Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari Prays in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, joined his kinsmen in Daura, Katsina State to observe the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

The prayers which took place at the Kofar Arewa Prayer ground were led by the Chief Imam of the town, Alhaji Safiyanu Yusuf.

President Buhari who dressed in a sky blue flowing robe (Babanriga) arrived at the prayer ground at 10am in a black limousine.

The prayers started immediately after he arrived.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq, who had earlier arrived at the prayer ground, offered prayers for the President and for Nigeria.

He also enjoined Daura residents to always remember the President in their prayers.

Both the President and the Emir of Daura later exchanged kola nuts and slaughtered rams in accordance with the dictates of the Sallah prayers.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari and the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Kabir, also joined other Muslims in the state to offer Sallah prayers in Katsina on Tuesday.

