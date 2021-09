Renowned industrialist, Chief Jonathan Obafemi Olopade, is dead.

Jonathan A. Obafemi Olopade was born in Lagos on the 31st of July, 1926. He started his professional career in 1963 at Messrs. G. Maunsel & Patners (Consulting Engineers) in the United Kingdom where he worked as a Junior Engineer on the White City/ Baker Street Road construction in London and was also involved the traffic survey in the new diversion of traffic from the Centre City in Chester, England.

Details soon…

