Featured
Train Attack Terrorists Threaten to Starve, Kill Victims, Make Fresh Demands
Some bloodthirsty bandits who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK9 train on March, 28, have threatened to commence the killing of abducted passengers in their custody failure of the Federal Government to meet their demands within seven days.
Parts of the demands were the unconditional release of their detained children held in an orphanage home in Adamawa State under the strict supervision of the Nigerian Army as well as the release of their detained comrade at arm.
The bandits also disclosed that the suspended train service by the Nigerian Railway Corporation slated for May 23 on the Abuja-Kaduna route, was a result of their threat to the government.
These were contained in the latest edition of the Kaduna-based DESERT HERALD newspaper, whose publisher, Malam Tukur Mamu, is a Media Consultant to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.
The media aide said the bandits contacted him through one of their leaders simply identified as Abu Barra with a firm instructions to convey the message to the victims’ families as well as the Federal Government.
According to the bandits, the Federal Government are not sincere with the negotiation, warning that unless their detained children, forcefully taken away by security operatives from their wives in Nasarawa state and detained in Adamawa State, are released, known of the kidnapped passengers will come out alive.
In the telephone conversation between the bandits and the publisher of the newspaper, the bandits noted that the Federal Government had contacted them on how to secure the release of the abducted passengers but “there seem to be insincerity on the part of the government putting the lives of the passengers at risk.”
They continued that the Federal Government suspended the resumption of the train service because of their threats.
“The government suspended the resumption of the train service indefinitely because of our threats and we repeat, if our conditions are not met, the resumption of the train service is to the detriment of the government and the passengers.
“We don’t need money. We have a good reason for doing what we did until our demands are met none of the victims will come out alive even if it means we all die with them. They are well taken care of as you can see from the pictures we sent to you via WhatsApp but we assure you that this will not continue.
“We choose you (Tukur Mamu) to convey this important message to the government, the families of the victims and Nigerians in general because we believe you won’t alter our message and we have seen you severally with Sheikh Gumi in the forest, therefore, we recognized the fearlessness in you,” said the leader of the terror group
Barra noted that the abduction of the train passengers was a retaliation for the arrest and detention of their children by security operatives.
He said, “Our children numbering about 8 between the ages of one to seven years are currently being held at an orphanage in Jimeta, Adamawa State under the supervision of the Nigerian Army.
“The names of our children are; Abdulrahman, Bilkisu, Usman, Ibrahim and Juwairiyyah. They were forcefully taken from our wives in Nasarawa and taken to the orphanage in Yola”.
“For any continued discussion on the release of these passengers and a safe resumption of the train service, our children must be released unconditionally. Only then we will release some of the abducted victims especially the women while other passengers will be released on a prisoner exchange with some of our arrested comrades by the government.”
Barra warned that if within seven days the government failed to respond to their demands, they would stop feeding the victims in their custody and start slaughtering(killing) them one by one, adding also the Nigerians should forget using the Abuja-Kaduna rail line as well as the Kaduna-Abuja high way.
Besides, he added that they(bandits) would make life hellish for those plying the Abuja-Kaduna expressway should the government decided send troops to attack them.
“If the government decided not to respond so be it. We are warning Nigerians, especially those that are patronizing the train that if this matter is not resolved peacefully, the day they decided to attack us or do anything funny, passengers or commuters should forget using the train or follow the Abuja-Kaduna road because we will be consistent and they can’t stop us. We believe that you will deliver this message as it is.
“Therefore, we rely on you and urged you to convey this important message to everyone,” he added.
Meanwhile, in his response, Gumi’s aide appealed to the government not to take the bandits’ threat lightly.
He noted that the Federal Government should be ready to make a painful compromise in order to save the lives of the innocent passengers in the custody of the terror group.
Mamu explained that “prisoner exchange” with known criminals on matters of national interest was a global practice and had happened in many developed countries like the United States, urging the government to avoid any military action that would lead to collateral damage and loss of innocent lives.
Mamu, who’s the Dan-Iyan Fika, said, “time is not on our side. The government must understand that they are dealing with persons with misguided ideology and tainted religious beliefs. These people are not scared of death. They seem to believe that they are martyrs when they die. It will be a serious mistake to take this threat lightly. I believe an opportunity has been created for us to explore to save the lives of those innocent victims.
“For me, if these innocent victims will regain their freedom because of my involvement and provided that will lead to relative peace and security on our highways and rail lines, I wouldn’t mind if I die in the process. We must accept the fact that security alone on the Abuja-Kaduna highways remains more fragile than ever and the solution is not militarily alone, especially in a country where impending attacks can hardly be dictated and stopped.”
From the manifest received by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, 398 passengers bought tickets but 362 were validated as having bought tickets. Over 60 passengers are still in the kidnappers’ den and had spent over 50 days in captivity.
The Punch
Featured
UAE NDC Visits NCAC, Seeks Cultural Collaboration
A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Defence College Course 10 has paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja
The visit is a study tour to Nigeria as course requirements for participants in the area of Arts, Culture, Tourism as well as Music.
Speaking, the head of the delegation Col. Mobarak Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi said the visit was part of the curriculum of the college which provides opportunity for the course participants to undertake a tour of various countries of the world and share cultural ideas and build strong diplomatic ties.
According to him, ” The aim of this visit is to conduct research into areas between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates as well as efforts and impacts of Nigerian government on regional and international stability through briefs and interactive sessions.
He added that the participants were pleased to visit the home of culture in Nigeria to understudy how the country has been able to co exist despite her multi cultural differences in nature which has aided human capital and economic development in the African sub region.
He promised to use the outcome of their visit as bedrock for cultural collaboration between both countries.
In his response, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC) African Region expressed delight over the visit which according to him ” will open vistas of cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.”
The Director General stated that apart from military hardware, it is also a step in the right direction for the military to undertake studies on the Arts, Culture and Tourism sectors of other countries using their Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis.
According to Runsewe, this will provide a veritable platform for cultural diplomacy and tolerance around the world. He reiterated the need for harmony among various countries of the world.
Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of cultural gifts to the delegation by the Director General of the Council.
Featured
Train, Bus Collide in Lagos, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
Two women, on Thursday morning, were confirmed killed and several others injured when a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) blue line collided with a train in Lagos.
The accident occurred around 7am at the PWD railway crossing near Ikeja GRA.
Reports say the bus, which was navigating inward Ikeja, attempted to cross the railway before the train coming from Abeokuta got closer but it was trapped by the train’s magnets.
Most occupants of the bus were said to be civil servants going to work.
The accident caused panic among commuters as people paused their journey to offer assistance.
Lagos State Police Publiec Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that there was an accident involving a train and a BRT bus.
He did not give details of the casualty figure, saying that their traffic officers are making efforts to establish what really transpired.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also confirmed the accident, adding that all occupants have been evacuated and efforts on to remove the wreckage of the bus from the rail line.
NEMA’s Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that two female employees of the State Government died in the accident.
“Two adult female staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated. The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.
“Two Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) flag officers reportedly tried to stop the driver of the bus from crossing but it was said that the driver ignored the directive and drove into the rail.
“The operations are ongoing; search and Rescue concluded. Removal of the carcass of the bus is ongoing,” Farinloye said.
Featured
Unknown Arsonists Burn Down Lagos Spare Parts Market, Kill Security Guard
Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle in the Apapa area of Lagos State.
The lifeless body of a 65-year-old security guard was also said to have been recovered near the scene of the incident.
The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the fire started at about 3:28 am, adding that the Ajegunle Fire Station was the first respondent.
Part of the statement read, “Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts were well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.
“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.”
Adeseye added that the cause of the fire would require an investigation to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed to The Punch that the deceased was shot dead.
He said, “A 65-year-old security guard in the market was shot dead. We have identified him and his corpse has been taken to the mortuary. An investigation is ongoing.”
Court Set to Decide Nigeria’s Next President
Supreme Court Judgment: Buhari, Emefiele Mum As Naira Crisis Persists
Voice of Emancipation: Staying Focus on the Task Ahead
Adedeji Adeleke: Celebrating a Cerebral Philanthropist at 66
Adding Value: You Are an Embodiment of Success by Henry Ukazu
Sacrifice: The Authentic ‘Place’ for Empowerment
Lie from Pit of Hell: Nnamdi Kanu Has Not Dissolved Legal Team – Lawyer
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)