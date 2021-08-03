Headline

Breaking: Crisis Hits Opposition PDP As Seven National Officers Resign

Eric 2 hours ago
By Eric Elezuo

The leading opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has been hit by a major crisis.

The Boss can authoritatively reveal that seven national officers of the party has resigned their appointments.

The affected officers include Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Auditor, Deputy Woman Leader, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser and others.

Others are Deputy National Organising Secretary, and one yet to be confirmed officer.

The Boss investigation revealed that the affected officers accused the National Working Committee of not helping the party, in addition to another accusation against governors, who they claimed have remained aloof to the lack of action by the National Working Committee.

“They however, still expressed their loyalty as party members but insisted never to continue to sit quietly and watch their party go down due to the ineptitude of the National Working Committee,” a source told The Boss

Details soon…

Eric

