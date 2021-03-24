NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine, Heroin Heading to UK, Australia

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a drug trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, and intercepted various hard drugs packaged for shipping to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, the Maldives and New Zealand in some courier firms in Lagos State.

Owolabi was arrested by undercover narcotics agents attached to two international courier companies in Lagos after one kilogramme of cocaine concealed in cream containers and meant for shipping to Dublin was intercepted in one of the courier firms.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, another 200grammes of cocaine meant for shipping to London, United Kingdom, were also intercepted in the same courier firm.

The agency also announced the interception of 320grammes of heroin concealed in earrings coming from Congo and meant for Australia, and another 390grammes of cocaine concealed in men’s clothing and being shipped to Northern Ireland at a different courier firm in Lagos.

The statement read in part, “While 500grammes of cannabis Sativa concealed in automobile parts going to New Zealand was seized at one of the courier companies, 200grammes of methamphetamine hidden inside an award plaque and going to New Zealand, with another 200grammes of methamphetamine concealed in a book and going to the Maldives, were equally intercepted in another firm.

“Besides the arrest of Owolabi, efforts are ongoing to track and arrest other traffickers behind the other unaccompanied illicit drugs packaged as parcels for shipment to Europe.”

The Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), commended the officers involved in the operations and charged them to continue till all criminals were out of the illicit trade.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...