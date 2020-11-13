Silec Initiative Founder, Sunny Irakpo, Bags COVID-19 Awareness Award

The Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, a United States Government, Department of State sponsored Exchange Programme has presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Amb. Sunny Irakpo, an anti-drug abuse activist and Founder/President Silec Initiatives, a not for profit making organization foremost in the campaign against drug abuse and addiction, and for youth development and empowerment with over a decade of his public advocacy which has attracted a lot of institutions and gone beyond the shores of continents of the world.

Irakpo, who is an alumni of the U.S Government Exchange Programme, Department of State International Visitor’s Leadership Programme, received the prestigious award for being part of the world record Initiative, for World Guinness Book of Record, The Shout Project which began from the U.S Department of State and was recognised by the United Nations Development Programme and UNICEF as an innovative project during the pandemic. He was also named as one the heroes of the pandemic by the U.S Embassy, Nigeria as published in the newsletter of the U.S Government Exchange Alumni Association issue 3, June 2020.

The project which also received support from 50 organisations across Asian countries has helped in spreading awareness and positive messages on COVID-19 reaching out to people by watching in amazement as leaders put smiles on their faces.

Sunny Irakpo, who made his entry video messages in Isoko Language, a rich socio-cultural ethic nationality of Delta State south -south region of Nigeria, and also done in English language version to send positive messages to people in communities affected by COVID-19, showcases such passion to the global communities voicing very confidently that we shall overcome COVID-19.

The Shout project which has the participation of over 8,000 leaders with video messages collated with a total of 70 hours of video footage from over 190 countries with irakpo selected to represent Nigeria, their messages has reached over one million views and people globally.

While speaking on the success of the project ,the project director, Bhoshaga Mitrran Ravi Chandran from west Lafayette, Indiana, USA, said like every other project, it has been quite challenging but “we certainly were blown away by the massive support this project has attained. it was due to the valuable leaders like you ‘Irakpo’ joining the initiative.”

On his official congratulatory message to Amb. Sunny Irakpo states; on behalf of the entire 25 members of the Shout Team across eight (8) countries namely Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, South Africa, Myanmar and the United States of America, we appreciate your active participation that gave this project its boost creating positive messages across the world on COVID-19. We look for future collaborations, he concluded.

Responding to the virtual video project which had over One million views across several nations of the world, Irakpo said this new honour is quite encouraging, reflecting my passion for public health and societal progress and development. In humility, I dedicate this Award to God Almighty who is the source of my inspiration, My lovely daughter and Darling wife for all the sacrifices and encouragement, my family for their unwavering support and to every hard working youth, my Partners and mentors, Team Silec and the true leaders working very harder to solve our human problems, in our collective efforts to make the world better and greater.

“I am not taking this onerous support over these years for granted, as I thank the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, United Nations Development Program and the U.S Department of State for this prestigious project and award, Irakpo concluded.

