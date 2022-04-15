Featured
NCAC to Train 40 and Fabulous Women to Become Millionaires
The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has finalised arrangements to train participants of the Forty and Fabulous; a reality TV show on ways to become millionaires.
The Director General of the Council, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe made this known when the producer and house mates of the reality TV show visited him in his office
Otunba Runsewe who thanked the organisers and participants of the reality TV show said one of his cardinal working principle was to empower women and youths so they can become self reliant and contribute their quota to the socio economic development of the nation
Runsewe maintained that he was proud to associate with the Forty and Fabulous Brand for their relentless eforts in upholding and projecting the dignity of womanhood despite the overbearing Western influence that has pervaded the fabrics of our cultural values as a nation.
“I am happy that Nnenna has a lofty dream of projecting who a true Nigerian woman should be. This brand deserves huge support from all of us”. Runsewe reiterated.
The Culture Icon also re- echoed the need for the Forty and and Fabulous Brand to be properly nautured as it will put the Nigerian women in proper perspective in line with our rich cultural heritage and values.
Runsewe therefore pledged Council’s support to the Forty and Fabulous Brand by training the participants of the TV show in various skill acquisition areas like bead making, make up , waste to wealth, to mention but a few. This he assured will create wealth and serve as a window for the participants to become millionaires at the end of the TV show.
Said he ” we will use one week to train all the participants and present certificates to them in at the end of their training. The arts and culture is vast and can accommodate everyone with little capital to start up a business”
Speaking earlier, the founder and producer of the Forty and Fabulous reality TV show, Nnenna Jolly said they were in the Council to thank the Director General for his fatherly role in making the inaugural edition of the TV show a reality
She stated that women have in recent times owing to overwhelming Western influence been projected wrongly adding that nudity and other negatice dilinquenses which is alien to our culture have also been given prominence.
Nnenna revealed they the need to change the narrative and project women in the right perspective was the driving force behind the reality TV show.
According to Nnenna, the participants in the TV show have been trained by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on wealth creation while Studio 24 have also trained the housemates on photography.
She therefore called on well meaning Nigerian women to identify with the brand as it hopes to provide the much needed platform for women To empower themselves in the creative industry.
Otunba Runsewe also presented council’s gifts to the delegation.
New Naira Notes: Emefiele Finally Appears Before House of Reps
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has finally appeared before the House of Representatives which summoned him over the crisis caused by the redesign of some naira notes and the exchange of old naira notes with new ones by the populace.
Emefiele is appearing before the ad hoc committee set up by the House to investigate the crisis, which is chaired by Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.
Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, was to issue a warrant for Emefiele’s arrest over his repeated failures to answer at least four summons from the House.
The House had shelved its plan to go on break for the presidential and National Assembly elections, which was to commence on Thursday, over the CBN governor’s failure to answer the last summons issued to him by the committee.
Protesting Youths Attack, Haul Stones at Buhari’s Convoy in Kano
Despite assurances given by Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, some angry youths in the state, on Monday, hauled stones at the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari, during an official visit to Kano.
Security had been beefed up across the Kano metropolis as the President visited the state to inaugurate eight development projects.
The President arrived at the Aminu Kano International airport in the morning and from there, he was conveyed by helicopter to the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero.
However, in spite of the heavy security presence mounted on the routes leading to Ahmadu Bello Way where the President was to launch Galaxy Backbone Limited’s project, angry youths holding stones of various sizes and wielding sticks reportedly attacked Buhari’s convoy and helicopter as it hovered above them.
Videos circulated on social media showed the moment the irate youths pelted stones at the helicopter believed to be conveying the President.
One video showed citizens angrily struggling with some unidentified security agents while a convoy made its way through their midst.
Another video showed a road littered with stones while teargas canisters were being fired to disperse the angry mob.
The Punch observed as the protesting youths shouted “ba ma yi” (down with you) and ran helter-skelter to avoid being caught by heavily armed security operatives who provided security for the President and his convoy.
Besides Hotoro and a few other projects that were inaugurated, the President’s chopper was parked at the Emir’s palace, from where he proceeded to Kumbotso Local Government to inaugurate the 10 megawatts solar power projects.
However, the President’s trip to Kumbotso did not record any attack by any mob, as he was sandwiched by security operatives, who comprised heavily armed soldiers aboard motorised Toyota Hilux and was also supported by armed mobile police special forces.
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had recently in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, asked Buhari to postpone his planned trip to inaugurate some projects in the state.
Ganduje said in the statement that the naira redesign and January 31 deadline for old notes had brought hardship on residents of the state, adding that the development made people angry.
“Deeply concerned with the hardship caused by the limited time given for halting the use of old naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria, and for security reasons, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje reveals that the state resolved and wrote to the presidency that the visit of the president to commission some projects to be postponed,” the statement said in part.
However, Ganduje, while speaking to journalists after a meeting with Buhari in Katsina, expressed readiness to receive the president to commission the projects in the state.
“We are very much ready to receive him and we have a lot for him to commission, including Federal Government projects and state government projects. They are state-of-the-art projects,” Ganduje said.
Prior to the Ganduje episode, angry youths had attacked government officials when the President visited his home state in Katsina to inaugurate some projects on Thursday.
The youths were said to have staged the protest to express their anger against the hardship being experienced in the country.
The situation reportedly degenerated when the youths started throwing stones, causing a commotion that created tension in the area.
The Punch
NNPP Zonal Secretary Dumps Kwankwaso, Embraces Atiku
The former North-East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Dr. Babayo Liman, on Sunday, said the NNPP and its presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, lacked the structure and capacity to rule Nigeria.
Liman who disclosed this in Jalingo, Taraba State, while addressing his supporters at a press conference, said he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party to help Atiku Abubakar win the February 25 presidential election.
“The NNPP lacks the structure to win elections. I have seen PDP as a vehicle to deliver Nigeria from the numerous challenges facing citizens. The PDP and Atiku have a structure that can win elections.
“Atiku was part of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government that recorded numerous achievements. For instance, during the PDP administration, insecurity was only in three states, now it’s everywhere. Poverty was not this much, that’s why I am following Atiku.
“Kwankwaso has proven that he can’t address the needs and yearnings of Nigerians. If he cannot handle the internal crisis in the NNPP with only 30 executives, how can he handle Nigeria with over 200 million people?
“Even among the executives, only four of us were active, the remaining members were ghosts and we never saw them, so how can such a party win elections?” he queried.
The former NNPP chieftain said as part of traditions, it was necessary for him to inform his supporters of his defection and his next move.
When asked about when he discovered that the NNPP and Kwankwaso were not the solutions to Nigeria, Liman said Kwankwaso lured them into the NNPP because of their popularity and support base in the region, but his inability to solve internal issues of the party was a clear indication that he was not ready to rule Nigeria.
The Punch
