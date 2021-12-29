Featured
IRC Speaks on Allegations of Racism Amid Delay in Its Appeal Against NICN Judgement over Wrongful Termination of Ex-Staff
Despite the repute of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a global non-governmental body that helps to rebuild people affected by humanitarian crises, there is an allegation that same organisation is built on a mindset of “white supremacy” that perpetuates “racism” against staffers in its workplace.
Reacting to the racism accusations, the IRC’s Senior Human Resource Coordinator, Aamir Fida, however, denied that such culture exist in the organisation.
Fida, who said he had barely spent two years in IRC acknowledged he was aware about a case that was registered against the company prior to his resumption in office.
His words: “..there is no discriminations against anyone regardless of their age, gender, race, status or anything, this is not true at all.
“I don’t know who brought the complaint and I don’t know why he is saying this because we never had such things (racism) before, in our organization there is a very open and very transparent environment and we are responsible to everyone and everyone is leaving on equal level and that is our culture and I don’t know why he saying that because there is no any incident like that.”
“If it is going to be complained about and after an investigation if all the allegations and all the evidence are established and it contravenes our moral conduct, a very strict punishment is given to the perpetrator.”
“I am only just one and half year with the organization I don’t know what happened in that case but I was told that the case was registered against IRC but I don’t know the parties to that case”
This is coming, nearly four years after the International Rescue Committee (IRC) went to the Court of Appeal in Abuja to appeal a judgment by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), ordering it to pay its former staff named, Daniel Bassey over discrimination and wrongful termination of his employment contract without following IRC’s international policy standard – there seems to be little or no progress in the matter.
The judgment delivered in 2017 by Justice Edith Agbakoba of NICN in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/102/2015 between Dr. Daniel Etim Bassey (claimant) and International Rescue Committee Nigeria (Defendant) seeking reliefs held that the claimant’s appointment (Bassey) was constructively wrongfully terminated.
Agbakoba ruled that IRC pay Bassey N3,300,000:00 (Three Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira) being the balance of six (6) months salary due him under fixed term contract which was wrongly terminated.
Following the judgment which was delivered exactly on 13/12/2017 IRC filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Suit CA/A/62/2018 but they seem to be reluctant in prosecuting the appeal.
*How Bassey Secured NICN Judgement against IRC*
S.S Mshelia, Counsel to the claimant, had on 24th April, filed for declaration that the abrupt termination of the claimant’s employment contract by the Defendant was without justification, thereby amounting to a breach of contract.
A Declaration that the termination of the Claimant’s employment contract by the Defendant is against IRC Nigerian Country Programme National Staff Employment Policies 2014 thereby amounting to a breach of Contract.
These submissions went through legal tussle for two years and in 2017 Justice Edith Agbakoba of NICN delivered the judgement in favour of the claimant.
*Appellant’s Counsel, Rotimi Denies Delaying Appellate Court Proceedings*
Rotimi Esq. said the matter is in court. “…nobody can drag the matter in court” he said. He added that “if the court fix a day for a matter, the matter will be heard that day.” Rotimi said.
According to Aamir Fida, the Senior Human Resource Coordinator, “IRC has a policy of due process following termination”, which was apparently not applied in this matter. And since 2017, IRC applied to the appellate court for a reversal of the judgement of NICN which favours Dr. Bassey, very insignificant progress has been made. It’s four years now and the respondent believes that the injustice he received by the IRC will not have occurred if he was of a different race and the matter would have reached a rapid conclusion.
PDP LG Chairman Slumps, Dies During Campaign in Enugu
The Enugu State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was thrown into mourning as the acting chairman of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, SKB Ogbuagu, slumped and died during a campaign on Thursday.
Ogbuagu collapsed during a town hall meeting of the governorship candidate of the party held at the Ezeagu Local Government Area headquarters.
According to sources, the town hall meeting had ended and everyone was moving to reception venue when he had a crisis.
The acting chairman, who was said to be an asthma patient, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost.
The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday evening, however, the party had yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.
Obasanjo Defends Choice of Obi As Preferred Candidate
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that only an “unpatriotic and bad Nigerian” would vote for a candidate with bad character.
Obasanjo spoke on Thursday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, while featuring in an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa with the theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.”
While defending his choice of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the former president said Obi was his preferred candidate for the presidency.
The former president, in his New Year message to Nigerians, entitled “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” expressed his support for Obi.
While reacting to a statement that he endorsed Obi, Obasanjo insisted that he did not use the word “endorse,” but he only gave his opinion on the candidates.
Obasanjo said, “Whether the letter is open or not, what I believe is that I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I do not put it where it should be.
“The word I used is that one particular candidate has an edge. Taking everything together, I take the character, track record, vision, and what you see in this man as a child of God.
“I said they all claimed to be my mentees, and of course, I won’t deny that, but if you are my mentee, they must also admit that I know them a little bit, and if I then know them a little bit, I must be right to say…
“I have done this before. I said President Buhari does not understand the economy, and that is true, and you have seen it. I wasn’t running him down; that is what he is, and he will admit that.
“I said his (Buhari’s) understanding of foreign affairs is also very limited because, when he was military head of state, he said his frontline does not go beyond the borders of Nigeria; that is a pity.
“But what then do you have? I wrote a letter that was almost six and a half pages long and then only had one sentence – ‘why should you, as a Nigerian, vote for someone whose character, reputation, and life you would not want for your children?’”
He continued, “You are either wicked, unpatriotic, or a truly awful citizen of this country, and if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you?
“For the last three days, I have had about 35 youths who I have been talking to, and they have all told me that education, security, and corruption are what they are concerned about; the question is, who then can do it?”
Obasanjo, in his response on whether or not multiparty systems have been the bane of development in Nigeria, blamed leadership and not the multiparty system for the underdevelopment of the country.
The Punch
Governor Adeleke Launches Pro-People 100 Days Programme
By Eric Elezuo
The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has launched a six pronged project to touch the lives of Osun masses in all the local governments areas of the state.
The statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to The Boss highlighted the programmes as follows:
- Provision of portable water in 332 towns/Villages; one in each of the 332 wards in the State. The implementation has already started in Osogbo, Ifelodun and other local governments of the state.
- Complete renovation of 30 schools, one per local government, including portable water and the provision of at least 50 computers with internet services in each renovated school.
- Rehabilitation of 332 primary health care centers; one in each of the 332 wards in the State. Access to Health Care at the grassroot is the main objective.
- Enrollment of 3000 Osun Citizens in the Health Insurance Scheme, free of Charge.
- Rehabilitation of nine major roads, one per federal constituency. This is targeted at reducing the high infrastructure deficit facing the state.
- Implementation of an ongoing ICT/tech innovations programme which include the making of first State ICT Policy, first State Innovation Policy, domestication of Nigeria’s Startup Act and Goggle Mapping of Osun state to address the yearning of Osun youth population.
The programmes, Rasheed maintained, are designed to touch the lives of the masses, and the youths in particular, and will be in full delivery by the time the administration marks 100 days in office.
Commenting on the progress of work across the six identified areas, the statement quoted Governor Adeleke as saying that the projects were selected on the basis of their direct positive impacts on the people of the state.
The governor further called on all local governments that have not submitted their selected locations for each of the projects, to do so immediately, so as to meet the deadlines set for the project implementation.
Governor Adeleke also urged community volunteers working on the Google Mapping Project to accelerate the updating of their areas on Google map to boost local business and connectivity in the state.
“Our administration is working to deliver on our electoral promises. We are targeting projects that touch the lives of the masses. I want the people to feel the impact of governance”, Governor Adeleke stated.
