The Return of Rihanna: Set to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published

3 months ago

on

Rihanna will be returning to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Glendale, Ariz., on February 12 as the N.F.L. enters the first year of a new deal with Apple Music as the primary sponsor of the halftime show, replacing Pepsi.

It is the first scheduled return to the stage for the artist who last performed publicly at the Grammy Awards in early 2018.

The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram on Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year.

In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna’s hand holds up a football. The “Umbrella” singer captioned the post with a single period.

Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, “Let’s GO,” and tagging Rihanna and the NFL, “#SBLVII.”

“We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and the N.F.L. to bring music and sports fans a momentous show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president for Apple Music and Beats.

There’s been an earlier announcement that the Super Bowl LVII halftime show has inked a sponsorship from Apple Music as part of a multi-year deal with the NFL, the league announced earlier this week. Pepsi had previously announced that it would no longer be returning as a sponsor, following its initial sponsorship at the 2007 show starring Prince and an eventual ten-year agreement that began in 2013.

I Appreciate Your Apology, Alexx Ekubo Replies Ex-Fiancée

Published

17 hours ago

on

January 2, 2023

By

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has finally responded to the public apology by his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, over the breakup of their engagement.

Acholonu who got engaged to Ekubo in May 2021, suddenly called off their already-scheduled wedding in August of the same year.

However, the model made a U-turn on Thursday, December 29, 2022, to tender a public apology to her estranged lover, as she begged for a reconciliation.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Acholonu apologised for the hurt she caused her ex-fiancé and his family by publicly announcing their break up

She further affirmed that her heart still belonged to the actor as losing him “felt like grief.”

Responding to the apology, Ekubo took to the comment section to appreciate Acholonu for the apology as he also called on God’s blessings.

The actor wrote, “I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all.”

In her break-up announcement in August 2021, Acholonu had written on her Instagram page, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo.

Stating that she was aware that the news would come as a shock to many, the model maintained that she had made the best decision for herself “because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth.”

But with her U-turn apology, the model had decided to give their relationship another chance.

Following Ekubo’s reaction to the apology, however, fans had hailed the actor for his move, while others begged him to accept her back.

Rema Tops 2022 ‘Most Viewed Music Videos’ List

Published

4 days ago

on

December 30, 2022

By

Afrobeats star, Rema, has earned the no. 1 spot on the 2022 Most Viewed Nigerian Music Videos on YouTube with his hit single, ‘Calm Down’.

The list was compiled by renowned data intelligence and digital eco-system firm, Dataleum, and released on Friday.

The list, which analysed views from official music videos released in 2022 on YouTube, revealed that Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ video nearly got 300 million views.

Following closely was ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy which garnered over 140 million views, and Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ with 107 million views.

A Burna Boy collaboration with Ed Sheeran, ‘For My Hand’, came fourth with 70 million views while Pheelz ‘Finesse’ featuring BNXN got 61 million.

Ayra Starr, who featured as the only female on the list came sixth with ‘Rush’, which garnered 53.1 million views on YouTube.

Other videos on the list include No Wahala remix(1da Banton ft Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage) with 53 million; Bandana (Fireboy ft Asake), 44 million; Overloading(Mavin All Stars), 44 million; and Sungba remix (Asake ft Burna Boy), 35 million.”

See analysis below:

Source: Dataleum

The Punch

Obama Lists Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr Among 2022 Favourite Music

Published

1 week ago

on

December 26, 2022

By

Nigerian superstar singers Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Rema made it to the 2022 favourite music list of former US President, Barack Obama.

Obama’s list hits some of the biggest releases of the year in wisely disparate genres, including Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’.

The former US president known for his flair in releasing his favourite things in different activities took to his verified social media to share his list of favourite tracks which includes 25 songs from different artistes across the world.

“I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs.

“Here are some of my favourites,” he wrote.

See the list below:

