Edo 2020: Obaseki Leads As Results Trickle In
Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party has recorded more votes from the results of the 10 Local Governments declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
From the results declared so far, Obaseki is leading his All Progressive Congress rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by a wide margin.
SEE DECLARED RESULTS
1) Igwueme LGA
PDP 7,870
APC 5,199
Total 13170
Total votes cast 13,382
Election materials snatched in Ward 8, Unit 2
2) Esan North-East
APC 6,556
PDP 13579
Valid votes 20,369
Total votes cast 20,730
3) Esan Central
APC 6,719
PDP 10,794
4) Ipobo Okha
APC 18,218
PDP 41,030
5) Owombe
APC 5,972
PDP 10,022
6) Egor LGA
APC 10,202
PDP 27,621
7) Owan East
APC 19,295
PDP 14,762
8) Owan West
APC 11,193
PDP 11,485
9) Esan South-East
APC 9,237
PDP 10,565
10) Ovia North East
APC 9,907
PDP 16,987
The Punch