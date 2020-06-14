Updated: Wife of Trinity House Pastor, Ibidunni Ighodalo is Dead

By Eric Elezuo

Ibidunni Ighodalo, wife of Senior Pastor, Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, is dead. She reportedly died in Port Harcourt where she was on official duties.

Report says she died of cardiac arrest.

Mrs Ighodalo, a former beauty queen, is the Founder, Ibidunni Foundation, and has been in the business of assisting couples who have difficult in having children.

The statement from the family, announcing her death, said:

“The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today…”

