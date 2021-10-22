Lagos Govt Promises to Make Panel’s Report on Lekki Shooting Public

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has said the state government, under his leadership, would not make an attempt to cover up the findings and recommendations of the state’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the investigation of the Lekki toll gate incident and abuse of powers by the police.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said this on Thursday while speaking on the experience of the state during the #EndSARS protest.

The governor said the state will make a full disclosure of the final report of the panel to the public.

While concluding the judicial panel’s during on Monday, Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the panel, earlier said the panel would submit its findings on Lekki shooting, which include individual petitions on the incident to the state government and recommend compensation to the petitioners.

She said the report and recommendation would be made public by the state government.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, however, said whether the report is in favour of the state or not, the government would not make an attempt to cover it up, as the report would be helpful in strengthening true reconciliation and preventing re-occurrence of violence in the state.

“The panel concluded its sittings about three days ago and has asked for time to put the reports together behind closed doors. We do not know the content of the report, but we want to say publicly that, upon the handover of the report, we will be making it public. We will not cover up anything. This is not who we are and that is not what our government stands for.

“We will make full disclosure of whatever recommendations that the panel will come up with. I assure citizens of Lagos that we will not leave anything to chance,” he said.

Speaking on the procession held by youths at the Lekki tollgate in memory of the #EndSARS protests and those that died, Mr Sanwo-Olu said he ordered an unconditional release of those detained by the police, except one person who was caught with dangerous weapons at the scene.

He commended the police for being alive with their responsibility to identify and isolate troublemakers from among law-abiding people who conduct themselves in line with the laws.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also urged the youth to be stakeholders in the rebuilding and development of the state, reiterating his commitment to reconciliation.

“It is exactly a year ago today when Lagos was hit by violence in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests. Lagos witnessed massive destruction of infrastructure, iconic buildings, transport infrastructure, police station and others.

“Today being a year after the event, there is no better time to say how difficult it has been for us as a state and how committed it has been for us. As tough as it is, the government will certainly not shy away from its responsibility. We see the incident as a challenge and we will fix it with everything that we have.”

He said although the destruction had slowed down operational activities of the affected public institutions, the government needs the cooperation of the youths towards a greater Lagos.

Premium Times