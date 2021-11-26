Boss Of The Week
Justice Eberechi Nyesom Wike: A Woman of Immense Legal Impact
By Eric Elezuo
Behind every successful man is a woman, the saying goes. However most women behind successful men are on their own prolific power brokers, intellectual think tanks, elaborate entrepreneurs and classy slay queens. They have not hesitated to hold their own in every facet of human endeavour, and one woman, who has combined all the aforementioned qualities to her advantage is the stunningly beautiful wife of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who doubles as a Judge of Rivers State High Court of Justice, Mrs. Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom Wike nee Obuzor
A fountain of knowledge, beauty, passion, tenderness and human kindness, Mrs. Wike is a woman of many parts, bestriding like a colossus the office of the First Lady of Rivers State and the tasking job of a law officer of the state.
Endowed with a rich flavour of classical intelligence, Mrs. Wike, who hails from Odiokwu, Ahoada West of Rivers State, was born on May 24, 1972 into the Christian home of Dr. Ikechukwu Amadi Obuzor of Odiokwu in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Rising from her humble beginnings, Mrs. Wike took up the challenge of proving that the female folks have quite a lot to offer to capital human development, and the quest to make the society more habitable and crime free. It was therefore, not a surprise when she took her challenge a notch further by opting for the law profession. This was at a time when most females were still hiding under the apron of societal norms, especially that which categorised the female gender under the kitchen and bedroom functions. She was different, willing to break barriers and conquer territories.
This she did when after a prolific primary and secondary education, pitched her tent at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, where she received thorough tutelage in Law, graduating with an LL.B. (Hons.) in 1996.
On graduation from the university, she was admitted into the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, where after one year, she successfully bagged the Barrister-at-Law degree (B.L.). In 1998, she was called to the Nigerian bar, and there kickstarted a career-law practice in Port Harcourt that saw her breaking the glass ceiling and rising triumphantly above board to berth at the highest career position in the state judiciary.
In 2005, she attended the University of Sussex, United Kingdom by virtue of the prestigious British Chevening Scholarship and obtained a Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M) in 2006.
After she was called to the Bar, Wike joined Efe Chambers as Legal Counsel in charge of litigation. Following her trajectory of top performance, she was elevated to serve as Magistrate Grade I. As the gold fish that has no hiding place, her dexterity and commitment to duties found her out, and she was again promoted to Chief Magistrate Grade II in 2009, and by February 2012, had risen to the office of High Court judge, and she is presently the presiding Judge, High Court of Justice, Nchia.
Wike is a recipient of the Chevening Scholarship award (UK). she also holds a master’s degree in law (LL.M.) from the University of Sussex.
With a high range of exposure garnered in the line of duty, Wike has adjudicated over top flight cases and left both accused and prosecutor overwhelmed at his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and delivery. She is also widely travelled with membership of various standard organisations in her kitty. In the first instance, she is a member of the International Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers Rivers State Branch, National and International Association of Women Judges. She is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) and an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (ACIArb).
That is not all, Wike is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators as well as a former member of Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria, Rivers State and a one-time Public Relations Officer of the Association.
She has attended conferences, workshops and leadership programmes organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and the Lagos Business School (LBS) amongst others. An observer of Judicial Proceedings at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Amsterdam on an excursion by LL.M students of the University of Sussex, U.K. in 2006.
She enjoys travelling, cooking, reading, listening to classic and contemporary music and keeps fit through swimming and playing lawn tennis.
Wike is married to her heartthrob, Barrister Nyesom Wike, whom she met and fall in love with during their early days in the profession, and together they have weathered the professional storm, and are blessed with three adorable children.
Mrs Wike’s influence in Rivers State as the First Lady and the Nigerian judiciary as a law officer speaks louder than her simple mien and exuding confidence. From her corner, she has provided leadership guidance as a public servant and a wife to her husband and boss, Mr. Governor, leading to the admirable impact the administration is making not only in the state, but in the federation.
By her candour and well crafted antecedents, Wike has contributed in making Rivers State judiciary a shinning and leading light in references and precedents. She had launched peace of mind not only in the judiciary of the state where both the common man and the elites are sure of justice, but also in her primary constituency, her home. It is therefore, not by accident that her husband is rightly addressed as Mr. Project. Of course, he is blessed with the peace of a home, which his wife, Eberechi gives, and so can critically analyse situations towards taking the best of decisions thereby churning out the best of democracy dividends.
The sky remained a starting point for the ebullient symbol of law and family peace, as she still has many more years to serve her fatherland. And based on her antecedents and time tested performances, it will not be an understatement if one boldly say that higher offices beckon.
For your abilities and scandal free career pursuit, you are our Boss of the Week. Congratulations ma!
Boss Of The Week
Tony Elumelu: 60 Diamond Garlands for Africa’s Symbol of Enterprise
“…the Kingdom of Belgium conferred on me with the honorary distinction of Officer in the Order of Leopold, the country’s oldest and most important National Honour.
“I am humbled by this recognition of the work @TonyElumeluFDN in catalysing entrepreneurs across Africa and will continue to drive the economic empowerment of our brilliant young #Africanentrepreneurs to propel development in Africa,” the distinguished entrepreneur had reported.
