AfDB: ECOWAS Chair, Ex-AfDB Director, Others Boost Adesina’s Re-election Bid

Support for the re-election of Akinwumi Adesina as President of African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second term in office has continued to grow.

After the Bureau of the Board of Governors of the Bank upheld the conclusions of the Ethics Committee of the Bank, which found allegations of ethics violation submitted by an anonymous group of whistleblowers to be “baseless and unsubstantiated,” statements of support for Adesina have poured in from all corners of the globe.

Among them, the chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and a former U.S. executive director to the AfDB, Dr. Mima Nedelcovych.

