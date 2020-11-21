Pendulum: As Peace Returns to Oyigbo, My Candid Observations

Fellow Nigerians, please, let me confess that no one hates war more than me. One of my dreams in life is to win the Nobel Peace prize, even if it is a tall order, and possibly sheer fantasy, but my obsession with peace makes me strive to preach non-violence whenever I have the chance. However, sadly, I believe some Nigerians think war is a tea party. They revel in it and relish it, endlessly, without considering the repercussions. They glorify violence as if it serves any real useful purpose beyond the maiming and killing of people, fortunes and nations. I have read about wars, I have visited war fronts and watched horrific scenes from war films, and I know no one should ever wish for war. Most wars are unnecessary, and many wars end senselessly because they often terminate at the negotiating table where they should have started in the first place. So why fight, destroy and perish in wars? Pointless!

So, you can imagine my mood as we drove out of Port Harcourt on Thursday, November 19, 2020, heading to Oyigbo, a place that has been in the news for more bad reasons than good in recent times. I had been under pressure to go on the fact-finding mission to the latest theatre of war in Nigeria and I’m glad I did.

Here then is the summary of my recent expedition to RIVERS STATE. I had interviewed MAZI NNAMDI KANU weeks back and his fans were very happy because a came across as a First Class brain who knew onions. The brilliant man himself tweeted the following day expressing his satisfaction with my comportment and describing me as the Larry King of Africa, a compliment I truly appreciate.

Thereafter, his fans and others requested me to interview GOVERNOR NYESOM WIKE. By popular demand, and because I always believe a journalist must hear and ventilate the other side of any story, I contacted the irresistible and irrepressible Governor of Rivers State. He easily and readily accepted my invitation to join me for a chat on one of my Instagram live sessions and requested that his aides contact me to set it up. The interview went well, and he answered my questions as candidly and as boldly as he could. He didn’t mince words about his sharp disagreement with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB he leads.

Some people who are extremely loyal to Kanu got angry. They said Wike was lying. They said he was the one who ordered the killing and mass murder of the people in OYIGBO or OBIGBO (depending on which side you belong). They challenged me to go to the town and see the level of destruction and devastation. During my interview with the Governor, I had also asked questions about his developmental projects because the session was not just about his altercation with Kanu. It was also about his almost six years stewardship of Rivers State and his political career so far. The Governor immediately invited the Ovation Media Group to visit Rivers and see things for themselves. He was confident that given the infrastructural development Rivers State had witnessed under his watch, we would require over two weeks to cover his projects. We accepted his challenge and we headed to Rivers, prepared to spend a little over a week, regardless of what was on ground. We were pleasantly surprised. Two weeks and counting, our team is still in Rivers State. There is simply so much to be seen. Our visit involved traveling and traversing the length and breadth of Rivers State.

Some people who have been following our trip insisted that I must visit OYIGBO, a part of the State which they alleged has been under military siege. Of course, we were always going to visit OYIGBO because of what had transpired. As journalists we would have been remiss and failing in our duty if we did not.

Therefore, unknown to those who felt I had bottled it and had possibly succumbed to Governor Wike’s persuasion, I was already making plans and arranging reconnaissance and security for the trip to Oyigbo. I was determined to see the possible bloodbath and devastation that I was reading about constantly on social media. Nobody can pressurise me into doing or not doing something that I consider important, worthwhile and newsworthy. To be fair, I received no pressure whatsoever on this matter from Governor Wike. Indeed, when I needed it, he promptly provided us with the security that we needed.

During our visit to Rivers State, I was compelled to make a quick dash to Ghana for some engagements. Then, suddenly in the middle of planning the trip to Ghana, former President Jerry John Rawlings sadly passed on. I spent more time in Accra than I had planned but eventually returned to Port Harcourt where we had temporarily set up base in order to properly cover the State and provide our readers and viewers with accurate news and footage of what has been going on in Rivers State in the past five years and more..

It was after my return from Accra that I met with Governor Wike and informed him of our plans to visit Oyigbo. As I have said, he had no objection. In fact, he immediately called his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, a perfect gentleman, and told him to facilitate our journey. The State provided vehicles and security. The Governor said he had previously told me that I was free to visit any part of Rivers State unhindered, and that he was serious and had not been joking. He did not want to prejudice or compromise our story or be seen to do so.