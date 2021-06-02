Why Twitter Deleted Buhari’s Tweet on Dealing with Secessionists

Top social media app, Twitter, has deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet on ‘Zero tolerance for those bent on promoting crime in Nigeria,’ on the grounds that the president’s tweet violated its rules.

This was confirmed when Twitter tagged the President’s tweet stating: “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules.”

In the tweet, which was shared on Tuesday, Buhari spoke about the civil war experience and threatened to deal with those “bent on destroying Nigeria” through “insurrection.”

Buhari’s Tweet read in part: “Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter deleted the message on Wednesday, following widespread condemnation of the tweet.

Like this: Like Loading...