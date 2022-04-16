Uncategorized
Kaduna: Defence Capital Overrun by Terrorists
By Eric Elezuo
“The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted – spokesman for the NDA, Major Bashir Jagira
Statements as above give jitters to the spines of the regular citizen if the highly fortified fortress of the Nigerian Defence Academy could be compromised and penetrated by criminal elements. The story was initially treated as a fake news until the above statement by an authorised officer confirmed the situation. It is worthy of note that the said abducted officer, many months after, has not been located, and his whereabouts still shrouded in secrecy. That is the present situation of Nigeria’s defence capital, Kaduna. It is like the unheeded cries of the southern Kaduna indigenes have spread across the state.
Consequently, the recent attack on a Kaduna-bound train in Kaduna, Nigeria’s supposedly defence capital, came as an anti-climax. This is taking into consideration that the state over the years, especially in the last seven years when President Muhammadu Buhar and Mallam Nasir el-Rufai have held sway in the country and the state respectively, has been a massive field of sorrow tears and blood. The state for no known criteria, has come under the unconventional control of gunmen, formerly known as bandits, herdsmen, and rustlers but have been upgraded to the status of terrorists. It appears that with the name change, the criminals increased their spates of attacks and at locations hitherto unthought of, in spite of the heavy military and security presence in the state.
For the benefit of hindsight, the following exists in Kaduna: First Division, Nigerian Army; Nigerian Defence Academy; Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji; Nigerian Air Force Base; Air Force Institute of Technology, AFIT; Ground Training Command; the Army Training Depot in Zaria; the Nigerian Military School in Zaria; Defence Industries Corporation, DICON; Nigerian Army School of Artillery in Kachia; Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology; Command Engineering Depot and Command and Staff College and several other military formations.
Kaduna State is also host to the State Security Service Training Academy, a Police College, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, in Zaria and Borstal Training College, among others.
By every indication, and given the intimidating number of heavy arm bearing establishments in the state, Kaduna is supposed to be a dread to bandits or terrorists. But the opposite is the case. The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan chilled the spines of many not long ago, when he disclosed that over 222 persons were killed, and more than 774 kidnapped in the state within a period of three month (April to June, 2021). He said that Kaduna Central and Kaduna South senatorial zones recorded 159 and 54 deaths respectively, while Kaduna North had nine.
The Commissioner also said that in his first quarter report, 323 people were killed and 949 others kidnapped by gunmen between January and March of the same year.
The state, without mincing words, has lost its taste, and has become a killing field, providing cover for the murder of thousands of innocent civilians, before the criminals boldly shift target to the military, who they perceived to be just lame ducks. Kaduna State has more or less become a playground for bandits and kidnappers, who have now graduated from stealing of cows and overrunning of villages, to attacking military personnel, travellers on the Kaduna-Abuja highways and taking them hostage for money, and presently to high-jacking airports and preventing planes from taking off.
While the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi said that damage done to the facilities will gulp about N3 billion to repair, the Nigerian Railway Corporation announced the suspension of train operations along the route indefinitely causing further loss of revenue..
The train attack was coming after terrorists, numbering over 200, the weekend before invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna State, disrupting operation and killing one security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency. The attack reportedly caused panic at the airport and grounded a Lagos-bound AZMAN aircraft scheduled to take off at 12:30pm. This time the marauders operated in full daylight
Earlier on January 1, 2020 armed men suspected to be kidnappers attacked an Abuja bound train with guns and other projectiles.
The train which left the Rigassa train station at around 10 am was attacked a few kilometres to Katari, about seventy kilometres to Abuja.
A passenger on the train said that the train came under what he called “ballistic projectiles attack” but no passenger was hurt in the incidence.
Again, on October 21, 2021 another Abuja bound-train was attacked with explosives suspected to be bomb by assailants, the second attack in a space of twenty-four hours.
A former Senator, Shehu Sani who was a passenger in one of the trains narrated their ordeal thus
“Yesternight, Bandits attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train. They planted an explosive that damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train engine. They also opened fire, targeting the Driver and the Tank. It happened between Dutse and Rijana stations. The Driver struggled to move towards Kaduna Rigasa station.
The route closed for 48 hours as the Federal Government, completed its repairs and reopened it for public use. Amaechi, who inspected the facility before it reopening, said government was already working to apprehend those who bombed the facility, adding that he would meet with the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army on the matter. As at date, no reported arrests have been made, rather the hoodlums are boldened by the day.
The minister, in addition promised the procurement of digital systems in order to enhance the security network on the railway.
He said, “The essence of the digital security system is to enable us to know when there is an impact on the rail. There is a sensor; when people cross the rail or do anything, we will be able to know and we will be able to forestall this kind of attack.”
As at the latest attack, no digital security system has been fixed.
Barely one week after the train attack, the terrorists brazenly attacked a military base at Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing at least 11 soldiers.
It was gathered that the terrorists, in large numbers on motorcycles, stormed the Polwire village where they engaged the soldiers. The soldiers were too daze to respond.
Lamenting the ordeal among supposedly fortified fortress, the Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya, said that the Federal Government should open recruitment depots across the country to recruit thousands of police and soldiers so as to wage war against the bandits because the criminals in the bush have outnumbered the security men fighting them.
In his own remarks, Kaduna State chapter Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Joseph Hayab, decried the killing of clerics in the state, saying that four pastors were killed while 18 were kidnapped since banditry began in the state. According to him, in 2019, CAN published records of kidnappings where it recorded a total of over 500 Christians who had been kidnapped.
Before the bold attacks on military installations and facilities, the terrorists have made do with invasion of villages and pocket abduction of school children.
The hoodlums had struck the Greenfield University located along the dreaded Kaduna – Abuja highway and seized 20 innocent students, five of who were brutally murdered before parents paid ransom for them to release the rest.
The military did not respond. Then the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria was attacked where nine students and a lecturer were abducted. A whopping sum of N10 million exchanged hands before they were released a month after. The parents paid the sum. The security agencies and the Federal Government remained clueless
With the feeling of being dominant and untouchable, the criminals had in Kajuru, attacked the Emir’s palace, abducted the monarch and 13 other members of his household. Again, they struck at the Bethel Baptist High School along Kachia Road and reportedly killed two military men before making away with no fewer than 121 students. The release could only be effected when a N60 million ransom demand was paid by the parents.
President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, regretted that despite their cry for help from the government, nothing came forth.
Speaking to newsmen a few days ago after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), assured that government was on top of the matter, and will fish out the perpetrators
“Honestly, I think the security chiefs are working hard to unveil those involved, and we will tell you very soon those carrying out these attacks,” he said.
But according to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, “The various arms of security are working night and day to unravel the mystery surrounding the attack as a whole. On the kidnapped people, what I can assure you is that the respective arms of government are working to get those victims released.
“It’s natural for anybody, who is a father or a mother of a kidnap person to be worried and to be concerned. But at the level of government, we appreciate that and we are leaving no stone unturned, but we’ll not give you the specific steps we’re taking.
“I think it will be counter-productive and will not help those who were kidnapped or help the security forces, who are tracing and ensuring that there’ll be no repeat of such attacks.”
But the Governor of Kaduna State, el-Rufai, has lost fate in the efforts of the federal government, and has proposed hiring mercenaries to fight the terrorists.
“That is why I have come to see Mr President and also I have said that, if these actions are not taken, it becomes a must for us as governors to take measures to protect our citizens, even if it means we will import mercenaries from outside the country to do it, if our soldiers fail,” the governor said.
But Mr governor also directed his anger to the south, asking why the killings are only happening in the north.
“It is certainly an attempt to cripple the economy of Kaduna and that of northern Nigeria entirely. All these are only happening in the north — it is a disturbing development.
