as God, Lord, Father, Mind (Nous), the Creator, the All, the One, etc. However, peculiar to the Hermetic view of divinity is that it is both all and the creator of all: all created things pre-exist in God, and God is the nature of the cosmos, yet the things themselves and the cosmos were all created by God. Thus, God creates itself, and is both transcendent and immanent.
The Abrahamic conception of God is conceived of as eternal, omnipotent, omniscient and as the creator of the universe. God is further held to have the properties of holiness, justice, omnibenevolence and omnipresence.
Proponents of Abrahamic faiths believe that God is also transcendent, meaning that he is not bound by space and time and therefore not subject to anything within his creation, but at the same time a personal God, involved, listening to prayer, and reacting to the actions of his creatures.
In the Old Testament of the Bible, we read that God is One, when Moses proclaimed: “Shama Israelu Adonai Ila Hayno Adna Ikhad”. It is a Hebrew quotation which means: “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord” Deuteronomy 6:4. This passage exemplifies what the Holy Quran also says about Allah, where the most concise definition of God is given in the four verses of Surah Ikhlas, which is Chapter 112 of the Qur’an:
“Say: He is Allah, The One and Only.
“Allah, the Eternal, Absolute.
“He begets not, nor is He begotten.
And there is none like unto Him.” (Quran 112:1-4)
The basic creed of Islam, Shahadah (recited under oath to enter the religion), involves: “I testify there are no deities other than God alone.” The Quran asserts the existence of a single and absolute truth that transcends the world; a unique and indivisible being who is independent of the entire creation. This is equally emphasized in the Old Testament of the Bible where The Book of Isaiah also proclaimed the unity of God: “. . . . . . I am God, and there is none like me.” [Isaiah 46:9].
As a result of these, the Bible condemned idol worship, see Exodus 20:3-5. A similar message is repeated in the book of Deuteronomy: 5:7-9 … This theme is equally made in the Quran where idolatry is regarded as the greatest sin: (Quran 31:13). See also Quran 4:48; Quran 22:30. Allah is self-sufficient and requires no helper: (Quran 6:133)
In Islam, God is beyond all comprehension or and does not resemble any of his creations. Thus, Muslims are not iconodules and are not expected to visualize God. In Surah al-Hadid (The Iron), Allah said: He is the First and the Last, the Evident and the Immanent: And He has full knowledge of all things. (Quran 57:3)
The Quran describes God as being fully aware of everything that happens in the universe, including private thoughts and feelings, and asserts that one cannot hide anything from God:(Quran 10:61)
It is however impossible to arrive at a universal conceptualization of God. If only we can define God we can have a complete concept of reality and then it is a valid question to ask what is beyond it, i.e. what is beyond God?
Instead, we must look at what God’s messengers to Mankind have said about God. Hence, we look at His attributes as a means of knowing who He is. In Islam the primary source of statements on the attributes of God is the Qur’an.
The name “Allah” is the common Arabic word for God. Literally it means THE Divinity. It is a word that has no plural and has no gender. The second name is ar-Rahman. This means the Most Gracious. This is in comparison with ar-Rahim meaning the Bestower of grace.
While the foregoing attempts to explain God from a Western and Middle Eastern conception, confusion sets in when we examine the conception of God in colonial and neo-colonial states where wholesale histories have been literally wiped out and obliterated and the people have undergone an about turn in their mental regimen. Cultures have been upturned and traditions poopooed while even languages are referred to in derogatory slangs as vernacular. The old deities are referred to as fetish and unworthy of being worshipped; these are the evil effects of the colonial situation.
Colonialism had a total influence on society and the life of the colonized. Not only did it affect their culture and values, but it also engendered a lasting influence on the mindset of the colonized, especially their values and religious orientation, particularly their conception of God. Today, rather than concentrating on the needful and think of how to catch up with the rest of the world, the colonized is engaged in a proxy war on behalf of the colonizer. Islam and Christianity are pitched in a war to win the minds of the unfortunate beings. The result is social and political instability. An ebullient situation that works to the advantage of the imperialist powers.
Every people have a consciousness of God and the Supreme Being is encountered in different cultures and traditions. But to the racial bigots and colonial anthropologists: “Africa is seen as the “Dark Continent” where people had no idea of God and where the Devil in all his abysmal, grotesque, and forbidden features, armed to the teeth and with horns complete, held sway.”
These theorists had fantastic tales to talk about Africa. Emil Ludwig, a biographer, and colonial apologist said: “How can the untutored Africans comprehend God? Deity is a philosophical concept which savages are incapable of framing.”
These show the ignorance, racial prejudice, and arrogance of these theorists. Racist and patronizing, they still see us as less than human. They dismissed Africa as a spiritual desert: Alternatively, they raised doubt as to whether the God that the Africans believed in was the “real God” or their own God. What racial and spiritual arrogance!
