Opinion: Potentiality Digest: Are You Reactive or Responsive?

By Sulyman Sodeeq Abdulakeem

Every event happens for a special purpose. Every problem is a special challenge from which we can learn and prosper to new heights of achievement. Every moment is perfect in nature, whether you realize it or not” – Robin Sharma

As usual in life, nature has its ways of interfering in what we do. So, when the unexpected happens, it is not that it is solely targeted at us to make us craft a negative definition or impression about ourselves or about life; it is simply targeted at testing the weight of our resolve towards our life purposes.

Our lives depend on decisions and not conditions. The key is in our decisions, not our condition,” Gbenga Adebambo affirmed. Due to my observations for the past few years – either from real life experiences or fictitious scenes in the movies or novels – I therefore discovered that, there are two major ways we deal with whatever happens to us in life – to be reactive or responsive.

You may be wondering why the two words that have nearly synonymous meaning can be used to raise an argument. If you check the meanings of the two words, though they might be synonymous, but “responsive” holds the elements of answering, responding, replying or responsible. Hence, these elements would constitute the basis of today’s piece.

We have all being in a situation where we have no choice than to be reactive. But if you wants to live to your true purpose whenever you discover it and ready to be committed to it, being responsive should always be the utmost choice you should be making, because it is the only thing that holds the keys to unlocking the success you strives for, and to satiate the thirst of fulfillment you craves.

Being reactive means you are struggling to conform with stimulus, while being responsive means you are giving to life what you want, you are leading the life of your choice. You cannot be living life without having a clear plan, deliberate choices and tasteful options that are not imposed on you by anyone and when you remember them, they force you to concentrate on what matters to your life.

The life mediocre people wants to live is too difficult for them to access not because what life is throwing at them is too difficult than what some successful people have not overcomes, but because mediocre people have chosen to be reactive; they have made it their option to always let what will dictate the directions their life will head to be what happens from the outside; not from their mind-side or mindset, the deep interpretation of what happened to them.

It is indisputable that, before you can reach the status of your destiny, you must have faced different twists and turns, which are known as fates. However, if you keep accepting those fates as predestined events that you cannot change, you would not be able to unleash, nourish and flourish in the power you have to create your destiny. G. K. Chesterton noted that “I do not believe in a fate that falls on men however they act; but I do believe in a fate that falls on them unless they act.”

It is unless you act on the situations that you find unpleasant that you begins to be responsive in life. And the best way for you to be doing this is to let your answers to life stem from template you have designed for your life. If this becomes your style of living, it birth consistency and clear from your pathway any arising deficit obtruding your path from being cleared. “When experience and originality meet energy, imagination and unrestrained ideation,” says Mouftah Baba-Ahmed, “the frontiers of achievement are pushed forward.”

American Research Agency would have been reactive, if the Internet was not evolved to make them responsive to the emerging needs of sharing information during the Second World War. “There Was a Country” would not have been written by Chinua Achebe, if the iconic writer had chosen not to share to Nigerians and the world, what transpired during the Nigerian Civil War of 1967 – 1970. There won’t be Infinix or Tecno phones in the Nigerian market, if the founder of Slots System had returned his head to the shell when his idea was initially rejected by the Tecno and Infinix phones manufacturers.

Making economic downturns or pandemic as the reason for you not to fashion your life means you are reactive in life. For you to be responsive in life, you must always see everything you have been through as a chapter that how you want it to be written is based on the character you devised from it, the victories you have visualised through your defeats and the answers you have chosen to give to the questions life poses to you. Life revolves around same old story. Make your own story anew by crafting it the way you want it to be told.

SULYMAN Sodeeq Abdulakeem is a Librarian and co-author of the book “Responsible Living: Live to Fulfill Your Potential.” He can be reached via +2348132226994

Like this: Like Loading...