“All these are happening in Kaduna because people are investing in Kaduna, that is what they want to stop, they want to spoil Kaduna, which is the nerve centre of the north — the nerve centre of Nigeria politics.
Tinubu, Naja’atu and the Damning Confessions
By Eric Elezuo
The chances of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming February 25 presidential election, continue to grow slimmer as the D-day approaches with more damning evidences of ill-health, especially tending to mental disability. The latest revelation of the former governor’s inability to run the affairs of men again is contained in a confession made by Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, a former chieftain of the party and director of the party’s presidential campaign council. Hajia Mohammed’s confessions are aftermath of the Peoples Democratic Party’s indictment of the APC candidate of massive drug and fraud related felonies.
Hajia Mohammed, a former Director in the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed said everything about the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaji Bola Tinubu is motivated by money, and that explains how he was picked as the presidential flag bearer of the party.
The former director of APC PCC, whose assertive facts were made during in an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show a few days ago, following an exclusive interview by The Whistler, has maintained in subsequent chats that her statements were accurate. This is even as the APC has denied her as former staff who was sacked for being a mole and incompetent, to which she replied, “Not just that, as far as my expulsion from the APC is concerned, what took them so long? They should have told the public before I resigned, but they kicked me out unfortunately because they are so silly, they are saying after my resignation, they actually kicked me out.
She alleged that Tinubu was the sole pivot through which every aspect of the party primary held in June 2022 revolved.
“This is the first time that I know that governors do not even sponsor the presidential campaign. Normally the governor sponsors the presidential campaign in his state, but this time around, it is Asiwaju that is doing it.
“Everything about Asiwaju is about money, there’s nothing like honour. For God’s sake what do we want? Can we continue to wallow in this, can we continue to deceive ourselves, who are we lying to? We are only lying to ourselves. We see these things. The truth has been written on the horizon. Why are we now turning the other eye?”
Mohammed had resigned from the campaign council and the APC, claiming that developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics, adding that her conscience would not allow her to continue in the APC PCC. Apart from the money politics, she accused the APC flag bearer of, she had also said Tinubu was too sick and possibly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease as he could not hold a teacup when she visited him in London some time ago. She said Tinubu does not have the presence of mind to be the president of Nigeria
In the resignation letter, addressed to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, she said recent developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.
She stated that the challenges facing the country today “require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria,” adding that the problems required “the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.”
Speaking to The Whistler on what informed her decision to dump the Tinubu campaign, she said that the APC presidential candidate had demonstrated clear symptoms of dementia when she visited him for a private meeting in London, stressing that if for any reason, Tinubu wins the election, he will be like an invalid as his hangers on, led by his wife, will be in charge of leadership of the country.
“Let me tell you why they are following Asiwaju. They know that he’s incapable. They know that he can’t decipher. They know that there is something seriously wrong with his brain. It is like they say in Hausa: somebody will hold the horns of a cow, and you will be milking it. So, all of these people talking all this nonsense know that he’s incapable. They know that he’s handicapped. But they also know that there’s already a cabal that they can depend on for the piece of a pie. No more, no less. And let me tell you, I have not spoken to anyone, both in or outside APC from up North, that I know that has told me or that believes Asiwaju is capable. But all they are saying is that you know we have to get something out of it—that’s all.”
She added: “Asiwaju that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to. Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth. It’s not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard of one or two people that he assisted which is good.
“But when you talk of leadership of over two hundred million people you know that if you remove tribal sentiments, you know that he is incapable, those that will rule are those around him. This is the reality. He is – I said it!
“I sat with him for two hours in London, when you talk of green, he will give you an answer of red, he can’t even decipher, he has very serious dementia, I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea.
“If you remove tribal sentiment, if you remove the Lagos/Ibadan press, if Tinubu were not a Yoruba man, he will not dare contest election because they will crucify him, but people are all there to defend him because he is Yoruba, it’s egbe omo Oduduwa over everything else.
“I was in the campaign for Yola, and we had to beg them to take the mic from him, everything about Tinubu is based on lies. Imagine he is an Hausa man, will he contest elections with all these gbese on top of him? In this campaign, nobody should talk of corruption because they are corruption personified.”
Mohammed denied quitting politics, maintaining that she quitted the APC to join the Atiku Abubakar. She said “I did not say I’m quitting, people don’t read very well, I said party politics, party politics is different from quitting politics, all I’m saying is that I should not be caged to a particular party. I have God-given ability to mobilize, I cannot cage myself to APC, that is why I left the APC, but I’m still very much in politics.
She also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the president was another stooge, who cares less about the country he is leading. He said Buhari was not actually in charge, but blamed a certain Tunde, who is calling the shots in the business of governance.
She said: “In the first place, Buhari does not care about anything. He had never cared. He doesn’t care about the country, nor is he really in charge. He has thrown the country to the dogs. He has a prime minister in the name of his nephew—grandnephew Tunde. Whether we want to believe it or not, Tunde is the de facto president. I know that even the service chiefs report to him. Tunde is Sabiu. Do you know him? He’s called Tunde because he was named after Tunde Idiagbon.
“Let me tell you, there are times, on a few occasions when I had cause to see the president, that I had given him in black and white some of the atrocities that are taking place in terms of corruption, theft of billions of naira. All he does is to frown and that’s the end of it. He doesn’t care. Sometimes, he tells you, ‘I don’t know’. But how do you know? How do you know if you don’t want to know? He doesn’t want to know. He doesn’t care. There was a time in early 2015 that Buhari said, when he came into office, he said, ‘I’m relying on the newspapers to guide me’. He said that. And the newspapers—a lot of them—have been consistent in speaking out. Even if the service chiefs or others don’t tell him the truth, the newspapers are there. Is he not reading the papers? Why is he not reading the papers? And there was also a time when Buhari first came in, and he locked up Sambo Dasuki for a couple of years. What was the offence of Sambo Dasuki? According to Buhari, Sambo Dasuki had spent billions of security money.”
Naja’atu also revealed how Tinubu manipulated the electoral process to clinch the APC presidential ticket:
“There is nothing like democracy in this democratic system. The whole thing is a hoax. I will tell you, for instance, what happened in their primary election. People were given ballot papers with Asiwaju written on it. That was what happened. And we saw a clip in which governors were collecting money. It’s so shameful. What a disgrace! Governors collecting money; sharing money given to them by Asiwaju. It is such a disgrace. It is the first time that I have heard or seen such. At least in this dispensation. I have been in politics for decades, I was born into politics. But this is the first time that a presidential candidate will be sponsoring governors to support him. This is what is happening. Asiwaju is synonymous with money. For God’s sake, if all it takes is money, then what else will he do when he takes over power? It’s for him to retrieve his money.
“Look, this is not even about Egbe Omo Oduduwa. Osinbajo is even more Egbe Omo Oduduwa than Tinubu. He’s a professor. He’s brilliant. He knows what he’s doing. For the few weeks that he was given this country to run, he did a great job. But the Lagos-Ibadan press villainised him. They said all sorts of things against him because Tinubu controls the strongest propaganda machine in this country, which is the Lagos–Ibadan press.
Naja’atu was unequivocal when she stated that Tinubu purchased the ticket from the governors. “There’s no doubt about that,” she said.
She said everyone backing and singing Buhari’s praises know the vegetable state he is in, but have prefer to remain mute because of selfish interest .
“The problem is this: it’s extreme selfishness. All these people that you are talking about are thinking of themselves as individuals. They are thinking of their personal interests. They don’t have the country at heart. That is why I said I have to follow my conscience because I cannot afford to continue to pretend and remain silent. In fact, to be silent is criminal. This is my position: anyone who refuses to talk when they are supposed to talk is either a hypocrite or a coward or both. So, that is why I took the position I took. These people that you are talking about, in Hausa, we say they are the plugs, from North to South. But they are an insignificant minority. And the fault of the generality of Nigerians is that they have allowed themselves to be pulled by the nose, most out of ignorance, some out of tribal or religious sentiments.
Let me tell you what our Prophet said— when they said Muslim-Muslim ticket, I stated it’s a hoax because Islam is explicit on the question of leadership. What it says is a chosen atheist is better than an unjust Muslim, which is the injunction. The first law given by God, according to the Quran, is the law which Allah put on himself. The first law was he had denied himself the right to oppress. That is the law given to God to himself. And then he went on to say that he had denied injustice within ‘my creation’. So, what are we talking about? What the hell about Muslim-Muslim? Who cares about that?
However, the APC, in denying the allegations levelled against Tinubu, called Naja’atu a political jobber, who was sacked for incompetency. Special Adviser on Public Affairs at the Tinubu Media Office, Mahmud Jega in a statement in Abuja said although Mohammed deceived the gullible public by claiming that she resigned, “her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk”.
Jega stated, “Her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign has proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place, until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.
“Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name-dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.
“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test”, he stated.
He said despite his position as the clear front-runner in the 2023 presidential race, Tinubu has been running the most punishing campaign schedule of any of the presidential candidates and has already visited many parts of the country with an almost non-stop schedule of rallies, town hall meetings and meetings with professional, community, business, and religious groups and associations.
“Naja’atu claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none. This is strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.”
“Asíwájú has unfolded an Action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedeviling the North got very comprehensive attention. Asiwaju also attended the Arewa Summit last year, at which he unfolded and elaborated on these programs.
“As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.
“Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him.
“All Nigerians must be wondering what kind of “values and beliefs” she has apart from opportunism, selfishness and greed.
“We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on TV to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari. Only a mole could behave in such a manner.
“We urge our supporters all over the country to ignore the antics of this political soldier of fortune and concentrate on the job of delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the polls in barely a month from now”, Jega added.
“It’s a lie,” Naja’atu countered, adding that “You know, Asiwaju himself wanted to come to my house. They met my mentor Wamako, and they spoke with a lot of people for me to ceasefire. Then, last (Monday) night, I decided that we would ceasefire. But then I saw this (APC’s PCC’s statement alleging she was sacked from the council). Asiwaju himself wanted to come to my house to plead with me—I swear to God almighty! They were already running helter-skelter—going from pole to pillar—for certain people that I respect to prevail on me to ceasefire. As of last night, I agreed to ceasefire. But when I saw their statement this morning (Tuesday), I sent it to Farouk, and I sent it to Omar Farouk. I also sent it to a few other people that were pleading with me. I told them: ‘Ceasefire gone!’ The conversation continues. Everything about them is paralysed. When did they sack me? Could they have written a backdated letter? When you base everything on lies—I swear: yesterday (Monday), I was feeling so bad as so many of them were pleading with me. It’s not good to be arrogant. We must always be humble.”
What sort of meanness is this that these people want a man who is clearly unfit to be president? Naja’atu fired at some state governors and political hangers-on, who are bent on pushing Tinubu to the presidency.
Atiku’ll Win Without G-5 Govs – PDP Campaign Council
Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, loyalists of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, have predicted outright victory for the former Vice President.
They said they were confident of the PDP candidate’s victory with or without the support of the five governors who are currently not participating in the party’s electioneering.
This is even as Atiku’s men said the solidarity enjoyed by the candidate cut across party lines, noting that the task to rescue Nigeria from “the ills” of the past seven and a half years should be supported by well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political leanings.
Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, the Director of Strategic Communication, National Election Management Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Committee, Chief Dele Momodu, said Atiku had distinguished himself from other contestants in the race to Aso Rock.