Contrary to the colonialist anthropologist summation, Africans are not polytheists but pantheists. The deities they consult are not gods and neither are they equal in rank to the supreme God, as espoused by late Professor Bolaji Idowu, President of the Methodist Church, in his book, Olodumare: God in Yoruba Belief: The most referenced book on the Yoruba concept of a supreme God.
It is this supreme God, therefore, who reveals Himself to every people on earth and whom they have comprehended according to the degree of their spiritual conception, expressing their knowledge of Him.
Unfortunately, despite our adoption of Christianity and Islam, there is more corruption, crime, delinquency, and waywardness in our society today. Our religiosity has become a transparent sham, and our prayers to God an opaque sham. Our leaders do not fear God anymore. They are today more brazen in their thievery. We continue to live a lie and our whole lives have become truncated.
Finally, we should realize that religion; all religions are man-made and evolved from the values, culture, and their conceptions of God, including the idiosyncrasies they have evolved to uphold these values.
More than 2 billion Christians on earth commemorate Christmas on 25th, December as the birth of Jesus (peace be upon him). We have heard critics allude to the fact that Christmas is the pagan ritual entered into the religion through the church in 325 AD by Constantine in Constantinople. That the birth of Jesus was in mid-summer rather than winter of solstices. This should not concern none-Christians as everyone with their own conception of God and the religion they have evolved from such conceptualization. In any case the date has come to stay and accepted as such.
In this season of commemorating the birth of Jesus, we need to harken to his words; the Sabbath was made for man and not man for the Sabbath. Religion was made for man and not man for religion. It should not matter if you are Muslim, Christian, or other faiths; there is only one God up there. And only one moral principle: Do unto others as you would love them to do unto you. This is the crux of Jesus’ teaching.
Barka Juma’at and Merry Christmas. And a happy birthday too to this writer.
Friday Sermon: The Crescent and the Cross: Path to Religious Accommodation in a Multi-Faith Society
By Babatunde Jose
That Islam and Christianity share common grounds has never been in doubt. Both being offspring of Father Abraham and sharing geographical proximity in their origin, as well as shared historical antecedents preceding the modern era, there seems to be enough that binds the two religions together. This is an attempt at fostering interfaith harmony; especially in this season of Islamophobia and the West’s unpopular proposal for a Nazi-like ‘final solution’ to the Islam question.
Before we go on, it is pertinent to ask: What are we fighting for? Does being a Moslem or a Christian guarantee Aljana or Paradise? Does it make for good or better governance? Does it promise the leadership type we want at this material time? Does it eliminate thievery in government? Does it offer a leadership that will promote the welfare of the people? The answer is a resounding NO!
All the good books, Quran, Bible, Vedas, and the precepts of all other religions emphasize our goodness as the sure passport to salvation. This is very true. Our life here should be guided by Stephen Grellet’s wise words “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again”.
Prayers, day, and night, without good deeds are useless. Why then fight and quarrel over which religion is the best? Ignorance of what we will meet on the day we are called to give account is the main reason why people fight over religion. This is more so, in our clime where we are worshipping God in ‘borrowed spiritual garments’. No doubt the two religions arrived as a result of Arab and European imperialism. Though trade and conquest played their part in the cauldron.
It has been said that ‘the faith of the father cannot grant salvation to the son. Each man will have to account for his deeds when he stands before God Almighty. On that fateful day, when we are called to give account, our religion and denomination will not avail us. It is then we would realize that they were just vehicles for keeping the faith.
How did you spend your life on earth is the question that would be asked? Did you love your neighbor? Did you deal with your fellow man with justice, equity, and fairness? These are questions that do not require you to be a Christian or a Moslem to answer. It is therefore important that we should emphasize our similarities rather than our differences in order to live a life of harmony and peace.
The right to choose or reject religious belief is famously revealed toward the end of surah al-Baqarah as ‘there is no compulsion in religion’ (2.256). The temptation to forcibly coerce religious obedience is strongly discouraged in favor of its free exercise.
There are some 4,300 religions of the world; and their central theme is the goodness of man. Nearly 75 per cent of the world’s population practices one of the five most influential religions of the world: Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism.
Christianity and Islam are the two religions most widely spread across the world. These two religions together cover the religious affiliation of more than half of the world’s population.
Why should it really matter which religious divide one finds himself? Most of the hiatus are man-made and ego driven. The British were Catholics before the schism and the founding of the Church of England. Today they are no less Christians than their Catholic brethren. Many great Moslems had Christian backgrounds while there are many still who have an admixture of both faiths in their homestead.
On the Day of Resurrection, when we are called to answer for our stewardship, it would be each man facing his God. There would be no one to hear or answer to your pleas as even the prophets would be facing their own Judgement. Every creation of Allah must face judgement. Allah will confront His servant directly, without a mediator.
The messenger (S.A.W.) said: “Allah will talk to everyone directly, without a translator. The person will look to his right and will not see anything but his deeds. Then the person will look in front of himself and will see nothing but the hellfire facing him. So, protect yourself from Hellfire even by giving a charity of half a date.” Reported by Imam Bukhari.
We will be asked on the Day of Judgement about all of the blessings and bounties that Allah gave us in this life. Some of these blessings may include our good health, our wealth, our food and drink, our ride and our home, etc. Allah (S.W.T.) says in the Noble Qur’an: Then, shall ye be questioned that Day about joy (ye indulged in!) (Quran 102:8)
Allah (S.W.T.) describes that situation: On the Day when their tongues, their hands, and their feet will bear witness against them as to their actions. (Quran 24:24).
They will say to their skins: “Why bear ye witness against us?” They will say: “Allah hath given us speech, –(He) Who giveth speech to everything: He created you for the first time, and unto Him were ye to return. (Quran 41:21)
Also, Allah (S.W.T.) will ask us on the Day of Judgment about all of our covenants and promises that have been made in our lives. Today as in the past our political contestants make promises which they never fulfill. It is always, I will do this, I will do that, but which never materializes. They would think they had taken the people for a ride. But unknown to them, they are digging their portion in hell.
Today, being Christians or Moslems and all that, is what we could regard as being members of, ‘spiritual trade unions. Yet, in heaven, its everyman with his own baggage. There is no ‘collective bargaining’ in heaven. Therefore, your Christianity or Islam will not avail you of the judgement you deserve. There will be nothing like ‘group salvation’.
Christianity and Islam share much common grounds. Both trace their roots to Abraham. Both believe in prophecy, God’s messengers (apostles), revelation, scripture, the resurrection of the dead, they are enjoined to cater for the poor, pay zakat and tithe, and the centrality of religious community. This last element is especially important. Both Christianity and Islam have a communitarian dimension: what the church is to Christianity, the “Ummah” is to Islam. Though there are differences, the commonalities are better emphasized to foster togetherness.
“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is ONE! Therefore, you shall worship the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. [Deuteronomy 6:4-5] and [Mark 12:29] And the Qur’an proclaims His Absoluteness in Sura Ikhlas. Quran 112.: He is Allah. the One and Only; Allah, the Eternal, Absolute; He begetteth not, nor is He begotten. And there is none like unto Him. (Quran 112:1-4)
Jesus washed his face, hands, and feet before praying. The Muslims do the same. Jesus and other prophets of the Bible prayed with their head to the ground ,(see Matthew 26:39): And going a little farther he fell on his face and prayed, saying, . . .. Muslims do too, as taught in the Qur’an: “O Mary! Worship thy Lord devoutly: Prostrate thyself and bow down (in prayer) with those who bow down.” (Quran 3:43)
Jesus followed the law and believed in all the prophets, (see Matthew 5:17). Muslims do too, as taught in the Qur’an 3:84, Say: “We believe in Allah, and in what has been revealed to us and what was revealed to Abraham, Ismail, Isaac, Jacob, and the Tribes, and in (the Books) given to Moses, Jesus, and the Prophets, from their Lord: We make no distinction between one and another among them, and to Allah do we bow our will (in Islam).(Quran 3:84) See also (Quran 2:285)
Jesus’ mother Maryam dressed modestly by fully covering her body and wearing a headscarf (hijab) as found in 1 Timothy 2:9, Genesis 24:64-65, and Corinthians 11:6 For if a wife will not cover her head, then she should cut her hair short. But since it is disgraceful for a wife to cut off her hair or shave her head, let her cover her head.
Muslim women modestly dress the same as taught in the Quran. O Prophet! Tell thy wives and daughters, and the believing women, that they should cast their outer garments over their persons (when abroad): That is most convenient, that they should be known (as such) and not molested. And Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful. (Quran 33:59)
Jesus and other prophets of the Bible fasted for up to 40 days (see Exodus 34:28, Daniel 10:2-6. 1Kings 19:8, and Matthew 4:1)- Muslims do so too during the month of Ramadan. Muslims are required to fast the full obligatory 30 days: O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint. (Quran 2:183)
Jesus taught to say, “Peace to this house” when entering it (see Luke 10:5), and to also greet the people in the house with “peace be unto you”. Muslims do exactly what Jesus did and as taught in the Quran: But if ye enter houses, salute each other-a greeting of blessing and purity as from Allah. Thus does Allah make clear the Signs to you: That ye may understand. (Quran 24:61)
Finally, “. . . We have taught thee the inspired (message), “Follow the ways of Abraham the True in Faith, and he joined not gods with Allah.” (Quran 16:123)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
