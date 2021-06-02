Featured

Why Twitter Deleted Buhari’s Tweet on Dealing with Secessionists

Eric 5 hours ago
0 467 Less than a minute

Top social media app, Twitter, has deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet on ‘Zero tolerance for those bent on promoting crime in Nigeria,’ on the grounds that the president’s tweet violated its rules.

This was confirmed when Twitter tagged the President’s tweet stating: “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules.”

In the tweet, which was shared on Tuesday, Buhari spoke about the civil war experience and threatened to deal with those “bent on destroying Nigeria” through “insurrection.”

Buhari’s Tweet read in part: “Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter deleted the message on Wednesday, following widespread condemnation of the tweet.

Eric

Related Articles

The Global Spread of the Coronavirus: Where Is It?

January 28, 2020

Kwankwaso’s Supporters Set Brooms Ablaze, Fly PDP Flag

July 25, 2018

Adamu Ciroma Dies at 83

July 5, 2018

Hoodlums Invade Saraki Family Quarter, Injure 11

January 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: