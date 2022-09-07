BBN 7: Doyin Attacks Bryann, Accuses Housemate of Lying for a Living

By Eric Elezuo

Following a heated but controlled argument housemates Bryann and Doyin on Tuesday, Doyin had blatantly told Bryann that he lied for a living.

The duo had just lost the Minimie jollof competition.

Sad at how Bryann shouted at her during the contest when she made a mistake, Doyin had confronted Bryann to find out why he been so cold to her, even long before the contest. Bryann had confessed his distain for her following a certain mistake she made some weeks back leading to their loss. He added however, that he had discovered that he was wrong to feel that way towards her.

But Doyin was insistent, desiring to know why he would ever treat her in such a manner, including snubbing her at the slightest opportunity.

While trying to explained, Bryann had obviously stuttered, giving Doyin room to label him as a liar, and adding that “you lie for a living”.

Bryann however, did not take any offence, as both ended the argument on a happy note.

It would be recalled that sometime in the past while Doyin was having a conversation with Bella, she had confessed having feelings for Bryann, adding emphatically that he can’t date him.