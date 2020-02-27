Featured

Court Declares Impeachment of Ex-Kogi Deputy Gov, Simon Achuba Null and Void

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

The impeachment of the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, has been declared null and void by a State High Court in Lokoja.

Achuba was in October 2019 impeached by the State House of Assembly.

But Justice John Olorunfemi on Wednesday faulted Achuba’s removal from office, describing it as a violation of the Constitution.

The judge, while delivering the judgment, also said the nomination of Edward Onoja as the deputy governor did not follow due process.

