Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, in a now-deleted Instagram Story post has accused her husband, Tuface, of infidelity. In the post, Annie claimed that Tuface’s family never found her worthy of him despite all her efforts.

She said, “I’m a patient woman, I am not a fool innocent! Your family never loved me from the beginning, no matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them. I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have tried.”(sic).

Annie further claimed that the singer spent nights under the same roof with one of his baby mamas after taking his kids to Disney Land.

“What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spends nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother! How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero and she stays with you and the kids under the same roof for nights?” she claimed.

In the post, Annie urged her husband to do better and also indicted the singer’s manager, Efe. Annie further claimed that Tuface’s baby mamas use his children ‘as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish’.

She wrote, “Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish! I try to stay gracious!! You’re not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are!!! But today, this move by you, Efe, Frankie, and your family is unacceptable.”

