I Won’t Engage in Media War with Lawan, Says Akeredolu

Eric 3 days ago
The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu said he would not react to the statement credited to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on the issue of insecurity in the country, saying he was not interested in engaging any person or group of persons in media war on the issue, especially the ones that concern the South-West.

The Governor stated this through his Special Assistant on New Media, Mr Olabode Olatunde.

He said, “At the risk of being repetitive, the Governor Akeredolu-led South-West Governors will not go into the arena of media conflict with crisis entrepreneurs and divisionists.”

The Punch

