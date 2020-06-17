Veteran Broadcaster, Dan Forster Dies

Nigerian-based foremost American radio presenter, Dan Foster is dead.

Foster known as the Big Dawg’s death has been linked to COVID-19. He is revered as one of Nigeria’s finest radio presenters.

He worked in the US at the Cathy Hughes Radio One and Mix 106.5. He started in Nigeria in the year 2000 at Cool F.M before going on to Inspiration F.M. He also joined City F.M in 2014 and last worked with Classic F.M.

His TV stint saw him work as a judge on Idols West Africa alongside Dede Mabiaku and Nigeria Got Talent with Kate Henshaw.

He attended the Morgan State University where he studied Broadcasting and Drama after spending some time with the US Marines.

He is survived by his widow, Lovina Foster and his three children.

