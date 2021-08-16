The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has in the early hours of today Monday 16th August, announced the major opposition candidate, Hakainde Hichilema as the winner of the presidential elections last Thursday

Declaring the election results, the Chairman of the electoral body, Justice Esau Chulu said: ‘I therefore declare the said Hakainde Hichilema to be president-elect of the Republic of Zambia this 16th day of August’ as the 59-year-old recorded 2,810,777 votes as against 1,814,201 votes gotten by incumbent President Edgar Lungu in results gotten from 155 out of the 156 constituencies in the southern African country.

This announcement, Trek Africa Newspaper can gather, has thrown the nation into wild jubilation. Though, President Lungu is yet to concede defeat by congratulating Mr. Hichilema who is the candidate of the United Party for National Development (UPND), it is hoped that he will do so as to avoid violence in the Land of Chipolopolo. International observers has considered the elections peaceful.

The President-elect Hakainde Hichilema has contested for the presidency on five previous attempts.

Like this: Like Loading...