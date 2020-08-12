News

DSS Summons Mailafia over Comments on Boko Haram Sponsorship

Eric 1 min ago
The Department of State Services has invited a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, to its Jos office.

Mailafia confirmed the development to our correspondent in Jos on Tuesday.

He said, “Yes, it true. The DSS invited me to appear in their Jos office tomorrow (Wednesday) by noon.”

Mailafia said his invitation was not unconnected to an interview he granted an Abuja radio station, 95.1FM, on Monday.

In the interview, he said repentant terrorists told him that a serving northern governor was the Boko Haram leader.

Mailafia, who was the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 election, said the terrorists moved weapons even during the COVID-19 lockdown.

