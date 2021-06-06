Headline

Breaking: Synagogue Founder, TB Joshua Dies at 57 + How He Died

Frontline televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has died, The Boss can authoritatively report.

Impeccable source told the Boss that the preacher died in his sleep Saturday night shortly after meeting with the Emmanuel TV team.

“He came down, dressed in black for a meeting with the the TV team, and just said ‘there is time to go’, and left.

“He went back and died,” the source confirmed

Mr Joshua reigned for several decades as a fiery preacher on television, using his platform to attract a large number of Christians from across the world. Emmanuel TV, run by Mr Joshua’s SCOAN, is one of Nigeria’s largest Christian broadcast stations, available worldwide via digital and terrestrial switches.

In 2014, his church was at the centre of a multi-national investigation following a section of his church headquarters in Lagos collapsed, leaving dozens killed and many more injured.

Mr Joshua denied allegations of negligence and a trial over the incident was still underway prior to his demise.

He was 57 years.

