Nyesom Wike: Recreating Governance with Veritable Dividends

Someone once said that delivering good governance to people who gave you their votes is not rocket science; that it is not only deliverable but absolutely possible, and one man has proved it with back to back dividends of democracy, cutting across all sectors of administration and human endeavours. That man is the action Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike aka Mr Project, and clearly Nigeria’s most visible governor at the moment.

Simply put, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

An Ikwerre man from Rumuepirikom in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, Wike was born on December 13, 1963. He is an astute politician, irrepressible lawyer and undaunted hard worker, who is the sixth and current Governor of Rivers State. He is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and had his university education at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology after passing through De-General E-Processing Center and Government Secondary School, Eneka at various times.

Wike was appointed Minister of State for Education on July 14, 2011 during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was later upgraded to the status of the Acting Minister of Education, after Mrs Ruqqayatu Ahmed Rufa’i was sacked. He resigned, and was replaced by Viola Onwuliri before finishing his term to campaign for Governor of Rivers State. In 2014, he won the Rivers State People’s Democratic Party primary and chose former Secretary to the State Government Ipalibo Banigo as his running mate for deputy governor.

Wike defeated Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tonye Princewill of the Labour Party in the April 11 gubernatorial elections to emerge as governor. His election was nullified by the Trubunal and the Appeal Court, but as a child of destiny, the Supreme Court upturned all rulings and returned his mandate.

Again, on April 3, 2019, INEC declared Nyesom Wike winner of Rivers State governorship polls to begin another four years tenure.

A lover of education, Wike made elaborate plans for educational reform. He declared public primary and secondary education free. This he did shortly after he took the oath of office to start his second term, and refused to bulge even as complaints trailed his decision.

In 2019, Wike through the State Ministry of Education announced free registration for participating locals of the state in the annual JAMB examination.

He was considered a superman when he kicked-off the construction of three (3) major flyovers simultaneously in Port Harcourt. The location of the flyovers are at Garrison, Rumoukoro and Artillery. These are all completed today, commissioned and in use.

In his words: “I can walk around the entire Rivers State today without security because my administration and the PDP have fulfilled their promises to transform the state for the benefit of all.

“I have not disappointed the people of Rivers State and I have not disappointed the party that gave me the privilege to contribute my own quarter to the development of the state.”

Many people refer to Wike as stubborn, fearless and unbridled, and of course he is not far from any these by the way he conduct his affairs to ensure the people of Rivers State have the best of administration, and that no one is cheated.

You only need to take a short trip to Rivers State, especially the capital, Port Harcourt, to fully come to grasp the magic the Governor of the state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is performing. It will never be an exaggeration to say that the outspoken governor has not only handed over the dividend of democracy to his people within his six years spell as governor, but has done it with much panache and fanfare, giving glory to God for all he has been able to do.

Between December 21 and 24, 2020, some road projects constructed by Governor Wike’s administration under the urban renewal programame were inaugurated.

Beginning with the Emeyal Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriyai Streets, which were commissioned by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the team moved to the dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street the next day, and they were commissioned by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Following in the same track, Woji Road and Obaji Street were commissioned on wednesday, December 23 with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde as Special Guest of honour, while the reconstructed Aker Base Road Rumuolumini was commissioned on Thursday December 24 by the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

These are in isolation of the many numerous infrastructural provisions he has been saddled with prior to the present.

The governor, without mincing words, is not on the same page with the Federal Government, which he has accused of insensitivity in the affairs of Nigerians.

“I regret that the yearning of Nigerians for better life, better education, health care system, basic infrastructure, have remained illusive because of the insensitivity of the incumbent Federal government,” he tweeted. He has therefore, not bothered to be the good books of the ruling party, and has ceaselessly carried out his mandate to his people without fear or favour

Between December and date, the governor, who has been significantly and justifiably nicknamed Mr. Project, has commissioned projects running into tens, not to mention hundreds of others still under construction. some of these projects include but not limited to Rumuekini-Aluu Road, Dualized Saakpenwa-Bori Road, Bolo Internal Roads, Internal Roads In Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Isiodu Road In Emohu LGA, Eleme-Afam (Oyigbo) Road, GRA Phase Two Roads, Rebisi Flyover, Government House Clinic, which has been ‘ambitiously equipped to keep leaders at home instead of flying abroad for medicals, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Cinema and Restaurant.

The new Government House Clinic is fully equipped with state-of-the-art operating theatre, top anaesthesia ventilator, ICU Room, Endoscopy Suite, MRI Machines, Laboratory, Pharmacy and 24 hours ambulance service to serve elder statesmen, Government House personnel, judges and legislators. The clinic is endowed with a host of other equipment that perfectly conform to international standards.

Wike confessed that he was lucky to achieved all he has achieved because “no godfather is controlling me”. Also, according to the Chairman, Ovation Media group, Chief Dele Momodu, who was in his entourage during the commissioning of the Real Madrid Football Academy, “Wike’s strength lies in his ability to do unusual things while being underrated and disparaged without getting distracted. The courage to pursue his dreams has made him the most visible governor in Nigeria.”

Wike is not just a good party man, but very cordial. Behind that tough look is a man, who cares about his fellow man. Just on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Governor hosted some his colleagues from the Niger Delta including Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri during the commissioning of the Real Madrid Football Academy, which was done by the honorable Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare. It was one moment of togetherness devoid of party politics; that is the vintage Wike.

The governor, who said he is rushing projects ‘so as not to leave liabilities for my successor’ is married to his beloved wife, Eberechi, a high court justice, and they are blessed with three adorable children.