In commemoration of of his diamond jubilee event, a symposium was held in his honour at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House.
The symposium tagged ’60 for 60’ was attended by 60 young beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, friends and colleagues.
Boss Of The Week
Subomi Plumptre: African Business Leader, Social Entrepreneur
By Eric Elezuo
It is no secret that the most valuable recognition is granted by third-parties. For those who move an industry forward, third-party recognition is not only a nice-to-have, but also a yardstick of tangible social impact.
When Subomi Plumptre was recently announced as a member of Forbes Business Council, it came as a logical acknowledgement of her palpable achievements. Having garnered over 22 years of experience on boards and in corporate organisations where she led strategy and communications campaigns, Subomi has started making her mark in another industry – finance.
As a matter of fact, financial acumen has always been inherent to her. A long-tenured board member of Alder Consulting, the leading creative intelligence firm in Nigeria, Subomi grewAlder`s investment portfolio by 400% in two years without holding a formal position as a finance executive.
In her current position as the co-Founder & Director at Volition Capital Investments Limited, an SEC-licensed asset management company, she is helping the African middle class to create wealth. At Volition Blue LLC, which she also co-founded, she builds bridges between African & US investors and founders. In this interview, Subomi speaks about her transition to finance as well as her social mission to educate Africans and Diasporans on financial literacy.
Boss Newspapers: Your transition into finance and your achievements in the industry are inspiring. Why did you choose to provide financial advisory and investment education to the middle class in Africa and the diaspora?
Subomi Plumptre: The middle class represents those who have made enough money for themselves and understand what it means to pay it forward. They know that by investing in someone else’s education or venture, they literally invest in the future — both for themselves and within their community. That is why for me, helping this demographic to create wealth feeds into a broader mission to impact society. A lot of global financial inclusion initiatives are typically targeted at the bottom of the pyramid. This is great. But we must not exclude the middle class who traditionally uplift economies by creating jobs.
Boss Newspapers: There are many prominent asset managers and other financial experts in the industry. Nowadays, there are many entrepreneurs who aspire to make life easier for Africans. What added value do you and your companies bring to the table?
Subomi Plumptre: In 2018, I created a new model for fund management and private equity using traditional African cooperatives. By pooling together funds from trusted networks, my co-founder and I created an accredited institutional fund with a seat at the table of global deals. The returns and in some cases, assets, were subsequently distributed back to the cooperatives. We have helped over 3,000 Africans save and invest about $30 million. That was our radical and innovative approach to financial inclusion. Today, we have many testimonials from clients who have funded their children’s tertiary education or purchased generational assets. In 2022, we received an SEC licence and our plan is to scale our model across Africa.
Boss Newspapers: Based on your profile, you are more than a financial expert, you are also a social entrepreneur. This means you are intentional about creating value beyond just your industry, but for the society at large. Is there anything special in your background that inspired you to become a social entrepreneur?
Subomi Plumptre: As far as I remember, I have always had a strong desire to develop others. I volunteered in various not-for-profit organisations; for instance the Nigeria Leadership Initiative where I served on the Governing Board.
Apart from my board experience, I have sponsored notable programs including education for out-of-school street kids through The Destiny Trust. These programs were life affirming for me, but I always noticed the same issue – the need for sustainable funding. I wanted to shift the narrative from philanthropy to social enterprise and that’s why I created my Foundation, Subomi Plumptre Trust to assist social entrepreneurs and also implement causes of my own.
Boss Newspapers: It is somehow difficult to understand what social entrepreneurs really do for those who are not into it. Could you please give any concrete example of your initiatives that can be classified as social entrepreneurship?
Subomi Plumptre: Through Volition Cap and Volition Blue, my co-founder and I fund businesses with social impact. For example, in 2022, Volition Blue invested in a US-based fund supporting underrepresented African founders who bring their innovations to the USA startup market. The same year, Volition Cap organised the first edition of the Africa Founders Immersion event in Dubai to open up growth and investment windows for African founders and investors. Our primary focus in delivering these initiatives was the lasting ecosystem impact that would outlive our companies.
At my foundation, the Subomi Plumptre Trust, I have trained about 10,000 individuals on financial literacy through my online courses. The idea is to teach people how to fish; in essence, to create their own wealth. My strong belief is that social entrepreneurship is a sustainable model for doing good and achieving results in society. That is why I wear two hats – business and social entrepreneurship.
Boss Newspapers: Thank you for your profound answers, Subomi. It has been a pleasure to learn about your business and how it serves the society.
Subomi Plumptre: It was my pleasure to share. Thank you for having me.
Boss Of The Week
Adedeji Adeleke: Celebrating a Cerebral Philanthropist at 66
By Eric Elezuo
With a net-worth of about 900 million in United States of American dollars, it is not hard to imagine that the erudite scholar and reputed oil and real estate magnate, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, is a force to reckon with in the Nigerian socio-political and economic terrain.
