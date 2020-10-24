Featured

I’m Still Jagaban, Tinubu Declares During Visit to Sanwo-Olu

Eric 1 day ago
0 31 Less than a minute

All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has lamented the invasion and wanton looting of public and private assets in the state of late.

Tinubu made this known on Saturday when he paid a visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House in Marina.

Addressing journalists after the meeting with the governor, Tinubu said he did not travel out of the country as reported by some sections of the media.

He told reporters that the purpose of his meeting with Sanwo-Olu was to ask him if he had ordered soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

The former Lagos governor said he asked Sanwo-Olu “if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.”

Tinubu has come under fire in the last few days over the Lekki incident as rampaging hoodlums burnt down investments reportedly linked with him including a television station, a newspaper house as well as assets of the Lekki Concession Company, the managers of the toll gate.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Just In: Dariye to Serve 10 Years Instead of 14, Court Rules

November 16, 2018

Confirmed: Jide Sanwo-Olu Still in Lagos Gubernatorial Race

September 14, 2018

No Certificate of Return for Candidates Declared Winner Under Duress, Says INEC

March 8, 2019

CAX Africa 2020: Embracing African Stories

February 20, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: