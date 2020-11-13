Character: A Charge to Maximizing your ‘SELF’ for Global Impacts

By Tolulope Adegoke

“The word ‘SELF’ connotes: Sharing with Everyone, Loving unconditionally, and Finding peace in your old age.

Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your ‘SELF’”. – Tolulope A. Adegoke

If you do not think about the future, you may not have a brighter one.

If you cannot take a major step, you cannot have a future.

It is you acting deliberately in line with your goals.

Character is who you are when no one is watching. Charm is a woman’s strength, while strength is a man’s charm

Our job is not to see through one another, but to see one another through.

One of the most difficult thing to give away is kindness, because it is like a baton which usually return in unexpected manners.

When we hurt, there is no sweeter revenge than to forgive.

For every minute of anger, it is said that sixty (60) seconds of happiness is lost.

So, why worry? Chances make our parents, but choices make our friends.

Although, our tongues weigh practically nothing,

But how come so few a people can bridle it.

If you need a position, you must be positioned enough to have a mission.

If you need to fulfil your mission, you must have a clear vision.

Refuel your vision, through meditation for rejuvenation and revitalization.

To arrive at your mission, you must embrace stable or consistent submission.

If you must achieve your vision, then you must suspend the television for a while.

If you desire to be on the television, you must avoid the television as an addiction.

The height of your position is determined by the visions that you are exposed to.

And to have acute breakthroughs, you must actively breakthrough in your thoughts and in your words (and works).

One major thing that must break for you to go through is the ‘SELF’ in you…

The word ‘SELF’ connotes:

Sharing with Everyone, Loving unconditionally, and Finding peace in your old age.

Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your ‘SELF’.

Listen and download Spoken word single (MP3), titled: “CHARACTER” By Tolulope A. Adegoke via the link below:

https://www.reverbnation.com/tolulopeaadegoke/song/31231966-character-spokenword

OR contact: adegoketolulope1022@gmail.com

Thank you!

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.

Like this: Like Loading...