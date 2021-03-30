Ahead of London Trip, Buhari Meets Service Chiefs

Ahead of his trip to London today, President Muhammadu Buhari met with the country’s service chiefs at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

At the meeting include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; National Security Adviser to the President, Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.); the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, amongst others, were also at the meeting.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021, according to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Buhari is embarking on the medical trip at a time members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors have declared their intention to commence a strike on April 1.

The President’s trip also comes a time when the country is bedeviled with many security challenges including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, amongst others.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...