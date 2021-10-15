We Did Not Attack Obiano, Not Responsible for Killings in South East – IPOB

By Eric Elezuo

The spate of violent attacks resumed in Rivers State during the week when the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, was brutally attacked, but escaped being assassinated by the whiskers on Thursday midnight.

Sekibo’s attack became the second of the PDP high profile chieftains to be attacked in the state. This is after the home of Senator Lee Maeba, who represented Rivers South-East senatorial district, and a stauch follower of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was invaded and vandalized in October, 2022.

It was said that the invaders were people suspected to be government thugs. An eyewitness, who identified himself as Maeba’s brother, had narrated that the intruders, armed with dangerous weapons, struck in the early hours, smashing windscreens of vehicles and destroying other valuables.

Reports say persons, numbering over 20, invaded Maeba’s residence in Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Port Harcourt, destroying his personal properties, including cars. The assailants manhandled those found within the vicinity of the property and totally destroyed whatever that was within reach. However, Senator Maeba, who was absent at the time of the attack, escaped assassination as it was said that one of the hoodlums who beat up the senator’s brother, hinted that had the senator been at home, only one bullet would have settled the issue. A PDP press statement however, alleged that the thugs, who carried out the attack were sent by the chairman, Obior Akpor Local Government.

Like it happened to Senator Maeba, the attackers of Dr Sekibo, appeared more acceptable as they dressed in Police uniform to avoid suspicion and detection. Eyewitness acciunt said the hoodlums opened fire on Sekibo’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.

It is on record that the party has been having a running battle with the Nyesom Wike-led government over the venue to host its presidential campaign. On many occasions, proposed venue has been canceled due to reasons not unconnected to the bitter rivalry between Governor Wike and the PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu on one hand, and the presidential candidate, on the other hand. The latest was the revocation of the use of the state-owned stadium after permission was granted a few days earlier.

Consequently, the party had sought a neutral space to host its campaign necessitating the visit of Sekibo to Rainbow Town, where he was attacked

Confirming the incident at a news briefing, Sekibo, gave graphic details of how he ran into the attackers, and how he eascaped, saying his car was riddled with bullets and the venue of the proposed rally set on fire, while policemen, inadvertently watched the inferno.

He said: “As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the inferno opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”

In October 2022, the crisis in the party deepened after Wike declared that the state chapter of the party would not campaign for Atiku ahead of the 2023 general elections. Ever since, it has been a rat race between party at the national level and the Rivers State chapter.

But the Police in the state have exonerated itself, saying the attackers must have been ‘suspected thugs’, according to a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko.

“There was a distress call to the control room at about 2 am on Friday, 10th February 2023, that Dr Abiye Sekibo was attacked by suspected thugs along Intel in the Rainbow axis of Port-Harcourt.

“On the basis of the call, Six patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene. By the time the teams arrived, the suspected thugs had fled.

“Nonetheless, the teams remained to forestall further destruction. Meanwhile, normalcy has returned, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police has ordered investigation into the incident,” the Police confirmed.

Meanwhile, of the two attacks on Maeba in October 2022, and on Sekibo on Thursday, accusing fingers have been pointed at the Rivers State governor even as no concrete evidence has suggested he was involved.