Escaped Prisoners in Edo Return

A total of 25 inmates, out of the 1,900 inmates, who escaped from Oko and Sapele Road Correctional Centre popularly called White House, Benin last Monday when hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters stormed the two prisons, have reportedly surrendered themselves to the authorities.



One of the inmates, who gave his name as Alex Ose, 40, a taxi driver, said that he has been awaiting trial since 2014 when he was arrested for armed robbery in the Edo State capital of Benin.

The awaiting trial inmate, according to Tribune Online, however, confessed that the escape provided him a perfect opportunity to be home with his wife and children, adding that he ran in the ensuing bedlam when the protesters stormed the correctional centre and ordered them to escape. He maintained that he is innocent of the crime he was incarcerated for.

