Jonathan Finally Joins APC, Accepts Earlier Rejected Presidential Nomination Form
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has decided to run for president in 2023, barely 48 hours after disowning a nomination form procured for him by a northern group.
Mr Jonathan had on May 9 rejected presidential expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) bought for him by a Fulani group. He later visited APC chairman Abdullahi Adamu, a shuttle his aides said was to distance himself from the purchase.
Citing a credible source in Mr Jonathan’s camp, state-run newswire, News Agency of Nigeria, reports that Mr Jonathan has finally made up his mind to vie for the top post he lost to the incumbent in 2015.
The source, pleading anonymity, told NAN that the former president has also joined the APC formally, having registered at his Otuoke Ward in Bayelsa.
Meanwhile, Mr Jonathan is expected to submit the duly filled forms bought on his behalf on Thursday, the source offered further.
According to the source, the former president has secured the support of the required number of APC delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“Several bigwigs of the party have also been calling Jonathan to pledge their loyalty and support to the former president,’’ the source revealed.
The source told NAN political correspondent late on Wednesday that some influential African leaders had called Mr Jonathan earlier on Monday to advise him “to contest the election in the interest of Nigeria.
#Nigeria Decide: Atiku Beats Tinubu, Kwakwanso in Buhari’s Katsina
The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of Saturday’s general election in Katsina State.
The state Returning officer, Professor Muazu Abubakar Gusau, early Monday morning announced the results of the exercise.
The results were announced by him at 3.20 a.m.
He said the total number of Registered Voters at 3516719 while the total number of Accredited voters was put at 1097663.
Gusau gave the numbers of polls garnered by each of the eighteen political parties which participated in the election and other facts as:
A—255
AA—523
AAC—234
ADC—–1405
ADP—1798
APC—-482,283
APGA—–1391
APM—–603
APP—269
BP—-307
LP—-6376
NNPP—-69386
NRM—1053
PDP—-489045
PRP—-1986
SDP—339
YPP—1029
ZLP—371
Total Valid Votes —-1058673
Rejected votes—-32514
Total votes cast—-1091187.
The returning officer also disclosed that votes were cancelled in some parts of the state due to over-voting, violence, thuggery and insecurity.
The affected areas, according to him included Baure (One polling unit); Danmusa( Two polling units); Daura ( One polling unit); Dutsinma ( One polling unit); Funtua (Three polling units); Kafur ( Twelve polling units); Kankara ( One polling unit); Katsina( Seven polling units); Kurfi (One polling unit) and Kusada ( One polling unit).
INEC Explains Difficulty in Viewing Results Portal, Blames Technical Hitches
By Eric Elezuo
The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye Esq, has given reasons behind the difficulties being experienced by the public in viewing the results portal of the Commission.
Speaking via a statement, the INEC spokesperson said the difficulty in accessing the portal is as a result of “technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV”, and assures that results are safe and not tampered with.
“The problem is totally due to technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections. It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations,” he said.
He hinted that the “technical team is working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems, and users of the IReV would have noticed improvements since last night.”
While admitting full responsibility for the problems on ground, Okoye however, called on the general public to “avoid statements and actions that can heat up the polity at this time or promote disaffection towards the Commission.”
Read the statement in full:
The Commission is aware of challenges with the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV). Unlike in off-season elections where the portal was used, it has been relatively slow and unsteady. The Commission regrets this setback, especially because of the importance of IReV in our results management process.
The problem is totally due to technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections. It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations.
Consequently, the Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of our systems, and that the IReV remains well-secured.
Our technical team is working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems, and users of the IReV would have noticed improvements since last night.
We also wish to assure Nigerians that results from the Polling Units, copies of which were issued to political parties, are safe on both the BVAS and the IReV portal. These results cannot be tampered with and any discrepancy between them and the physical results used in collation will be thoroughly investigated and remediated, in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.
While we fully appreciate the concerns of the public on this situation and welcome various suggestions that we have received from concerned Nigerians, it is important to avoid statements and actions that can heat up the polity at this time or promote disaffection towards the Commission.
We take full responsibility for the problems and regret the distress that they have caused the candidates, political parties and the electorate.
Call Tinubu to Order, Cage Troublesome APC Chieftains, Dele Momodu Advises Buhari, INEC
The Director of Strategic Communications, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to order, as well as cage his party chieftains.
The PDP chieftain made the remarks in a press statement he personally signed.
The full statement:
“Our attention has just been drawn to the recklessly dangerous publication unilaterally awarding an impossible victory to the APC Presidential candidate Chief Bola Tinubu. The said newspaper is owned by Tinubu.
“Only yesterday, we all saw how thugs of the APC Chieftains and his allies took over the streets of Lagos burning ballot boxes and documents and generally misbehaving in other to disenfranchise the determined electorates. Despite all of these ugly attempts at stealing victory, the APC suffered its worst cataclysmic loss in most of the polling centers in Lagos. The same happened in Kano. Incapable of ever being sobered by the crushing humiliation in its traditional territories, we woke up this morning to read about the pathetic and illegal lies cooked up by the Tinubu media goons.
“Tinubu remains the only mainstream candidate whose homebase of South West was decimated by opposition parties in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti. Most of the Northern Governors he also expected to help him garner votes in the Northern regions failed spectacularly to deliver the badly needed votes. He failed in the South East and South South.
“The only candidate with the national spread is the PDP Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. But as a responsible citizen and respected statesman, he will never rush to the media to claim his well deserved victory and glory after a long and torturous journey.
“We hereby call on INEC and the Federal Government to cage these troublesome APC Chieftains. We have all been witnesses to their unruly behaviour as they did everything to bully and blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari in order to chicken out of the currency swap policy. We also witnessed how they practically intimidated the President to the extent of forcing him to publicly display who he voted for in yesterday’s elections. It was quite a bizarre, unfortunate and unprecedented scene to watch. We advise the President to find the courage to call the bluff of these desperate politicians who feel they can buy the whole of Nigeria…”
