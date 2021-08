Celebrated journalist and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has paid a courtesy to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, in his palace.

According to Momodu, “It was one hour of an extraordinary session and Royal blessings with my spiritual father THE OONI OF IFE OBA ADEYEYE ENITAN OGUNWUSI OJAJA II earlier today…”

