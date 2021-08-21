By Eric Elezuo

When diligence, focus, commitment to duty, painstaking attitude and goal getting is put on a scale, only those who are determined to succeed, those who have burnt the bridges of ineptitude will willingly step forward. They are the bourgeoises in the land of never-say-never. They are men like Osagie Alfred, the ebullient and indefatigable Senior Partner at West Norwood Realty, a professional services firm established to be the most preferred ethical and enterprising real estate firm in its chosen markets. The man, whose indefatigable achievements, is a toast of many, had also spent quality time at Northcourt Valuers, a real estate valuation services company underpinned by a strong real estate research, advisory and transaction structuring component. His movements in the professional fields are characterised by greatness.

Without mincing words, Osagie Alfred is a typical example of the I came, I saw and I conquered stock, having taking by storm the business of real estate and valuation to a level and height never imagined. And of course, he is still conquering. He has practically become a reference point in the business he found himself in today, and many other endeavours, his quick discerning acumen has laid hold of.

A native of Ovia South West of Edo State, Osagie was born in Lagos to Mr. Daniel and Mrs. Abosede Alfred on April 18 many years ago. He grew up on Lagos Island where he also kick started his early education at Ireti Primary School, Ikoyi. In 2004, after his secondary school education, he proceeded to Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, where he obtained a Higher Diploma i Estate Management.

Still pursuing his dreams, he enrolled in the prestigious University of Lagos, and graduated with Bachelors degree in Estate Management before attending the University College of Estate Management (UCEM), Reading, United Kingdom, where he is expecting to obtain an M.Sc on graduation. Osagie’s love for education truly paid off as he has remained a force to reckon in the field of estate, where he devoted his time to.

A distinguished religious person, who has absolute reverence for God, Osagie serves as a choir master and Sunday School superintendent in his local church, in addition to mentoring teenagers and young adults in every area of life as part of his huge social corporate programme. Those who knows him have confessed variously that he is an unrepentant giver, and hardly allows anyone he comes across to go empty handed.

Shortly after graduation from school, Osagie kicked off his professional career, berthing at ZS Associates where he functioned as Assistant Surveyor between 2004 and 2005. Having shown the mettle he is made of, exceling in functions such as conducting lettings and sales inspections; and, negotiating rent and sale values, in addition to preparing and administering management routine correspondences as well as taking inventory for fittings of various properties during pre-occupation exercises among others. he was lifted to the Assistant Head, Valuation and Investment at John Zedomi & Associates where he did periodic valuation of assets belonging to oil servicing companies and manufacturing companies for insurance and mortgage purposes and valued assets belonging to Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Abuja in excess of many other job descriptions. He left the desk in 2008, having spent three years on the job.

In April 2008, Osagie relocated to the academia, and was employed as Ad-hoc Teaching Assistant at the Department of Estate Management, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State. He tutored students on

Feasibility and Viability Studies (ESM 507, and ESM 508) and Investment Analysis (ESM 705) and Introduction to Property Valuation (ESM 201) before leaving in February 2009.

He actually returned to the estate industry in September 2009, and became Head, Property Investment Research and Valuation at John Zedomi & Associates, and was saddled among others with the responsibility of reviewing contract documents concerning properties being transacted, and conducting property audit and portfolio analysis on residential properties. He was in that position till November 2011, when he was elevated to the office of Head, Property Marketing and Advisory, By February 2012, he climbed yet another ladder as he was grabbed by Propertygate Development & Investment Plc. as the Real Estate Advisor, completing in January 2013, and leaving the company much better than he met it.

As all round professional, Osagie’s next port of career call was Mama Cass Restaurants Limited, Nigeria, where he became the Corporate Facilities & Project Manager with the wholesome responsibility of coordinating new constructions, refurbishment, maintenance and repair services including electrical systems, machines and equipment, HVAC systems, alarm systems, CCTV systems, intercom, gas systems, stand-by power generating sets, water treatment, motor vehicles and other services for the corporate offices, two production plants, 12 cafeterias, Bake Off shops and several outdoor canteens and parties nation-wide. He was more of a superman, coordinating his functions effortlessly.

In October 2013, Osagie relocated to the banking sector, and was at the Asset & Leasing Management of

Stanbic IBTC Holding Company, a position he held till August 2015. While at the bank, he was responsible for over 250 commercial leases comprising bank locations, locations occupied by subsidiaries of the

bank, car park leases and ATM locations. In addition, he supervised purchase transactions for bank owned locations; disposal of surplus real estate assets, service charge liaison services at multi-tenanted commercial properties; investment properties owned by the bank and the pension subsidiary, and many more.

He proceeded to be the Director, Real Estate Services at Northcourt Limited, Nigeria , immediately after leaving Stanbic IBTC Bank creating and supervising real estate management & valuation divisions of the company, and overseeing the branch operations in two major locations of Abuja and Port Harcourt.

By sheer dint of hard work, he was moved to become Director, Valuation, Asset Management & Advisory

in January 2020 bore the company’s burden of Valuation (investment value, market value& forced sale condition) for a financial institution and Advisory service on asset disposal options for a financial institution among others. His performance took him up within a space of four months to much higher position, and so in June 2020, he moved to Senior Partner (Consultant) position of West Norwood Realty, where he meticulously oversee the development of strategic business operations and sales strategy, consulting on real estate services and the facilities management of a large residential estate in Lagos as well as establishing a sustainable strategy for a real estate services subsidiary firm.

A solid believer in ethics, expertise and excellence, Osagie has created his own, living in fullness and drawing with him a long list of adherents and disciples who have splendid stories to tell. He is not one to be bamboozled into subjection, as he relishes the fact that ‘a good reason cannot make an unethical decision ethical’.

Apart from his graduate degree in Estate Management, Osagie also holds the Facility Management Professional (FMP) credential with International Facility Management Association (IFMA) USA, a member of the Certified Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria and a Member of the African Real Estate Society.

Other professional Certifications, Affiliations, Trainings and accreditations attached to his growing profile include

Accredited Mediator – Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors RICS – UK, Coach and Assessor – Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors RICS mediation training, and Registered Surveyor & Valuer with the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria [ESVARBON]

He is also a Chartered Commercial Surveyor, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors RICS – UK, Associate Member, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers [NIESV], Facility Management Professional (FMP) – International Facility Management Association, Accredited Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ACRETM Mediator, Health, Safety and Environment 1, 2 & 3 Certifications and Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH), UK – Level 2 Award Professional Development (Formal & Informal) and a host of others. He is also proficient in Financial Modelling & Advanced Excel and has excellent numeric and analytical skills.

He is highly creative, a quick learner, and possess a good interpersonal and communication skills, which has seen him conquer his field of endeavours. This is not forgetting that self-motivated and also a good team player with Integrity and proven strength of character.

Osagie is not done, his catalogue of achievements notwithstanding as he constantly in the business of exploring new knowledge, coaching, mentoring, solving problems and and above networking perfectly.

He is happily married to his heartthrob, and together, they are blessed with a wonderful family.

Sir, for your knack for success and the ability to hold your own and be the best you can be, you are our Boss of the Week. Congratulations!

