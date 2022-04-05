Terrorists Attack Kaduna Military Base, 11 Soldiers Feared Killed

Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has allayed the fear of the people of the state over the health condition of the governor.

Olatunde, in a statement issued on Tuesday, confirmed that the governor had some health challenges like any other human being and he had been receiving treatment to recover quickly.

He however kept mum on the viral voice note by the governor’s wife, Betty, who called out one of the governor’s female aides who she warned to stay away from her husband and stop supplying him with concoctions.

The statement read, “We have observed the growing anxiety about the state of health of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu( SAN). The good people of the state and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the governor, especially since yesterday.

“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that, by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the governor’s state of health.

“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortal, had some health challenges for which he had since received treatment and is recuperating speedily.”

Olatunde said since the governor is not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is not an unusual one.

He added that though frail, the governor is discharging his official functions.

He added, “Mr Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration. He held an Executive Council meeting with the members till 4pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after the Security Council meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko and other big events earlier.

“While we appreciate the growing concerns about his wellbeing and, indeed, the outpouring of prayers even beyond partisan lines, we urge all persons of goodwill to ignore unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety.”