Just In: Lagos Further Relaxes Curfew Now 10pm to 6am

Babajide Sanwo-Olu with Dr Femi Hamzat

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state.

“The curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am,” a statement from the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso added.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity’.

“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly,” the statement said.

