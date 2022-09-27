The Return of Rihanna: Set to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has finally responded to the public apology by his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, over the breakup of their engagement.

Acholonu who got engaged to Ekubo in May 2021, suddenly called off their already-scheduled wedding in August of the same year.

However, the model made a U-turn on Thursday, December 29, 2022, to tender a public apology to her estranged lover, as she begged for a reconciliation.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Acholonu apologised for the hurt she caused her ex-fiancé and his family by publicly announcing their break up

She further affirmed that her heart still belonged to the actor as losing him “felt like grief.”

Responding to the apology, Ekubo took to the comment section to appreciate Acholonu for the apology as he also called on God’s blessings.

The actor wrote, “I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all.”

In her break-up announcement in August 2021, Acholonu had written on her Instagram page, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo.

Stating that she was aware that the news would come as a shock to many, the model maintained that she had made the best decision for herself “because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth.”

But with her U-turn apology, the model had decided to give their relationship another chance.

Following Ekubo’s reaction to the apology, however, fans had hailed the actor for his move, while others begged him to accept her back.