Entertainment
DJ Cuppy Gushes over Graduation from Oxford
London-based Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has announced that she has officially graduated from the University of Oxford.
DJ Cuppy, who underwent a Master’s programme in African Studies at the prestigious university, made the announcement on her Twitter page on Tuesday.
She stated that though she didn’t get merit or distinction in her thesis, she was excited that she passed.
DJ Cuppy noted that she faced a tough year at Oxford and was proud of herself that she had finally graduated. She also appreciated God in her tweet.
“After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford, and I am bloody PROUD of myself. To GOD be the GLORY!”
When Cuppy submitted her thesis in July, the DJ recounted how she almost dropped out of Oxford twice.
She wrote, “Tears of joy, the wait is finally over!!! My thesis is finally 100% done!!! Not sure why weeping is my reaction right now.
“I’m so drained that it actually feels so difficult to celebrate. Over the last few weeks, I’ve pushed myself SO much, both mentally and physically to actually finish this degree. Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life. This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University. Twice.”
In March 2021, the artiste revealed that she had been accepted into Oxford for a master’s degree in African Studies.
This would be her second master’s degree as she bagged one in Music Business from New York University in 2015.
Entertainment
I Appreciate Your Apology, Alexx Ekubo Replies Ex-Fiancée
Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has finally responded to the public apology by his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, over the breakup of their engagement.
Acholonu who got engaged to Ekubo in May 2021, suddenly called off their already-scheduled wedding in August of the same year.
However, the model made a U-turn on Thursday, December 29, 2022, to tender a public apology to her estranged lover, as she begged for a reconciliation.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Acholonu apologised for the hurt she caused her ex-fiancé and his family by publicly announcing their break up
She further affirmed that her heart still belonged to the actor as losing him “felt like grief.”
Responding to the apology, Ekubo took to the comment section to appreciate Acholonu for the apology as he also called on God’s blessings.
The actor wrote, “I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all.”
In her break-up announcement in August 2021, Acholonu had written on her Instagram page, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo.
Stating that she was aware that the news would come as a shock to many, the model maintained that she had made the best decision for herself “because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth.”
But with her U-turn apology, the model had decided to give their relationship another chance.
Following Ekubo’s reaction to the apology, however, fans had hailed the actor for his move, while others begged him to accept her back.
Entertainment
Rema Tops 2022 ‘Most Viewed Music Videos’ List
Afrobeats star, Rema, has earned the no. 1 spot on the 2022 Most Viewed Nigerian Music Videos on YouTube with his hit single, ‘Calm Down’.
The list was compiled by renowned data intelligence and digital eco-system firm, Dataleum, and released on Friday.
The list, which analysed views from official music videos released in 2022 on YouTube, revealed that Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ video nearly got 300 million views.
Following closely was ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy which garnered over 140 million views, and Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ with 107 million views.
A Burna Boy collaboration with Ed Sheeran, ‘For My Hand’, came fourth with 70 million views while Pheelz ‘Finesse’ featuring BNXN got 61 million.
Ayra Starr, who featured as the only female on the list came sixth with ‘Rush’, which garnered 53.1 million views on YouTube.
Other videos on the list include No Wahala remix(1da Banton ft Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage) with 53 million; Bandana (Fireboy ft Asake), 44 million; Overloading(Mavin All Stars), 44 million; and Sungba remix (Asake ft Burna Boy), 35 million.”
See analysis below:
Entertainment
Obama Lists Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr Among 2022 Favourite Music
Nigerian superstar singers Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Rema made it to the 2022 favourite music list of former US President, Barack Obama.
Obama’s list hits some of the biggest releases of the year in wisely disparate genres, including Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’.
The former US president known for his flair in releasing his favourite things in different activities took to his verified social media to share his list of favourite tracks which includes 25 songs from different artistes across the world.
“I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs.
“Here are some of my favourites,” he wrote.
See the list below:
