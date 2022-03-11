Islam
Friday Sermon: The Crescent and the Cross
By Babatunde Jose
That Islam and Christianity share common grounds has never been in doubt. Both being offspring of Father Abraham and sharing geographical proximity in their origin, as well as shared historical antecedents preceding the modern era, there seems to be enough that binds the two religions together. This sermon is what I regard as a good attempt at fostering interfaith harmony; especially in this season of Islamophobia and Donald Trump’s unpopular proposal for a Nazi-like ‘final solution’ to the Islam question.
Before we go on, it is pertinent to ask: What are we fighting for? Does being a Moslem or a Christian guarantee Aljana? The answer is a resounding NO! All the good books, Quran, Bible, Vedas, and the precepts of all religions emphasize our goodness as the sure passport to paradise. This is very true. Our life here should be guided by Stephen Grellet’s wise words “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again”.
Prayers day and night, without good deeds is useless. Why then fight and quarrel over which religion is the best? Ignorance of what we will meet on the day we are called to give account is the main reason why people fight over religion. This is more so, in our clime where we are worshipping God in ‘borrowed spiritual garments’.
It has been said that ‘the faith of the father cannot grant salvation to the son’. Each man will have to account for his deeds when he stands before God Almighty. On that faithful day, when we are called to give account, our religion and denomination will not avail us. It is then we would realize that they were just vehicles for keeping the faith.
How did you spend your life on earth is the question that would be asked? Did you love your neighbor? Did you deal with your fellow man with justice, equity, and fairness? These are questions that do not require you to be a Christian or a Moslem to answer. It is therefore important that we should emphasize our similarities rather than our differences in order to live a life of harmony and peace.
There are some 4,300 religions of the world; and their central theme is the goodness of man. Nearly 75 per cent of the world’s population practices one of the five most influential religions of the world: Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism.
Christianity and Islam are the two religions most widely spread across the world. These two religions together cover the religious affiliation of more than half of the world’s population: 3.8 Billion to be precise. If all non-religious people formed a single religion, it would be the world’s third largest.
Why should it really matter on which religious divide one finds himself? Most of the hiatus are man-made and egodriven. The British were Catholics before the schism and the founding of the Church of England. Today they are no less Christians than their Catholic brethren. Many great Moslems had Christian backgrounds while there are many still who have an admixture of both faiths in their homestead.
Our late, revered grandfather, Pa Shodeinde was the Chief Imam and Missioner of the Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam. He died 25 years ago at the age of 110. By the time he died, he had written over 1000 Friday Sermons in newspapers. He was also a great propagator of Islamic education. Interestingly, Papa, as we fondly called him was born a Christian. The late Chief Imam of the Ahmadiyya Central Mosque, Papa Chief Imam Apampa who at 90 plus still led the Juma’at prayer was also born a Christian.
Why then are we their children killing ourselves over matters which do not concern us. Of what relevance, is the Christian doctrine of trinity to my salvation, nor the perceived shortcomings of Islam to my good friend and brother?
On the Day of Resurrection, when we are called to answer for our stewardship, it would be each man facing his God. There would be no intermediary or intercessor: ‘Kosi gbami, gbami ni’jo Alqiyyamotu.
There would be no one to hear or answer to your pleas; as even the prophets would be facing their own Judgement. Every creation of Allah must face judgement. Allah will confront His servant directly, without a mediator.
The messenger (S.A.W.) said: “Allah will talk to everyone directly, without a translator. The person will look to his right and will not see anything but his deeds. Then the person, will look in front of himself and will see nothing but the hellfire facing him. So, protect yourself from Hellfire even by giving a charity of half a date.” Reported by Imam Bukhari.
We will be asked on the Day of Judgement about all of the blessings and bounties that Allah gave us in this life. Some of these blessings may include our good health, our wealth, our food and drink, our ride and our home, etc. Allah (S.W.T.) says in the Noble Qur’an:
Then, shall ye be questioned that Day about joy (ye indulged in!) (Quran 102:8)
Allah (S.W.T.) describes that situation:
On the Day when their tongues, their hands, and their feet will bear witness against them as to their actions.
(Quran 24:24).
They will say to their skins: “Why bear ye witness against us?” They will say: “Allah hath given us speech, –(He) Who giveth speech to everything: He created you for the first time, and unto Him were ye to return. (Quran 41:21)
Also Allah (S.W.T.) will ask us on the Day of Judgment about all of our covenants and promises that have been made in our lives.
Today, being Christians of Moslems and all that, is what we could regard as being members of, ‘spiritual trade unions’. Yet, in heaven, its everyman with his own baggage. There is no ‘collective bargaining’ in heaven. Therefore, your Christianity or Islam will not avail you of the judgement you deserve. There will be nothing like ‘group salvation’.
Christianity and Islam share much common grounds. Both trace their roots to Abraham. Both believe in prophecy, God’s messengers (apostles), revelation, scripture, the resurrection of the dead, they are enjoined to cater for the poor, pay zakat and tithe, and the centrality of religious community. This last element is especially important. Both Christianity and Islam have a communitarian dimension: what the church is to Christianity, the “Ummah” is to Islam. Though, there are differences, the commonalities are better emphasized to foster togetherness.
“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is ONE! Therefore, you shall worship the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. [Deuteronomy 6:4-5] and also [Mark 12:29] And the Qur’an proclaims His Absoluteness in Sura Ikhlas. Quran 112.
He is Allah. the One and Only;
Allah, the Eternal, Absolute;
He begetteth not, nor is He begotten;
And there is none like unto Him. (Quran 112:1-4)
Jesus washed his face, hands, and feet before praying. The Muslims do the same. Jesus and other prophets of the Bible prayed with their head to the ground (see Matthew 26:39) And going a little farther he fell on his face and prayed, saying, . . .. Muslims do too, as taught in the Qur’an:
“O Mary! Worship thy Lord devoutly: Prostrate thyself, and bow down (in prayer) with those who bow down.” (Quran 3:43)
Jesus followed the law and believed in all the prophets, (see Matthew 5:17). Muslims do too, as taught in the Qur’an 3:84, Say:
“We believe in Allah, and in what has been revealed to us and what was revealed to Abraham, Ismail, Isaac, Jacob, and the Tribes, and in (the Books) given to Moses, Jesus, and the Prophets, from their Lord: We make no distinction between one and another among them, and to Allah do we bow our will (in Islam).(Quran 3:84) See also (Quran 2:285)
Jesus’ mother Maryam dressed modestly by fully covering her body and wearing a headscarf (hijab) as found in 1 Timothy 2:9, Genesis 24:64-65, and Corinthians 11:6 For if a wife will not cover her head, then she should cut her hair short. But since it is disgraceful for a wife to cut off her hair or shave her head, let her cover her head.
Muslim women modestly dress the same as taught in the Quran.
O Prophet! Tell thy wives and daughters, and the believing women, that they should cast their outer garments over their persons (when abroad): That is most convenient, that they should be known (as such) and not molested. And Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful. (Quran 33:59)
Jesus and other prophets of the Bible fasted up to 40 days (see Exodus 34:28, Daniel 10:2-6. 1Kings 19:8, and Matthew 4:1- Muslims do so also during the month of Ramadan. Muslims are required to fast the full obligatory 30 days
O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint. (Quran 2:183)
Jesus taught to say “Peace to this house” when entering it (see Luke 10:5), and to also greet the people in the house with “peace be unto you”. Muslims do exactly what Jesus did and as taught in the Quran :
But if ye enter houses, salute each other-a greeting of blessing and purity as from Allah. Thus does Allah make clear the Signs to you: That ye may understand. (Quran 24:61)
Finally,
“ . . . We have taught thee the inspired (message), “Follow the ways of Abraham the True in Faith, and he joined not gods with Allah.” (Quran 16:123)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
+2348033110822
Islam
Friday Sermon: Conceptions of God in Monotheist and Henotheistic Religions
By Babatunde Jose
“Shama Israelu Adonai Ila Hayno Adna Ikhad” – Deuteronomy 6:4,
Conceptions of God in monotheist, or of the supreme deity in henotheistic religions – can extend to various levels of abstraction: as a powerful, personal, supernatural being, or as the deification of an esoteric, mystical, or philosophical entity or as the “Ultimate”, the summum bonum, the “Absolute Infinite”, the “Transcendent”, or Existence or Being itself that which we cannot understand.
This is the conundrum of the conception of God in modern religious philosophy. It has brewed so much confusion so much so that some have reduced God to the level of a created being and equate that being with God.
This broad conceptualization also covers the notion of God in non-Western societies; in Africa we encounter similar notions, for example among the Yoruba who conceive of God in henotheistic paradigm. Olodumare in Yoruba is the supreme being and stands co-terminus with modern Western conception of God, but with a pantheon of subordinate deities.
The first recordings that survive of monotheistic conceptions of God, borne out of henotheism are from the Hellenistic period. Of the many objects and entities that religions and other belief systems across the ages have labelled as divine, the one criterion they share is their acknowledgment as divine.
In his Metaphysics, Aristotle’s definition of God attributes perfection to this being, and, as a perfect being, it can only contemplate upon perfection and not on imperfection. God, according to Aristotle, is in a state of “stasis” untouched by change and imperfection. Although, in the 18th century, the French educator Allan Kardec brought a very similar conception of God during his work of codifying Spiritism, this differs from the interpretation of God in most religions, where he is seen to be personally involved in his creation.
In the ancient Greek philosophical Hermetica, the ultimate reality is called by many names, such as God, Lord, Father, Mind (Nous), the Creator, the All, the One, etc. However, peculiar to the Hermetic view of divinity is that it is both all and the creator of all: all created things pre-exist in God, and God is the nature of the cosmos, yet the things themselves and the cosmos were all created by God. Thus, God creates itself, and is both transcendent and immanent.
The Abrahamic conception of God is conceived of as eternal, omnipotent, omniscient and as the creator of the universe. God is further held to have the properties of holiness, justice, omnibenevolence and omnipresence.
Proponents of Abrahamic faiths believe that God is also transcendent, meaning that he is not bound by space and time and therefore not subject to anything within his creation, but at the same time a personal God, involved, listening to prayer, and reacting to the actions of his creatures.
In the Old Testament of the Bible, we read that God is One, when Moses proclaimed: “Shama Israelu Adonai Ila Hayno Adna Ikhad”. It is a Hebrew quotation which means: “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord” Deuteronomy 6:4. This passage exemplifies what the Holy Quran also says about Allah, where the most concise definition of God is given in the four verses of Surah Ikhlas, which is Chapter 112 of the Qur’an:
“Say: He is Allah, The One and Only.
“Allah, the Eternal, Absolute.
“He begets not, nor is He begotten.
And there is none like unto Him.” (Quran 112:1-4)
The basic creed of Islam, Shahadah (recited under oath to enter the religion), involves: “I testify there are no deities other than God alone.” The Quran asserts the existence of a single and absolute truth that transcends the world; a unique and indivisible being who is independent of the entire creation. This is equally emphasized in the Old Testament of the Bible where The Book of Isaiah also proclaimed the unity of God: “. . . . . . I am God, and there is none like me.” [Isaiah 46:9].
As a result of these, the Bible condemned idol worship, see Exodus 20:3-5. A similar message is repeated in the book of Deuteronomy: 5:7-9 … This theme is equally made in the Quran where idolatry is regarded as the greatest sin: (Quran 31:13). See also Quran 4:48; Quran 22:30. Allah is self-sufficient and requires no helper: (Quran 6:133)
In Islam, God is beyond all comprehension or and does not resemble any of his creations. Thus, Muslims are not iconodules and are not expected to visualize God. In Surah al-Hadid (The Iron), Allah said: He is the First and the Last, the Evident and the Immanent: And He has full knowledge of all things. (Quran 57:3)
The Quran describes God as being fully aware of everything that happens in the universe, including private thoughts and feelings, and asserts that one cannot hide anything from God:(Quran 10:61)
It is however impossible to arrive at a universal conceptualization of God. If only we can define God we can have a complete concept of reality and then it is a valid question to ask what is beyond it, i.e. what is beyond God?
Instead, we must look at what God’s messengers to Mankind have said about God. Hence, we look at His attributes as a means of knowing who He is. In Islam the primary source of statements on the attributes of God is the Qur’an.
The name “Allah” is the common Arabic word for God. Literally it means THE Divinity. It is a word that has no plural and has no gender. The second name is ar-Rahman. This means the Most Gracious. This is in comparison with ar-Rahim meaning the Bestower of grace.
While the foregoing attempts to explain God from a Western and Middle Eastern conception, confusion sets in when we examine the conception of God in colonial and neo-colonial states where wholesale histories have been literally wiped out and obliterated and the people have undergone an about turn in their mental regimen. Cultures have been upturned and traditions poopooed while even languages are referred to in derogatory slangs as vernacular. The old deities are referred to as fetish and unworthy of being worshipped; these are the evil effects of the colonial situation.
Colonialism had a total influence on society and the life of the colonized. Not only did it affect their culture and values, but it also engendered a lasting influence on the mindset of the colonized, especially their values and religious orientation, particularly their conception of God. Today, rather than concentrating on the needful and think of how to catch up with the rest of the world, the colonized is engaged in a proxy war on behalf of the colonizer. Islam and Christianity are pitched in a war to win the minds of the unfortunate beings. The result is social and political instability. An ebullient situation that works to the advantage of the imperialist powers.
Every people have a consciousness of God and the Supreme Being is encountered in different cultures and traditions. But to the racial bigots and colonial anthropologists: “Africa is seen as the “Dark Continent” where people had no idea of God and where the Devil in all his abysmal, grotesque, and forbidden features, armed to the teeth and with horns complete, held sway.”
These theorists had fantastic tales to talk about Africa. Emil Ludwig, a biographer, and colonial apologist said: “How can the untutored Africans comprehend God? Deity is a philosophical concept which savages are incapable of framing.”
These show the ignorance, racial prejudice, and arrogance of these theorists. Racist and patronizing, they still see us as less than human. They dismissed Africa as a spiritual desert: Alternatively, they raised doubt as to whether the God that the Africans believed in was the “real God” or their own God. What racial and spiritual arrogance!
Contrary to the colonialist anthropologist summation, Africans are not polytheists but pantheists. The deities they consult are not gods and neither are they equal in rank to the supreme God, as espoused by late Professor Bolaji Idowu, President of the Methodist Church, in his book, Olodumare: God in Yoruba Belief: The most referenced book on the Yoruba concept of a supreme God.
It is this supreme God, therefore, who reveals Himself to every people on earth and whom they have comprehended according to the degree of their spiritual conception, expressing their knowledge of Him.
Unfortunately, despite our adoption of Christianity and Islam, there is more corruption, crime, delinquency, and waywardness in our society today. Our religiosity has become a transparent sham, and our prayers to God an opaque sham. Our leaders do not fear God anymore. They are today more brazen in their thievery. We continue to live a lie and our whole lives have become truncated.
Finally, we should realize that religion; all religions are man-made and evolved from the values, culture, and their conceptions of God, including the idiosyncrasies they have evolved to uphold these values.
More than 2 billion Christians on earth commemorate Christmas on 25th, December as the birth of Jesus (peace be upon him). We have heard critics allude to the fact that Christmas is the pagan ritual entered into the religion through the church in 325 AD by Constantine in Constantinople. That the birth of Jesus was in mid-summer rather than winter of solstices. This should not concern none-Christians as everyone with their own conception of God and the religion they have evolved from such conceptualization. In any case the date has come to stay and accepted as such.
In this season of commemorating the birth of Jesus, we need to harken to his words; the Sabbath was made for man and not man for the Sabbath. Religion was made for man and not man for religion. It should not matter if you are Muslim, Christian, or other faiths; there is only one God up there. And only one moral principle: Do unto others as you would love them to do unto you. This is the crux of Jesus’ teaching.
Barka Juma’at and Merry Christmas. And a happy birthday too to this writer.
Islam
Friday Sermon: The Crescent and the Cross: Path to Religious Accommodation in a Multi-Faith Society
By Babatunde Jose
That Islam and Christianity share common grounds has never been in doubt. Both being offspring of Father Abraham and sharing geographical proximity in their origin, as well as shared historical antecedents preceding the modern era, there seems to be enough that binds the two religions together. This is an attempt at fostering interfaith harmony; especially in this season of Islamophobia and the West’s unpopular proposal for a Nazi-like ‘final solution’ to the Islam question.
Before we go on, it is pertinent to ask: What are we fighting for? Does being a Moslem or a Christian guarantee Aljana or Paradise? Does it make for good or better governance? Does it promise the leadership type we want at this material time? Does it eliminate thievery in government? Does it offer a leadership that will promote the welfare of the people? The answer is a resounding NO!
All the good books, Quran, Bible, Vedas, and the precepts of all other religions emphasize our goodness as the sure passport to salvation. This is very true. Our life here should be guided by Stephen Grellet’s wise words “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again”.
Prayers, day, and night, without good deeds are useless. Why then fight and quarrel over which religion is the best? Ignorance of what we will meet on the day we are called to give account is the main reason why people fight over religion. This is more so, in our clime where we are worshipping God in ‘borrowed spiritual garments’. No doubt the two religions arrived as a result of Arab and European imperialism. Though trade and conquest played their part in the cauldron.
It has been said that ‘the faith of the father cannot grant salvation to the son. Each man will have to account for his deeds when he stands before God Almighty. On that fateful day, when we are called to give account, our religion and denomination will not avail us. It is then we would realize that they were just vehicles for keeping the faith.
How did you spend your life on earth is the question that would be asked? Did you love your neighbor? Did you deal with your fellow man with justice, equity, and fairness? These are questions that do not require you to be a Christian or a Moslem to answer. It is therefore important that we should emphasize our similarities rather than our differences in order to live a life of harmony and peace.
The right to choose or reject religious belief is famously revealed toward the end of surah al-Baqarah as ‘there is no compulsion in religion’ (2.256). The temptation to forcibly coerce religious obedience is strongly discouraged in favor of its free exercise.
There are some 4,300 religions of the world; and their central theme is the goodness of man. Nearly 75 per cent of the world’s population practices one of the five most influential religions of the world: Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism.
Christianity and Islam are the two religions most widely spread across the world. These two religions together cover the religious affiliation of more than half of the world’s population.
Why should it really matter which religious divide one finds himself? Most of the hiatus are man-made and ego driven. The British were Catholics before the schism and the founding of the Church of England. Today they are no less Christians than their Catholic brethren. Many great Moslems had Christian backgrounds while there are many still who have an admixture of both faiths in their homestead.
On the Day of Resurrection, when we are called to answer for our stewardship, it would be each man facing his God. There would be no one to hear or answer to your pleas as even the prophets would be facing their own Judgement. Every creation of Allah must face judgement. Allah will confront His servant directly, without a mediator.
The messenger (S.A.W.) said: “Allah will talk to everyone directly, without a translator. The person will look to his right and will not see anything but his deeds. Then the person will look in front of himself and will see nothing but the hellfire facing him. So, protect yourself from Hellfire even by giving a charity of half a date.” Reported by Imam Bukhari.
We will be asked on the Day of Judgement about all of the blessings and bounties that Allah gave us in this life. Some of these blessings may include our good health, our wealth, our food and drink, our ride and our home, etc. Allah (S.W.T.) says in the Noble Qur’an: Then, shall ye be questioned that Day about joy (ye indulged in!) (Quran 102:8)
Allah (S.W.T.) describes that situation: On the Day when their tongues, their hands, and their feet will bear witness against them as to their actions. (Quran 24:24).
They will say to their skins: “Why bear ye witness against us?” They will say: “Allah hath given us speech, –(He) Who giveth speech to everything: He created you for the first time, and unto Him were ye to return. (Quran 41:21)
Also, Allah (S.W.T.) will ask us on the Day of Judgment about all of our covenants and promises that have been made in our lives. Today as in the past our political contestants make promises which they never fulfill. It is always, I will do this, I will do that, but which never materializes. They would think they had taken the people for a ride. But unknown to them, they are digging their portion in hell.
Today, being Christians or Moslems and all that, is what we could regard as being members of, ‘spiritual trade unions. Yet, in heaven, its everyman with his own baggage. There is no ‘collective bargaining’ in heaven. Therefore, your Christianity or Islam will not avail you of the judgement you deserve. There will be nothing like ‘group salvation’.
Christianity and Islam share much common grounds. Both trace their roots to Abraham. Both believe in prophecy, God’s messengers (apostles), revelation, scripture, the resurrection of the dead, they are enjoined to cater for the poor, pay zakat and tithe, and the centrality of religious community. This last element is especially important. Both Christianity and Islam have a communitarian dimension: what the church is to Christianity, the “Ummah” is to Islam. Though there are differences, the commonalities are better emphasized to foster togetherness.
“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is ONE! Therefore, you shall worship the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. [Deuteronomy 6:4-5] and [Mark 12:29] And the Qur’an proclaims His Absoluteness in Sura Ikhlas. Quran 112.: He is Allah. the One and Only; Allah, the Eternal, Absolute; He begetteth not, nor is He begotten. And there is none like unto Him. (Quran 112:1-4)
Jesus washed his face, hands, and feet before praying. The Muslims do the same. Jesus and other prophets of the Bible prayed with their head to the ground ,(see Matthew 26:39): And going a little farther he fell on his face and prayed, saying, . . .. Muslims do too, as taught in the Qur’an: “O Mary! Worship thy Lord devoutly: Prostrate thyself and bow down (in prayer) with those who bow down.” (Quran 3:43)
Jesus followed the law and believed in all the prophets, (see Matthew 5:17). Muslims do too, as taught in the Qur’an 3:84, Say: “We believe in Allah, and in what has been revealed to us and what was revealed to Abraham, Ismail, Isaac, Jacob, and the Tribes, and in (the Books) given to Moses, Jesus, and the Prophets, from their Lord: We make no distinction between one and another among them, and to Allah do we bow our will (in Islam).(Quran 3:84) See also (Quran 2:285)
Jesus’ mother Maryam dressed modestly by fully covering her body and wearing a headscarf (hijab) as found in 1 Timothy 2:9, Genesis 24:64-65, and Corinthians 11:6 For if a wife will not cover her head, then she should cut her hair short. But since it is disgraceful for a wife to cut off her hair or shave her head, let her cover her head.
Muslim women modestly dress the same as taught in the Quran. O Prophet! Tell thy wives and daughters, and the believing women, that they should cast their outer garments over their persons (when abroad): That is most convenient, that they should be known (as such) and not molested. And Allah is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful. (Quran 33:59)
Jesus and other prophets of the Bible fasted for up to 40 days (see Exodus 34:28, Daniel 10:2-6. 1Kings 19:8, and Matthew 4:1)- Muslims do so too during the month of Ramadan. Muslims are required to fast the full obligatory 30 days: O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint. (Quran 2:183)
Jesus taught to say, “Peace to this house” when entering it (see Luke 10:5), and to also greet the people in the house with “peace be unto you”. Muslims do exactly what Jesus did and as taught in the Quran: But if ye enter houses, salute each other-a greeting of blessing and purity as from Allah. Thus does Allah make clear the Signs to you: That ye may understand. (Quran 24:61)
Finally, “. . . We have taught thee the inspired (message), “Follow the ways of Abraham the True in Faith, and he joined not gods with Allah.” (Quran 16:123)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
Islam
Friday Sermon: The Amazing Characteristics of a Godly Man: Tribute to Late Alhaji Babatunde Jose at 97
By Babatunde Jose
“Fair in the eyes of men is the love of things they covet: women and sons; heaped-up hoards of gold and silver; horses branded for blood and excellence; and wealth of cattle and well-tilled land. Such are the possessions of this world’s life; but in nearness to God is the best of the goals to return to.” (Al-Imran: 14)
The characteristics of a godly man are what make him stand out from regular men.
Before you try to understand the characteristics of a godly man, you need to understand the meaning. But he cannot by any stretch be regarded as a holy man. No man born of a woman is holy. We all come with our baggage. That is why the righteous always supplicate and ask for forgiveness.
The paradox of the holy man is that he does not exist amongst men but among the Angels of God. However, man-of-God abound amongst us but very few in number considering that most of us have the evil gene in us.
The man of God is the quintessential goodman who is God-fearing and follows the commandments of God, emblazoned in his conscience like the one written on a tablet of stone.
He is not only a faithful believer of his faith, but also true to his fellow man. He is in all he does, an adherent to the principle of truth, fairness, justice and equity. He abhors cheating and at all times has the fear of God in his dealings with his fellow man.
The Man of God does not necessarily have to be a preacher, pastor or our modern-day trickster who has gone to the so-called bible college to learn the theatrics of hoodwinking and mesmerizing his audience. He needs not be stealing in the name of God by making people part with their money under the guise of sowing seed in the Lord’s bank.
The Man of God is meek and humble and personifies godliness in all its ramifications. His godliness is reflected in his Character.
The man of God has many characteristics that stand him out from the average Joe. Though he is not without sin, he is not a practitioner of iniquities. At every turn he begs his God for forgiveness.
The man of God is very much unlike those who parade our pulpits today claiming holiness without the halo of holiness on them. Many who claim God to be their father but their behavior, attitude, and dispositions, are anti-thesis of the claim. They are greedy and avaricious, lack contentment and are in many ways materialistic.
The Prophet (saw) said:” Forsake worldly pleasures, Allah will like you, and forsake what other people have, mankind will like you.” Contentment is a treasure that will never be depleted.
Our so-called men of God go about in the latest and most expensive Range Rover Autobiography LWB, living the good life with careless abandon. They forget that the good books asked us not to lay our treasures here on earth so that we can inherit the house of God in heaven in which there are many mansions. See John 14:2.
The good man and man of God does not amass property like our modern day ‘Daddy’ in the church, and his so-called ‘Prayer City’ tucked in the deep forest of his rural homestead.
Neither does the good man and man of God travel in private Jets. He is most modest in his comportment and never ostentatious in his living.” Wealth and sons are allurements of the life of this world. But the things that endure, good deeds are best in the sight of your Lord, as rewards, and best as the foundation for hopes.” (Al-Kahf, Quran 18:46)
In another place, Allah informs us in Surah Al-Hadid that the worldly affairs are temporary entertainment where people may be deceived:” And what is the life of this world, but goods and chattels of deception?” (Al-Hadid, Quran 57:20)
Jesus said: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. Matthew 6:19-21
Warren Buffet presents us with a good example, worth emulating when he said: “Everyone who says he needs a private jet to make important appointments is a liar. He needs it for his ego. Name me one who is busier than I am, who owns more US corporations than I do. I travel constantly across the US and the world in commercial jetliners, live in the same house since the 70s, still buy $9 ties and $75 suits and still drive my 22-year-old immaculately maintained Lincoln. These flash lifestyles are simply ego driven!” A man of God is not ego-driven.
The godly man is an individual who loves God and believes in the Almighty with his purest intention. He spends some alone-time with God and has formed a deep spiritual connection with him.
The Godly man has surrendered himself to God. For him, God is his dear friend, his guide, and a confidante. The Godly man trusts God with all his heart and is pure and innocent.
The Godly man doesn’t need to follow a particular religion. Some godly men can be Christians, practicing Hindus, Muslims, Jews, and other religious followers.
One of the main signs of a godly man is that God comes first in his life. He will always keep God as his main inspiration and guide, even in difficult situations. He will have a special time to worship and pray to his God. He will have utmost devotion to the Almighty.
A godly man always aims to lead a pure and good life on the doctrines of the religion. He usually works hard and remains honest to ensure he follows his God. The trait of a godly man is that he will always be ready to help those in need. You will find him doing charity work, offering relief during natural disasters, etc.
One of the main qualities of a godly man is his integrity. He follows a strict ethical code and remains honest to please his God. He will not lie or deceive his fellowman. Unlike our men of today who are masters of the art of deception, they are like rotten apples with a goodly body: “The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose. An evil soul producing holy witness, Is like a villain with a smiling cheek, A goodly apple rotten at the heart. O, what a goodly outside falsehood hath!” ― William Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice.
A man of God is definitely a hard worker. He has a clear idea that he has to work hard for everything in his life and each achievement. He also understands and believes that God only loves those who work hard by following their ethical codes.
Most godly men follow a life by their moral codes. Hence, he is disciplined, does not sway like other men, and often maintains his integrity even in difficult situations.
Another attribute of a godly man is his perseverance, he never gives up. He believes that God creates challenges in human life to teach them lessons. “And certainly, We shall test you with something of fear, hunger, loss of wealth, lives and fruits, but give glad tidings to As-Sabirun (the patient). Who, when afflicted with calamity, say: “Truly! To Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return.” (Quran, Surah al-Baqarah, 2:155-157)
Being a man of God, he will naturally be generous. He understands that the riches and natural resources are earthly and will not be with him forever. He also believes that God gives those who share their resources with others. Hence, a godly man is a natural giver and is generous. He will always give things to people who need them.
Another feature of a godly man is his responsible nature. He always takes responsibility for each action he takes and proudly owns even his mistakes. He will never blame others for his life issues. Unlike our leaders, who in any case cannot be classed as godly people, they will never take responsibility even when we are picking food from the dustbin and being pauperized as a result of their unfairness.
Forgiveness is one of the main traits of a godly man. He understands that it is human nature to make mistakes. He also believes that one must forgive others for moving forward and truly healing from their past wounds.
Wisdom is another characteristic of a godly man. His wisdom opens his eyes and offers him a path to attaining more knowledge. You will always find him learning new things and living his life to attain knowledge.
A godly man understands that every person has their own personality and beliefs. His belief in God makes him respect others and their beliefs.
A godly man is a man who fears and loves God. The characteristics of a godly man make him stand out and move forward amidst tough competition. They are different due to their strong devotion to God. He is good and is deeply rooted in living an honest and modest life.
These are the qualities that distinguish our patriarch, late Alhaji Isma’il Babatunde Jose (1925-2008) the quintessential man of God who will be posthumously 97 years old on Tuesday December 13. We remember our annual pilgrimage to his residence each year for prayers to mark his birthday. May Allah continue to keep him in Jannatul Firdous. Baba, as we fondly called him, Sunre oo!
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
Dangote Refinery Awards Scholarship to 460 Students in Host Communities
Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power
PDP Aggrieved Govs to Announce Preferred Presidential Candidate Jan 5
Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Condemn Killing of Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
Peter Obi Not My Presidential Candidate, Arthur Eze Declares
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)