I’m Still Jagaban, Tinubu Declares During Visit to Sanwo-Olu

All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has lamented the invasion and wanton looting of public and private assets in the state of late.

Tinubu made this known on Saturday when he paid a visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House in Marina.

Addressing journalists after the meeting with the governor, Tinubu said he did not travel out of the country as reported by some sections of the media.

He told reporters that the purpose of his meeting with Sanwo-Olu was to ask him if he had ordered soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.

The former Lagos governor said he asked Sanwo-Olu “if he didn’t order the attack, who ordered the attack? That’s all I needed from him.”

Tinubu has come under fire in the last few days over the Lekki incident as rampaging hoodlums burnt down investments reportedly linked with him including a television station, a newspaper house as well as assets of the Lekki Concession Company, the managers of the toll gate.

The Punch

