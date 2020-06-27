Headline

Exclusive: Drama As Globe Motors Boss, Willy Anumudu Is Buried In Imo State

Globe Motors Boss, Chief Willie Anumudu was laid to rest in his home town of Obilubi, Obazu Mbieri, Mbaitoli, Local Government of Imo State.But before the ceremonies that unfolded in his lovely family compound, there was drama!

The Boss gathered that the remains of the auto magnate was ferried in a private jet but that decision was not as simple as the family had envisaged. We were told that when the body arrived the airport, the casket could not enter the aircraft. After struggling for many minutes, the pall bearers had to resort to cutting a part of the casket. That was not all, they also had to spray paint it. As expected, this caused a stir at the airport hangar area as many gathered to try to help.

Of course, the hiccup caused so much apprehension as dignitaries and family members were already waiting to receive the private jet and the VIP that was on board.

We were told that the funeral ceremonies was delayed for two hours but when it kicked off, the event went on smoothly and the well-respected businessman was given a rousing farewell.

Anumudu, a Lagos socialite, fondly called Eze Igbo Ikoyi, died on April 21, 2020 at the age of 68. He survived by his wife, NKiru, children, brothers and sisters

