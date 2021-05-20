Headline

Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City Donates Medical Equipment

Editor 2 days ago
0 34 Less than a minute

There was joy and gratitude on the faces of beneficiaries as Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City, District 9110 donated some medical equipment and supplies to the General Hospital, Akodo and Primary Health Centre,  Ikota Lekki  Lagos.

According to Club President, Rotarian Yemi Fakayejo, Esq, these donations were in line with Rotary’s Maternal and Child Health Month programme.

Members of Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City making the presentation

Before the equipment were handed over to the respective facilities, Rtn Fakayejo urged them to ensure that they take care of the items and deploy them effectively to the benefit of the community.

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

My Husband Died on Good Friday, Not Saturday – Joe Odumakin

April 6, 2021

NBA to Begin Legal Actions Against FG, Military, Condemns Lekki Killings

October 21, 2020

Dapchi Girls: Mrs. Saraki Calls For Citizen Engagement & Increased Vigilance To Combat Forced Abductions

March 2, 2018

See Reasons Senate’s Establishing Agency for Repentant Boko Haram Members

February 21, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: