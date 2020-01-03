Justice Shall Prevail, Saraki Says in Reaction to Demolition of Family House

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said justice will prevail on the demolition of ‘Ile Arugbo’ in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The property, ‘Ile Arugbo’ which translates as ‘old people’s home’, was brought down by the Kwara State government in the early hours of Thursday.

The property belonged to late Olushola Saraki, the former Senate President’s father.

Saraki’s reaction made public on his Twitter handle on Thursday reads, “Following the development this morning in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women and men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family.

“I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.

“Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure. I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground.

“This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you. You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love.

“We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future,” Saraki stated.

