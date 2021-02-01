Sunday Igboho Takes War Against Herdsmen to Ogun

A Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho on Monday, stormed some parts of Ogun State and vowed to flush out killer herdsmen in the troubled areas in the state.

Igboho, who stopped briefly in Abeokuta around 4pm and had a brief interaction with his supporters, later proceeded to Ketuland where some soldiers allegedly connived with herdsmen to flog some farmers for not allowing them grazing their cattle on their farms in Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state.

While addressing his followers in Abeokuta, the activist said, “I observe there is an injustice from the herdsmen because they know the power that they have in the Federal Government. So, they behave as if Yoruba people are nobody. They kill our people, they kidnap our people, and they rape our women.”

“Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping would be flushed out,” Igboho vowed.

When asked whether he would limit his activism to Igangan, his hometown in Oyo State, Igboho said, “Not only Igangan, we are going to visit all Yorubaland and ensure there is peace everywhere.”

The activist lauded the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for allowing him in the state.

The PUNCH had reported that Remmy Hazzan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Abiodun, said Igboho was free to come to the state for consultation.

Appreciating the gesture, the activist said, “We have not visited the governor, we will do that after we have flushed the Fulani herdsmen out of the state.

“I am going to Yewa because that is where the Fulani are wreaking havoc.”

When contacted by The PUNCH, the Eselu of Iseluland in Yewa North, Oba AKintunde Akinyemi, confirmed the presence of Igboho in the troubled area.