To many, he is the hitherto unknown ‘Baba Olowo’, as represented by his son, David Adeleke, in his hit song, Emi Omo Baba Olowo, to many others, he is just the father of one of Nigeria’s successful musicians, Davido, and to many others, he is the pathfinder that has helped in paving a path of fruitfulness for the Adeleke family in particular, and the people of Osun State in general.
Ebullient and renowned, Dr. Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke, a native of Ede in Osun State, was born on March 6, 1957 in Enugu State, to Ayoola Raji Adeleke and Esther Nnenna Adeleke. Growing up with his maternal grandmother, fashioned in him the distinct features of Nigerian-ism thus becoming one of the few Nigerians, who are privileged to savour the true Nigerian originality, boasting of two physical ethnicities – Yoruba and Igbo.
Adeleke’s linage is blessed as his siblings are also movers and shakers of the Nigerian political and economic environments. His elder brother, late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, was the first civilian governor of Osun State, and his younger brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is the present governor of Osun State.
Fondly called Deji by family members and loved ones, and Chairman by friends and associates, Dr. Adeleke, whose father was a renowned labour leader and activist, in addition to being the Balogun of Ede land and one time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is many things one.
Tapping from the Igbo background of his beloved mother and the Yoruba originality of his father, Dr. Adeleke has overtime showcased qualities that stood him out as a believer in the oneness of the country, Nigeria.
Dr. Adeleke lived his early life in Enugu, where he developed inert abilities to mastering business craftsmanship, before moving to Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Surulere Lagos, for his primary education. Thereafter, he proceeded to Seventh-Day Adventist Grammar School, Ede where he graduated from in 1975, obtaining his West African School Certificate in flying colours.
His brilliance, coupled with opportunities, created a leeway for him thereafter to proceed to Western Kentucky University in the United States of America where he distinguished himself in academics and other endeavours, and graduating with a Bachelors degree in Finance in 1979.
A thoroughbred lover of education, Adeleke followed up his bachelors degree triumph with an MBA in 1981 and thereafter a Ph.D. in International Business from Pacific Columbia University, Mills Valley, California in 1983. It is not an understatement to say the proverbial ‘baba olowo’ is well read.
Having completed the academic trilogy, and with undisputable qualifications, Adeleke returned to serve his fatherland in the capacity of a Corps member in the National Youth Service Corps scheme; a clarion call he obeyed with all his being as a true Nigerian.
Armed and totally ready to take on the world, Adeleke ventured into the entrepreneurial world, audaciously establishing a drilling company, Pacific Drilling Company Limited which soon became the brainchild of other entrepreneurial ventures, metamorphosing into Pacific Holdings Limited, with a distinct focus on finances and investments in different sectors of the Nigerian economy, which comprises other groups of companies with diverse biases, including Pacific Energy Limited.
An egghead of no mean abilities, Adeleke is one of few academics, who holds double doctoral degrees, as he was privileged to bag a second Ph.D from the University of Phoenix, Arizona USA, where he studiously laboured for his honours.
His lofty academic sojourns have in more ways than one paved the way for him to conquer the competitive world of entrepreneurship. He is also the founder and Chairman Board of Directors of Pacific Merchant Bank Ltd which later became one of the legacy banks in the guise of present day Unity Bank Plc.
Quintessential in all ramifications, Dr. Adeleke is a philanthropist of note as his foundations and establishments speak volumes of his worth, and what he is capable of doing. Among his many foundations, dedicated to the upliftment of mankind, is the Springtime Development Foundation (SDF), a not-for-profit NGO, which has become a vehicle for the awards of scholarships at all levels of education, and distribution of medical assistance to diverse medical units across board; locally and internationally to meet the needs of needy Nigerians.
Adeleke’s SDF is also the brain behind the establishment of the prestigious Adeleke University Ede, where he is the Pro-Chancellor. In addition, Dr. Adeleke sits on the board of various blue chip companies across the globe.
Adeleke is known to be not just a father in words, but highly impactful, consciously and unconsciously imparting his children and any other person that crosses his path with his Midas touch of gold.
It has been said that no one comes his way, and leaves without a meaningful impact in his life. With his SDF tool, not a few lives have witnessed a turnaround.
Dr. Adeleke is blessed with four children, two males and two females named Adewale Adeleke, David Adeleke (Davido), Sharon and Ashley Coco, from his beautiful wife, Veronica, who died in 2003, and many grandchildren. His children are living examples of his paternal influence as they all have carved a veritable niche and influence for themselves in differs areas of human endeavours.
His youngest son, Davido, is a world renowned musician and philanthropist, carting away awards after awards in many areas.
He also has numerous grandchildren among whom are Imade Adeleke, Hailey Adeleke and Ifeanyi Adeleke, who are Davido’s children.
Adeleke is a lover of life, and the good things that come with it. As a result, he owns a Bombardier Challenger 605 Business jet and a Bombardier Global Express 6000 for both classic luxury and ease of movement, as an international businessman, who is constantly on the move.
At 66, Adeleke could be described as an accomplished husband, father, nationalist and entrepreneur.
We salute your dexterity and pray for more of wealth and health and many more years of celebrations. Happy birthday a true legend!
