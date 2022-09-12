Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy.

He also commiserated with the families of the dead victims.

The governor stated these in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Monday.

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone at the Red Chamber was attacked by yet-to-be-identified assailants on Sunday, where he narrowly escaped death.

The incident happened along the Enugwu-Ukwu road in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

While condemning the attack, Soludo said the government was fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state.

He noted, “This is the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat by these criminal elements.”

He assured that all security agencies are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of the attack and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement read, “It was reported on Sunday evening that Dr Ifeanyi Ubah narrowly escaped bullets of some gun-wielding men who attacked his convoy at Enugwu-Ukwu road in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The government is fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state. This is the last ditched-effort of a sinking boat by these criminal elements.

“All security agencies are now on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous attack, who will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The governor also commiserates with Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and families of his aides who lost their lives as well as the State Commissioner of Police, for the policemen who also lost their lives.”