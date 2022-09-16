Connect with us

Ayra Starr’s Latest RADAR Global Artist, Says Spotify

7 months ago

Spotify has announced Ayra Starr as the latest RADAR Global artist. The rising star, born and raised in Nigeria is the newest addition to Spotify’s marquee global emerging artist program.

RADAR is Spotify’s program created to spotlight up-and-coming music talent – giving them an opportunity to broaden their fanbase and supporting them in their path to superstardom through comprehensive marketing, content, and editorial campaign. Ayra Starr joins artists including The Kid LAROI, Nathy Peluso, Boza, Griff, and more than 500 others who have joined the program since its inception in 2020.

As the next big step for the burgeoning singer, Spotify’s support of Starr runs deep — from being tapped as Spotify’s EQUAL Artist of the Month in November 2021 (the platform’s program that aims to foster gender equality in music and provide a platform to highlight influential female creators) to being listed as a featured artist in the COLORSxStudio campaign via Spotify Africa’s RADAR partnership, and most recently joining RADAR Africa in May 2022, Ayra now takes it to the next level as RADAR Global’s newest artist.

Through the program, Ayra Starr will be featured on the RADAR Global playlist as well as release special content on Spotify, including a mini-documentary and social content. The mini-doc, which takes place in Ayra’s hometown, Cotonou Benin, gives fans special insight into the rising star as she chronicles her beginnings and more – showing fans a personal look at her journey.

Yul Edochie Loses First Son, Kambilichukwu

7 hours ago

March 30, 2023

Famous Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reportedly lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

According to Vanguard, Yul’s first son died after he was rushed to the hospital when he fell unconscious.

According to the report, a sister to Yul’s wife, May who was at the scene, revealed that the boy read throughout the night preparing for his exam before the incident occurred.

Mark Zuckerberg Welcomes Baby Number Three with Wife, Priscilla Chan

3 days ago

March 27, 2023

The Meta CEO welcomed a baby girl, Aurelia, on Thursday, March 23, and took to Instagram to share photos of the new arrival.

One of the photos showed the billionaire starring lovingly at his ‘little blessing while another showed his wife lying on the hospital bed with Aurelia on her chest.

He captioned the post: “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing.”

He announced the third child’s impending arrival in a post on Meta’s Instagram just a month before.
“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year,” he wrote, captioning a photo in which he also placed his hand on his wife’s stomach.

Zuckerberg and his wife already have two children together: Maxima, 7, born in December 2015, and August, 5, born in August 2017.

Why I Wore View-Obstructing Dress to 2023 Oscars – Tems

2 weeks ago

March 15, 2023

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has given her reasons for wearing a view-obstructing dress to the 2023 Oscars.

The prestigious award event  was held at the Dolby Centre, Los Angeles, on Sunday and was attended by Hollywood’s finest who stunned in different fashion pieces.

Tems was dressed in a custom white sculptural gown by Ukrainian brand, Lever Couture’s AW22,  Leleka Couture collection. The gown which features a large headpiece drew backlash for obstructing the view of fellow audience members at the event.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazzar, Tems in a pre-Oscars interview gave behind-the-scenes details on the controversial gown.

According to the Grammys award winner, she decided to “go all out”  and “make the most” of her first Oscars attendance.

“Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress,” she said. “But it’s my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!’”

Speaking on her recent groundbreaking achievements on the international music scene, the ‘Crazy Tings’ singer said this was just the beginning for her. Tems mentioned that her collaboration with musical giants like Beyonce and Rihanna were indications she was on the “right path”.

“If the biggest women in the world love my work to such an extent that they are working with me, then that must say something. My work is actually reaching places, it’s making some type of impact.

“And that is insane! I really am just trying to keep my feet on the ground and continue running and doing things that are a hundred per cent authentic to me. Evolving, learning, growing. It’s just the beginning for me,” she said.

With her collaboration with singer Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler, for the movie’s soundtrack, ‘Lift Me Up’, Tems was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars

The category was however won by  Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