“There is no candidate today that can stop Atiku Abubakar from becoming President of Nigeria. None of the candidates has his pedigree, exposure, competence, temperament, and network. He has paid his dues, having staked his life in the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria in the past 29 years. His crowning glory will come in 2023.
“I heard one of the G5 governors saying yesterday that he will announce his preferred presidential candidate in January. We hope they will announce Atiku but with or without the support of these governors, Atiku is winning the election. He will become the President of Nigeria. This is not rhetoric.
“Everyone contesting can list thousands of reasons they should be voted for but we need a man who is an expert at job creation, a unifier, a Nigerian that Nigerians can trust. Wherever he is called to share his vision, he goes there no matter how inconvenient it is. Unlike those who run away from town halls, Atiku is always available to speak about the issues. While others attack him, his focus is on the issues. We do hope these candidates will man up to debate him on issues of security, job creation, economy, sports, infrastructure, and what have you,” he said.
Similarly, a national officer of the party, Timothy Osadolor, described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, his Abia, Oyo, Benue, and Enugu state counterparts, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, respectively as a band of leaders nobody took seriously anymore.
The Punch
Dele Momodu Condemns Tinubu’s Performance at Chatham House, Knocks El-Rufai, Fayemi for Window Dressing APC Candidate
By Eric Elezuo
The Director of Strategic Planning, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has come down hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a lack-lustre performance when he made a presentation at the Chatham House on Monday. Momodu did not spare the candidate’s handlers for fumbling and bungling big time the opportunity to present Tinubu as a brilliant politician and administrator as well as prominent Nigerians like Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai and immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, for what he called ‘window dress’ of Tinubu. He therefore, urged to weep for the country.
Momodu made the observations in an article he titled Weep Not for Tinubu, But Nigeria, where addressed the level of disgrace the actions of Tinubu and his acolytes must have brought to Nigeria, adding that the “problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation.”
It would be recalled that Tinubu failed to answer direct questions he was asked but chose to appoint members of his team, who answered on his behalf.
Read Momodu article in full:
WEEP NOT FOR TINUBU, BUT NIGERIA
– BY Dele Momodu
Call it what you will, what happened at CHATHAM HOUSE LONDON yesterday was a complete charade… The BOLA TINUBU handlers fumbled, and bungled it big time… They showcased him like a packaged invalid. It would have been better to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator, warts and all, who’s capable of independent thoughts. No man is perfect. His gaffes would have been more pardonable and acceptable… He was expected to sell his own vision and mission…
But what we saw yesterday was a theatre of the absurd. It brought back memories of our great President ALHAJI UMARU MUSA YAR’ADUA and how he mysteriously disappeared from radar and some of his aides governed by proxy. I was one of those who led the ENOUGH-IS-ENOUGH protest against the YAR’ADUA cabal in Abuja in 2010. What was unacceptable then is even more unacceptable now with benefits of hindsight. Our country should be placed above friendship.
Truth is the problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation.
All those around TINUBU yesterday knew the bitter truth but chose to fool Nigerians. One of them was heard in a viral video telling TINUBU to dance to the popular song BUGA by KIZZ DANIEL because “that’s what the youths want to see…” and lo and behold TINUBU instantly transfigured into an accomplished choreographer…
Very sad, and unfortunate, that whenever we think Nigeria can never sink deeper into the abyss, something occurs that jolts us out of such assumptions and complacency… I was with MUHAMMADU BUHARI the day he visited CHATHAM HOUSE seven years ago. He was solid and charismatic. He needed no one to prompt him. He answered questions eloquently and intelligently to the best of his abilities. That’s what TINUBU was expected to accomplish yesterday. What he did instead was like inviting helpers to sit a JAMB exam. It is horrifying to watch some respected intellectuals like NASIR EL RUFAI and KAYODE FAYEMI as they struggled to window dress TINUBU on a much hallowed global stage..
In conclusion, please, weep not for TINUBU but for NIGERIA…
